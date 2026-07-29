Rays vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 29

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the Tampa Bay Rays are playing the Texas Rangers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rays vs Rangers Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (62-44) vs. Texas Rangers (55-52)

Date: Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Wednesday, July 29, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: Rays.TV and RSN

Rays vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-144) | TEX: (+122)

TB: (-144) | TEX: (+122) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+146) | TEX: +1.5 (-176)

TB: -1.5 (+146) | TEX: +1.5 (-176) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Rays vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Casey Legumina (Rays) - 2-2, 3.95 ERA vs MacKenzie Gore (Rangers) - 6-8, 4.82 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Casey Legumina (2-2) to the mound, while MacKenzie Gore (6-8) will answer the bell for the Rangers. Legumina's team is 2-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Legumina's team is 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rangers have gone 8-14-0 against the spread when Gore starts. The Rangers are 6-5 in Gore's 11 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Rays vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (55.7%)

Rays vs Rangers Moneyline

Tampa Bay is a -144 favorite on the moneyline, while Texas is a +122 underdog on the road.

Rays vs Rangers Spread

The Rays are hosting the Rangers and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Rays are +146 to cover the runline, with the Rangers being -176.

Rays vs Rangers Over/Under

Rays versus Rangers on July 29 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Rays have won in 42, or 63.6%, of the 66 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Tampa Bay has a record of 10-7 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -144 or more on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 48 of their 104 opportunities.

The Rays have posted a record of 61-43-0 against the spread this season.

The Rangers have been the moneyline underdog 52 total times this season. They've gone 26-26 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer, Texas has gone 6-7 (46.2%).

The Rangers have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 57 times this season for a 57-44-5 record against the over/under.

The Rangers have collected a 51-55-0 record ATS this season (covering 48.1% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay with 115 hits, batting .285 this season with 48 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .373 and a slugging percentage of .550.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is fifth in slugging.

Yandy Diaz has hit 14 homers this season while driving in 61 runs. He's batting .301 this season and slugging .457 with an on-base percentage of .376.

Among all qualifying players, he is fifth in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage.

Jonathan Aranda leads Tampa Bay with an OBP of .378 this season while batting .285 with 54 walks and 50 runs scored.

Aranda heads into this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a walk.

Chandler Simpson has been key for Tampa Bay with 108 hits, an OBP of .326 plus a slugging percentage of .355.

Rangers Player Leaders

Ezequiel Duran paces the Rangers with 92 hits. He's batting .275 and slugging .457 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 41st in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 81st and he is 48th in slugging.

Duran takes an eight-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is batting .333 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

Jake Burger has 15 doubles, 19 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .238. He's slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .300.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 110th, his on-base percentage is 130th, and he is 73rd in slugging.

Brandon Nimmo has racked up a slugging percentage of .430, a team-high for the Rangers.

Joc Pederson is hitting .254 with 11 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 36 walks.

Rays vs Rangers Head to Head

7/28/2026: 4-1 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

4-1 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/5/2025: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/4/2025: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/3/2025: 5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/6/2025: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/5/2025: 6-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/4/2025: 5-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/7/2024: 13-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

13-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/6/2024: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/5/2024: 3-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

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