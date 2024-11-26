Zach Charbonnet Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jets

Seattle Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet will be up against the 22nd-ranked rushing defense of the New York Jets (130 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Charbonnet a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Jets? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Charbonnet vs. Jets Game Info

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at New York Jets

Seattle Seahawks at New York Jets Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 4.6

4.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.4

5.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 22.82

22.82 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.16

0.16 Projected Receiving Yards: 10.59

10.59 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Charbonnet Fantasy Performance

With 72.9 fantasy points in 2024 (6.6 per game), Charbonnet is the 35th-ranked player at the RB position and 138th among all players.

Over his last three games, Charbonnet has amassed 6.0 fantasy points (2.0 per game) as he's run for 33 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 12 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 27 yards on four catches (five targets).

Charbonnet has 15.3 total fantasy points (3.1 per game) in his last five games, toting the ball 22 times for 51 yards with one touchdown. As a receiver, he has added 42 yards on eight catches (10 targets).

The peak of Charbonnet's fantasy season was a Week 3 outburst against the Miami Dolphins, a matchup in which he tallied 22.7 fantasy points (18 carries, 91 yards, 2 TDs).

From a fantasy standpoint, Zach Charbonnet delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the year (0.5 points) in Week 11 against the San Francisco 49ers, running for three yards on four carries with two catches for two yards.

Jets Defensive Performance

New York is yet to allow a player to throw for over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Six players have thrown for at least one TD against the Jets this season.

A total of two players have thrown for two or more TDs versus New York this year.

No opposing quarterback has thrown for three or more TDs in a game versus the Jets this season.

A total of two players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus New York this season.

A total of Eight players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Jets this year.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass against New York this year.

The Jets have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to three players this year.

New York has given up at least one rushing TD to 13 players this season.

The Jets have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to three players this year.

