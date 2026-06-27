Portugal vs Colombia World Cup Prediction: Best Prop Bets Today For Cristiano Ronaldo
Subscribe to our newsletter
Portugal vs Colombia: Cristiano Ronaldo Best Prop Bets Today
Anytime +110 · Score/Assist -110 · G+A O0.5 +130 · FGS +370 · 2+ Goals +650
🎯 Ronaldo Prop Bets Today — All FanDuel
CBS Sports confirms: "Cristiano Ronaldo will be back in the spotlight, and is -110 to score or assist in this game." This is the safest Ronaldo prop — it captures goals AND assists. Portugal are favourites and expected to dominate possession. If Portugal score (likely), Ronaldo is involved in a very high percentage of their goals or assists. Even in the DR Congo opener where he had 0 SoT, he was still involved in chance creation. At -110, this is the responsible anchor bet for any Ronaldo parlay. $10→$19.09.
Gambly confirms: "The best book to bet Player Goals + Assists is FanDuel, offering Cristiano Ronaldo (O 0.5) at +130." Also confirmed: "Player To Score Or Assist is FanDuel at +130." This is effectively the same market as Score or Assist (-110 CBS) but at +130 directly on FD — significantly better price for an identical outcome. If Ronaldo scores OR assists at any point, this lands. Two routes to winning. $10→$23 vs $10→$19.09 for the -110 version — the +130 is clearly better value.
CBS Sports confirms +110 FD. FOX Sports confirms +115 FD. Gambling911 confirms +115 as the full anytime market leader. You are getting plus money on Cristiano Ronaldo — age 41, 143 international goals, primary PK taker — who scored twice against Uzbekistan last game. The reason it's plus money: Colombia allowed just 3 SoT in 2 WC games (1.27 xGOT) and will sit deep. But with Covers confirming -105 elsewhere, +110 on FD is genuine value. Portugal will push for the Group K title. $10→$21.
CBS Sports confirms: "Portugal's star priced at +370 to score the first goal on FanDuel." Both of Ronaldo's goals against Uzbekistan came in the first half. His WC history shows consistent early scoring. The Group K title stakes (winner of this match wins first place) should push Portugal to attack aggressively from the off. FGS voids if match ends 0-0 (stake returned), providing insurance against Colombia's defensive organisation. $5 dart → $23.50. $10→$47.
CBS Sports confirms: "Ronaldo is also priced at +650 to score two goals or more." Against Uzbekistan he scored a brace and had 7 shots (5 on target) — Gambling911 notes he "could've had a third goal in the second half." The contrast with DR Congo (3 shots, 0 on target) is sharp. Colombia is closer to DR Congo defensively (3 SoT allowed in 2 WC games). Strictly a $5 dart for the brave. $5→$37.50. $10→$75.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Ronaldo anytime +110 CBS FD confirmed / +115 FOX FD / +115 Gambling911 / +120 Sports Interaction · Score or Assist -110 CBS FD confirmed · G+A O0.5 +130 Gambly FD confirmed · Player To Score Or Assist +130 Gambly FD · FGS +370 CBS FD confirmed · 2+ goals +650 CBS FD confirmed · Ronaldo 2 goals this WC (both vs Uzbekistan) · 7 shots (5 SoT) vs Uzbekistan · 4.7 WC shots per app avg · 143 intl goals · 226 caps · age 41 · 6th and final WC · primary PK taker · Colombia allowed 3 SoT in 2 WC games · Portugal -105 to -115 · Colombia +310 · Draw +270 · O/U 2.5 Over -130 · Miami Stadium Miami Gardens FL · June 27 7:30PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
What prop bets for Ronaldo do you like today in the Portugal World Cup Match? New to FanDuel Sportsbook? Bet $5 and get $50 for 7 days. Get $350 in Bonus Bets guaranteed when you bet $5 every day for 7 days. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Want more stories like this?
Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.