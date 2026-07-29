Rays vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 29
Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.
On Wednesday in MLB, the Tampa Bay Rays are playing the Texas Rangers.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Rays vs Rangers Game Info
- Tampa Bay Rays (62-44) vs. Texas Rangers (55-52)
- Date: Wednesday, July 29, 2026
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida
- Coverage: Rays.TV and RSN
Rays vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: TB: (-144) | TEX: (+122)
- Spread: TB: -1.5 (+146) | TEX: +1.5 (-176)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Rays vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Casey Legumina (Rays) - 2-2, 3.95 ERA vs MacKenzie Gore (Rangers) - 6-8, 4.82 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Casey Legumina (2-2) to the mound, while MacKenzie Gore (6-8) will answer the bell for the Rangers. Legumina's team is 2-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Legumina's team is 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rangers have gone 8-14-0 against the spread when Gore starts. The Rangers are 6-5 in Gore's 11 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Rays vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rays win (55.7%)
Rays vs Rangers Moneyline
- Tampa Bay is a -144 favorite on the moneyline, while Texas is a +122 underdog on the road.
Rays vs Rangers Spread
- The Rays are hosting the Rangers and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Rays are +146 to cover the runline, with the Rangers being -176.
Rays vs Rangers Over/Under
- Rays versus Rangers on July 29 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.
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Rays vs Rangers Betting Trends
- The Rays have won in 42, or 63.6%, of the 66 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- Tampa Bay has a record of 10-7 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -144 or more on the moneyline.
- The Rays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 48 of their 104 opportunities.
- The Rays have posted a record of 61-43-0 against the spread this season.
- The Rangers have been the moneyline underdog 52 total times this season. They've gone 26-26 in those games.
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer, Texas has gone 6-7 (46.2%).
- The Rangers have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 57 times this season for a 57-44-5 record against the over/under.
- The Rangers have collected a 51-55-0 record ATS this season (covering 48.1% of the time).
Rays Player Leaders
- Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay with 115 hits, batting .285 this season with 48 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .373 and a slugging percentage of .550.
- Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is fifth in slugging.
- Yandy Diaz has hit 14 homers this season while driving in 61 runs. He's batting .301 this season and slugging .457 with an on-base percentage of .376.
- Among all qualifying players, he is fifth in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage.
- Jonathan Aranda leads Tampa Bay with an OBP of .378 this season while batting .285 with 54 walks and 50 runs scored.
- Aranda heads into this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a walk.
- Chandler Simpson has been key for Tampa Bay with 108 hits, an OBP of .326 plus a slugging percentage of .355.
Rangers Player Leaders
- Ezequiel Duran paces the Rangers with 92 hits. He's batting .275 and slugging .457 with an on-base percentage of .326.
- Including all qualifying players, he ranks 41st in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 81st and he is 48th in slugging.
- Duran takes an eight-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is batting .333 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.
- Jake Burger has 15 doubles, 19 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .238. He's slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .300.
- Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 110th, his on-base percentage is 130th, and he is 73rd in slugging.
- Brandon Nimmo has racked up a slugging percentage of .430, a team-high for the Rangers.
- Joc Pederson is hitting .254 with 11 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 36 walks.
Rays vs Rangers Head to Head
- 7/28/2026: 4-1 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)
- 6/5/2025: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 6/4/2025: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 6/3/2025: 5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 4/6/2025: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 4/5/2025: 6-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 4/4/2025: 5-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 7/7/2024: 13-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 7/6/2024: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 7/5/2024: 3-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
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