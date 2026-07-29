Padres vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 29

Odds updated as of 4:11 p.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the San Diego Padres are playing the Colorado Rockies.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Padres vs Rockies Game Info

San Diego Padres (54-53) vs. Colorado Rockies (42-66)

Date: Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Wednesday, July 29, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: Padres.TV and Rockies.TV

Padres vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-230) | COL: (+190)

SD: (-230) | COL: (+190) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+100) | COL: +1.5 (-120)

SD: -1.5 (+100) | COL: +1.5 (-120) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Padres vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hart (Padres) - 0-2, 5.21 ERA vs Gabriel Hughes (Rockies) - 0-2, 2.79 ERA

The probable pitchers are Kyle Hart (0-2) for the Padres and Gabriel Hughes (0-2) for the Rockies. Hart has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. This will be Hart's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. The Rockies have a 1-2-0 ATS record in Hughes' three starts that had a set spread. The Rockies were named the moneyline underdog for two Hughes starts this season -- they lost both.

Padres vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rockies-Padres, Colorado is the underdog at +190, and San Diego is -230 playing at home.

Padres vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the spread (-120 to cover), and San Diego is +100 to cover the runline.

Padres vs Rockies Over/Under

Padres versus Rockies on July 29 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over +100 and the under set at -122.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Padres have been victorious in 22, or 52.4%, of the 42 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

San Diego has played as a favorite of -230 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Padres and their opponents have hit the over in 49 of their 107 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 107 games with a line this season, the Padres have a mark of 59-48-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have put together a 42-62 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40.4% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +190 or longer, Colorado has a 6-14 record (winning only 30% of its games).

The Rockies have combined with opponents to go over the total 50 times this season for a 50-53-3 record against the over/under.

The Rockies have a 57-49-0 record ATS this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado leads San Diego with 83 hits, batting .216 this season with 41 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .302 and a slugging percentage of .442.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, he is 136th in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage, and 61st in slugging.

Machado has hit safely in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .435 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBIs.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has a slash line of .285/.353/.400 this season and a team-best OPS of .753.

He ranks 19th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 101st in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Jackson Merrill is batting .235 with a .394 slugging percentage and 47 RBI this year.

Merrill has recorded at least one base hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .471 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs.

Xander Bogaerts has nine home runs, 39 RBI and a batting average of .219 this season.

Bogaerts has safely hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with five walks and an RBI.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield has accumulated an on-base percentage of .377 and a slugging percentage of .469. Both lead the Rockies. He's batting .294.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 11th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage.

Jake McCarthy is batting .296 with 21 doubles, seven triples, 10 home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .497 with an on-base percentage of .338.

He ranks ninth in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage in MLB.

Hunter Goodman has totaled 95 hits, a team-best for the Rockies.

Kyle Karros has 19 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 45 walks while batting .262.

Padres vs Rockies Head to Head

7/28/2026: 8-7 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

8-7 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 4/23/2026: 10-8 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

10-8 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/22/2026: 8-3 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-3 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/21/2026: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

1-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/12/2026: 7-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

7-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 4/11/2026: 9-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

9-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/10/2026: 5-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

5-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/9/2026: 7-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

7-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/14/2025: 9-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

9-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 9/13/2025: 11-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

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