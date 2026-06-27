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Portugal vs Colombia World Cup Prediction: Best Prop Bets Today For Cristiano Ronaldo

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Portugal vs Colombia World Cup Prediction: Best Prop Bets Today For Cristiano Ronaldo
Portugal vs Colombia: Cristiano Ronaldo Best Prop Bets Today — World Cup 2026 | FanDuel
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⚽ CRISTIANO RONALDO PROP BETS · JUNE 27 · 7:30PM ET · MIAMI STADIUM · FOX/TELEMUNDO · GROUP K MD3
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Colombia vs Portugal · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook

Portugal vs Colombia: Cristiano Ronaldo Best Prop Bets Today

Anytime +110 · Score/Assist -110 · G+A O0.5 +130 · FGS +370 · 2+ Goals +650

⚡ AGE 41 · 6TH AND FINAL WC · 143 INTL GOALS · 226 CAPS · 2 GOALS vs UZBEKISTAN · 7 SHOTS (5 SoT) vs UZB · 1ST TO SCORE IN 6 DIFFERENT WCs · PK TAKER
CBS/FOX/Gambling911 FD confirmed · Colombia allowed 3 SoT in 2 WC games · Portugal -105 to -115 · Group K title on line
Portugal ML
-105
Draw +270 · O/U 2.5 Over -130
Ronaldo anytime +110 · Score/Assist -110 · G+A +130
Colombia ML
+310
🐐 CR7 — AGE 41 · 6TH WORLD CUP (FINAL) · 143 INTL GOALS · 226 CAPS · 2 GOALS THIS WC (vs UZB) · 7 SHOTS (5 SoT) vs UZB · 3 SHOTS (0 SoT) vs DRC · 4.7 SHOTS PER WC APP AVG (112 in 24 games) · PK TAKER · 1ST PLAYER TO SCORE IN 6 DIFFERENT WORLD CUPS
CBS confirms FD: Ronaldo +110 anytime · -110 Score or Assist · +370 FGS · +650 two goals. Gambling911 confirms +115 anytime FD market leader. FOX Sports confirms +115. Gambly confirms FD G+A O0.5 +130 and Score/Assist +130. Key tension: Colombia allowed just 3 SoT in 2 WC games (1.27 xGOT) — compact block similar to DR Congo where Ronaldo had 0 SoT. But Portugal are favourites, will dominate possession, and Ronaldo is PK taker.

🎯 Ronaldo Prop Bets Today — All FanDuel

⭐ #1 SAFEST PROP · SCORE OR ASSIST -110 FD · CBS CONFIRMED · 2 GOALS + ASSISTS THIS WC · TWO ROUTES TO WINNING · $10→$19.09
To Score or Assist
-110
$10→$19.09

CBS Sports confirms: "Cristiano Ronaldo will be back in the spotlight, and is -110 to score or assist in this game." This is the safest Ronaldo prop — it captures goals AND assists. Portugal are favourites and expected to dominate possession. If Portugal score (likely), Ronaldo is involved in a very high percentage of their goals or assists. Even in the DR Congo opener where he had 0 SoT, he was still involved in chance creation. At -110, this is the responsible anchor bet for any Ronaldo parlay. $10→$19.09.

Score or Assist -110 — CBS FD confirmed, safest Ronaldo prop. Two routes to landing. $10→$19.09.
💎 BEST VALUE · G+A O0.5 +130 GAMBLY FD CONFIRMED · IDENTICAL MARKET TO SCORE/ASSIST AT BETTER PRICE · $10→$23
Goals + Assists O0.5
+130
$10→$23

Gambly confirms: "The best book to bet Player Goals + Assists is FanDuel, offering Cristiano Ronaldo (O 0.5) at +130." Also confirmed: "Player To Score Or Assist is FanDuel at +130." This is effectively the same market as Score or Assist (-110 CBS) but at +130 directly on FD — significantly better price for an identical outcome. If Ronaldo scores OR assists at any point, this lands. Two routes to winning. $10→$23 vs $10→$19.09 for the -110 version — the +130 is clearly better value.

G+A O0.5 +130 — Gambly FD confirmed. Same as Score/Assist at +130 vs -110. Better price, identical outcome. $10→$23.
💎 TOP STANDALONE · ANYTIME +110 FD · CBS/FOX/GAMBLING911 ALL CONFIRM · PLUS MONEY ON CR7 · 2 GOALS LAST GAME · PK TAKER · $10→$21
Anytime Goalscorer
+110
$10→$21

CBS Sports confirms +110 FD. FOX Sports confirms +115 FD. Gambling911 confirms +115 as the full anytime market leader. You are getting plus money on Cristiano Ronaldo — age 41, 143 international goals, primary PK taker — who scored twice against Uzbekistan last game. The reason it's plus money: Colombia allowed just 3 SoT in 2 WC games (1.27 xGOT) and will sit deep. But with Covers confirming -105 elsewhere, +110 on FD is genuine value. Portugal will push for the Group K title. $10→$21.

Anytime +110 — CBS/FOX/Gambling911 FD confirmed. Plus money on CR7. 2 goals last game. PK taker. $10→$21.
🎯 VALUE DART · FGS +370 FD CONFIRMED CBS · BOTH UZB GOALS FIRST HALF · 6TH WC FGS OPPORTUNITY · VOID IF 0-0 · $10→$47
First Goalscorer
+370
$10→$47

CBS Sports confirms: "Portugal's star priced at +370 to score the first goal on FanDuel." Both of Ronaldo's goals against Uzbekistan came in the first half. His WC history shows consistent early scoring. The Group K title stakes (winner of this match wins first place) should push Portugal to attack aggressively from the off. FGS voids if match ends 0-0 (stake returned), providing insurance against Colombia's defensive organisation. $5 dart → $23.50. $10→$47.

FGS +370 — CBS FD confirmed. Both UZB goals scored first half. Void if 0-0 = stake back. $10→$47.
🎯 LONGSHOT · 2+ GOALS +650 FD CONFIRMED CBS · BRACE vs UZBEKISTAN · COULD'VE HAD 3 · COLOMBIA DEFENCE LIMITS IT · $5 DART ONLY → $37.50
To Score 2+ Goals
+650
$10→$75

CBS Sports confirms: "Ronaldo is also priced at +650 to score two goals or more." Against Uzbekistan he scored a brace and had 7 shots (5 on target) — Gambling911 notes he "could've had a third goal in the second half." The contrast with DR Congo (3 shots, 0 on target) is sharp. Colombia is closer to DR Congo defensively (3 SoT allowed in 2 WC games). Strictly a $5 dart for the brave. $5→$37.50. $10→$75.

2+ Goals +650 — CBS FD confirmed. Brace vs Uzbekistan. Colombia's defence makes it a $5 dart only. $5→$37.50.
📋 All Ronaldo Props Ranked · All FanDuel
💎 #1 G+A O0.5 +130 (Gambly FD confirmed · same as Score/Assist at better price · $10→$23 · best value)
+130
⭐ Score or Assist -110 (CBS FD confirmed · safest prop · two routes · $10→$19.09 · parlay anchor)
-110
💎 Anytime +110 (CBS/FOX/G911 FD confirmed · plus money on CR7 · PK taker · 2 goals last game · $10→$21)
+110
FGS +370 (CBS FD confirmed · both UZB goals first half · void if 0-0 · $10→$47)
+370
🎯 2+ Goals +650 (CBS FD confirmed · Colombia defence limits · $5 dart only → $37.50)
+650
📊 Ronaldo Stats + Match Context
2 goals vs Uzbekistan (both first half) · 0 goals vs DR Congo (1-1 draw) · 2 total this WC
🎯7 shots (5 SoT) vs Uzbekistan · 3 shots (0 SoT) vs DR Congo · "could've had a third" (Gambling911)
📈4.7 shots per WC appearance average (112 shots in 24 WC games · CBS confirmed)
📈8 goals + 19 SoT in last 10 intl matches (Covers) · 143 intl goals · 226 caps
⚠️Colombia matchup risk: "Colombia's defense is very disciplined, allowing just 3 shots on target over their first two matches — 1.27 xGOT" (Covers)
🏆1st player to score in 6 different World Cups · this is his 6th and confirmed final WC · massive personal motivation
📝Group K context: Portugal -105 favourites · winner of this match wins Group K · both teams in R16 · seeding on the line
FanDuel Sportsbook · Colombia vs Portugal · 7:30PM ET TODAY · Miami Stadium · FOX/Telemundo
Bet Ronaldo Props on FanDuel Now
Score/Assist -110 · G+A O0.5 +130 · Anytime +110 · FGS +370 · 2+ Goals +650
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Ronaldo anytime +110 CBS FD confirmed / +115 FOX FD / +115 Gambling911 / +120 Sports Interaction · Score or Assist -110 CBS FD confirmed · G+A O0.5 +130 Gambly FD confirmed · Player To Score Or Assist +130 Gambly FD · FGS +370 CBS FD confirmed · 2+ goals +650 CBS FD confirmed · Ronaldo 2 goals this WC (both vs Uzbekistan) · 7 shots (5 SoT) vs Uzbekistan · 4.7 WC shots per app avg · 143 intl goals · 226 caps · age 41 · 6th and final WC · primary PK taker · Colombia allowed 3 SoT in 2 WC games · Portugal -105 to -115 · Colombia +310 · Draw +270 · O/U 2.5 Over -130 · Miami Stadium Miami Gardens FL · June 27 7:30PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

What prop bets for Ronaldo do you like today in the Portugal World Cup Match? New to FanDuel Sportsbook? Bet $5 and get $50 for 7 days. Get $350 in Bonus Bets guaranteed when you bet $5 every day for 7 days. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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