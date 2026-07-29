Cubs vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 29

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Chicago Cubs.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Cardinals vs Cubs Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (53-54) vs. Chicago Cubs (61-46)

Date: Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Wednesday, July 29, 2026 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Cardinals.TV and MARQ

Cardinals vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: STL: (-112) | CHC: (-104)

STL: (-112) | CHC: (-104) Spread: STL: +1.5 (-188) | CHC: -1.5 (+155)

STL: +1.5 (-188) | CHC: -1.5 (+155) Total: 8 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Cardinals vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dustin May (Cardinals) - 5-7, 4.59 ERA vs Matthew Boyd (Cubs) - 6-1, 3.81 ERA

The Cardinals will give the ball to Dustin May (5-7, 4.59 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Matthew Boyd (6-1, 3.81 ERA). May's team is 11-9-0 against the spread in his starts this season. May's team has a record of 4-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Cubs are 6-4-0 ATS in Boyd's 10 starts with a set spread. The Cubs were named the moneyline underdog for one Boyd start this season -- they lost.

Cardinals vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (54.4%)

Cardinals vs Cubs Moneyline

Chicago is the underdog, -104 on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -112 favorite at home.

Cardinals vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Cardinals. The Cubs are +155 to cover, while the Cardinals are -188 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Cardinals vs Cubs Over/Under

Cardinals versus Cubs, on July 29, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Bet on St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs on FanDuel today!

Cardinals vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been victorious in 17, or 54.8%, of the 31 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

St. Louis has a record of 15-12 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -112 or more on the moneyline.

The Cardinals and their opponents have gone over in 42 of their 104 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cardinals are 57-47-0 against the spread in their 104 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cubs have won 54.8% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (17-14).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Chicago has a 15-14 record (winning 51.7% of its games).

The Cubs have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 56 times this season for a 56-46-0 record against the over/under.

The Cubs have collected a 47-55-0 record ATS this season (covering 46.1% of the time).

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker leads St. Louis in total hits (114) this season while batting .283 with 45 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .345 and a slugging percentage of .504.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 25th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 17th in slugging.

Alec Burleson has an OPS of .810, fueled by an OBP of .345 and a team-best slugging percentage of .464 this season. He's batting .285.

He is 18th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging among qualified hitters.

JJ Wetherholt has 101 hits this season and has a slash line of .254/.350/.392.

Wetherholt has recorded at least one base hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .125 with four walks.

Ivan Herrera has 95 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .362.

Cubs Player Leaders

Pete Crow-Armstrong has a team-best OBP (.384) and slugging percentage (.535), and paces the Cubs in hits (114, while batting .285).

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, he is 18th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage.

Nico Hoerner is hitting .254 with 23 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .348 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him 76th, his on-base percentage is 101st, and he is 137th in slugging.

Dansby Swanson is batting .220 with 13 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 40 walks.

Alex Bregman is batting .245 with 18 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 53 walks.

Cardinals vs Cubs Head to Head

7/28/2026: 10-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/5/2026: 6-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/3/2026: 17-1 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

17-1 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/31/2026: 5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/30/2026: 6-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/29/2026: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/28/2025: 2-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

2-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/27/2025: 7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 9/26/2025: 12-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

12-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/9/2025: 9-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

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