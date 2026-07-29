Guardians vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 29

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

The Cleveland Guardians are among the MLB squads playing on Wednesday, versus the Cincinnati Reds.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Guardians vs Reds Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (55-54) vs. Cincinnati Reds (50-56)

Date: Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Wednesday, July 29, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Reds.TV and CleGuardians.TV

Guardians vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-136) | CIN: (+116)

CLE: (-136) | CIN: (+116) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+120) | CIN: +1.5 (-144)

CLE: -1.5 (+120) | CIN: +1.5 (-144) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Guardians vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo (Guardians) - 8-6, 4.02 ERA vs Brady Singer (Reds) - 5-9, 4.53 ERA

The Guardians will give the nod to Joey Cantillo (8-6, 4.02 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Brady Singer (5-9, 4.53 ERA). Cantillo's team is 14-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Cantillo starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-3. The Reds have gone 12-7-0 ATS in Singer's 19 starts that had a set spread. The Reds are 7-10 in Singer's 17 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Guardians vs Reds Moneyline

Cincinnati is the underdog, +116 on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -136 favorite despite being on the road.

Guardians vs Reds Spread

The Reds are hosting the Guardians, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Reds are +120 to cover the spread, and the Guardians are -144.

Guardians vs Reds Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Guardians-Reds contest on July 29, with the over available at -114 and the under at -106.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Reds Betting Trends

The Guardians have come away with 27 wins in the 54 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Cleveland has won 10 of 20 games when listed as at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over in 49 of their 103 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Guardians are 50-53-0 against the spread in their 103 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds are 34-37 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.9% of those games).

Cincinnati has a record of 13-18 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (41.9%).

The Reds have played in 104 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-47-1).

The Reds have collected a 57-47-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.8% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Chase DeLauter leads Cleveland with 95 hits, batting .279 this season with 32 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .347 and a slugging percentage of .441.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 30th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging.

Brayan Rocchio has an OPS of .722, fueled by an OBP of .328 and a team-best slugging percentage of .394 this season. He's batting .266.

He ranks 54th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 109th in slugging in MLB.

Jose Ramirez is batting .235 with a .399 slugging percentage and 35 RBI this year.

Steven Kwan has 83 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .348.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has accumulated a team-high .475 slugging percentage. He's batting .254 with an on-base percentage of .332.

He ranks 76th in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Elly De La Cruz paces his team with 96 hits and a .351 OBP. He has a batting average of .277 while slugging .499.

His batting average is 38th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 18th in slugging.

JJ Bleday has 11 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .231.

Nathaniel Lowe is batting .257 with 14 doubles, 12 home runs and 26 walks.

Guardians vs Reds Head to Head

7/28/2026: 2-0 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-0 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/28/2026: 6-5 CLE (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-5 CLE (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/17/2026: 10-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

10-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/16/2026: 7-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/15/2026: 7-6 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-6 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/11/2025: 11-2 CLE (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

11-2 CLE (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/10/2025: 1-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

1-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/9/2025: 7-4 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-4 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/18/2025: 3-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/17/2025: 4-1 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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