Yankees vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 29

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

The New York Yankees are among the MLB squads playing on Wednesday, versus the Chicago White Sox.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Yankees vs White Sox Game Info

New York Yankees (61-46) vs. Chicago White Sox (55-51)

Date: Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Wednesday, July 29, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MLB Network, CHSN, and Amazon Prime Video

Yankees vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-146) | CHW: (+124)

NYY: (-146) | CHW: (+124) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+116) | CHW: +1.5 (-140)

NYY: -1.5 (+116) | CHW: +1.5 (-140) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Yankees vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler (Yankees) - 10-6, 2.07 ERA vs Davis Martin (White Sox) - 9-5, 3.49 ERA

The Yankees will give the ball to Cam Schlittler (10-6, 2.07 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Davis Martin (9-5, 3.49 ERA). Schlittler and his team are 14-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. Schlittler's team is 13-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Martin starts, the White Sox are 11-9-0 against the spread. The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline in 12 of Martin's starts this season, and they went 8-4 in those matchups.

Yankees vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (55.1%)

Yankees vs White Sox Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -146 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +124 underdog despite being at home.

Yankees vs White Sox Spread

The Yankees are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the White Sox. The Yankees are +116 to cover the spread, while the White Sox are -140.

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Yankees-White Sox on July 29, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Yankees have won in 51, or 60%, of the 85 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year New York has won 29 of 46 games when listed as at least -146 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 45 of their 104 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Yankees are 51-53-0 against the spread in their 104 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have won 47.4% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (37-41).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer, Chicago has a record of 14-18 (43.8%).

The White Sox have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 57 times this season for a 57-45-1 record against the over/under.

The White Sox have a 59-44-0 record against the spread this season (covering 57.3% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice has 104 hits and an OBP of .359 to go with a slugging percentage of .579. All three of those stats lead New York hitters this season. He has a .272 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 45th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Trent Grisham has 14 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 46 walks. He's batting .216 and slugging .389 with an on-base percentage of .319.

His batting average ranks 136th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 97th, and his slugging percentage 117th.

Jazz Chisholm is batting .224 with a .411 slugging percentage and 45 RBI this year.

Paul Goldschmidt is batting .255 with a .319 OBP and 43 RBI for New York this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has totaled 94 hits, a team-high for the White Sox. He's batting .242 and slugging .482 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 105th, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Vargas hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Munetaka Murakami has nine doubles, 22 home runs and 56 walks while hitting .240. He's slugging .540 with an on-base percentage of .380.

Sam Antonacci a has .370 on-base percentage to lead the White Sox.

Chase Meidroth leads his team with a .396 slugging percentage.

Yankees vs White Sox Head to Head

7/28/2026: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 7/27/2026: 9-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

9-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/18/2026: 5-1 CHW (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-1 CHW (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/17/2026: 10-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

10-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/16/2026: 12-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

12-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/25/2025: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 9/24/2025: 8-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310)

8-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310) 9/23/2025: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/31/2025: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

3-2 CHW (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/30/2025: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

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