Zach Charbonnet Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cardinals

Running back Zach Charbonnet is looking at a matchup against the 13th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (117.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, when his Seattle Seahawks take on the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Charbonnet worth a look for his upcoming game versus the Cardinals? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right decision.

Charbonnet vs. Cardinals Game Info

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 4.2

4.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.1

5.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 19.41

19.41 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.13

0.13 Projected Receiving Yards: 11.48

11.48 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Charbonnet Fantasy Performance

Charbonnet is currently the 33rd-ranked fantasy player at his position (129th overall), posting 83.0 total fantasy points (6.9 per game).

In his last three games, Charbonnet has put up 12.8 fantasy points (4.3 per game), rushing for 53 yards and scoring one touchdown on 14 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 15 yards on four grabs (five targets) as a pass-catcher.

Charbonnet has amassed 24.5 fantasy points (4.9 per game) during his last five games, as he's run for 65 yards with two touchdowns on 19 carries. As a pass-catcher, he has chipped in with 60 yards on nine grabs (12 targets).

The highlight of Charbonnet's fantasy campaign was a Week 3 performance versus the Miami Dolphins, a game when he went off for 91 rushing yards and two TDs on 18 carries (for 22.7 total fantasy points). As a pass-catcher, he grabbed three balls (on four targets) for 16 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Zach Charbonnet stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 11 against the San Francisco 49ers, running four times for three yards, with two receptions for two yards as a receiver (0.5 fantasy points).

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Arizona has allowed one player to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Cardinals have given up at least one passing TD to eight opposing QBs this season.

Arizona has allowed at least two TD passes to four opposing QBs this year.

The Cardinals have allowed at least three passing TDs to one opposing QB this year.

Arizona has allowed over 100 yards receiving to two players this year.

The Cardinals have given up a touchdown catch by 13 players this season.

Arizona has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Cardinals have allowed two players to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Arizona has allowed seven players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Cardinals have given up at least two rushing TDs to three players this year.

