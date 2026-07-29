Twins vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 29

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Kansas City Royals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Twins vs Royals Game Info

Minnesota Twins (54-54) vs. Kansas City Royals (45-63)

Date: Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Wednesday, July 29, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Twins.TV and Royals.TV

Twins vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-198) | KC: (+166)

MIN: (-198) | KC: (+166) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+104) | KC: +1.5 (-125)

MIN: -1.5 (+104) | KC: +1.5 (-125) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Twins vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan (Twins) - 6-6, 3.86 ERA vs Randy Dobnak (Royals) - 0-0, 1.42 ERA

The Twins will give the ball to Joe Ryan (6-6, 3.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Randy Dobnak. Ryan and his team have a record of 12-8-0 against the spread when he starts. Ryan's team has won 57.1% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (8-6). Dobnak has started two games with set spreads, and the Royals covered in both chances. The Royals were named the moneyline underdog for two Dobnak starts this season -- they split the games.

Twins vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (70.2%)

Twins vs Royals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Twins vs. Royals reveal Minnesota as the favorite (-198) and Kansas City as the underdog (+166) on the road.

Twins vs Royals Spread

The Royals are +1.5 on the run line against the Twins. The Royals are -125 to cover, and the Twins are +104.

Twins vs Royals Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Twins-Royals on July 29, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Twins vs Royals Betting Trends

The Twins have been chosen as favorites in 40 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (57.5%) in those games.

Oddsmakers have given Minnesota the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -198 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Twins and their opponents have gone over in 60 of their 106 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 106 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 58-48-0 against the spread.

The Royals have won 28 of the 71 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (39.4%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +166 or longer, Kansas City has gone 1-3 (25%).

The Royals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 49 times this season for a 49-53-2 record against the over/under.

The Royals have put together a 50-54-0 record ATS this season (covering 48.1% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Brooks Lee leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.424) thanks to 34 extra-base hits. He has a .247 batting average and an on-base percentage of .305.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 91st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 120th, and he is 78th in slugging.

Lee will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .111 with a double and two walks.

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota with 87 hits. He is batting .263 this season and has 42 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .544 with an on-base percentage of .320.

He is 58th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging among qualified hitters.

Kody Clemens is batting .243 with a .490 slugging percentage and 49 RBI this year.

Clemens has recorded at least one base hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with two doubles, two triples, a walk and an RBI.

Josh Bell has an OPS of .718, fueled by an OBP of .305 and a team-best slugging percentage of .414 this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Carter Jensen is batting .237 with 23 doubles, 14 home runs and 36 walks. He's slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, he ranks 113th in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging percentage.

Jac Caglianone has 17 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .249. He's slugging .447 with an on-base percentage of .310.

He is currently 87th in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Salvador Perez is hitting .211 with 15 doubles, 15 home runs and 17 walks.

Michael Massey is hitting .270 with 19 doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks.

Twins vs Royals Head to Head

7/28/2026: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/7/2026: 6-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/6/2026: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/5/2026: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 6/4/2026: 8-6 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-6 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/2/2026: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-1 MIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/1/2026: 13-9 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

13-9 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/30/2026: 3-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

3-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/7/2025: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-1 MIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/6/2025: 11-2 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

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