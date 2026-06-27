Portugal vs Colombia World Cup Prediction: Best Prop Bets Today For Cristiano Ronaldo

⚡ AGE 41 · 6TH AND FINAL WC · 143 INTL GOALS · 226 CAPS · 2 GOALS vs UZBEKISTAN · 7 SHOTS (5 SoT) vs UZB · 1ST TO SCORE IN 6 DIFFERENT WCs · PK TAKER

🐐 CR7 — AGE 41 · 6TH WORLD CUP (FINAL) · 143 INTL GOALS · 226 CAPS · 2 GOALS THIS WC (vs UZB) · 7 SHOTS (5 SoT) vs UZB · 3 SHOTS (0 SoT) vs DRC · 4.7 SHOTS PER WC APP AVG (112 in 24 games) · PK TAKER · 1ST PLAYER TO SCORE IN 6 DIFFERENT WORLD CUPS

CBS confirms FD: Ronaldo +110 anytime · -110 Score or Assist · +370 FGS · +650 two goals. Gambling911 confirms +115 anytime FD market leader. FOX Sports confirms +115. Gambly confirms FD G+A O0.5 +130 and Score/Assist +130. Key tension: Colombia allowed just 3 SoT in 2 WC games (1.27 xGOT) — compact block similar to DR Congo where Ronaldo had 0 SoT. But Portugal are favourites, will dominate possession, and Ronaldo is PK taker.