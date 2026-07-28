Yankees vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 28

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Yankees vs White Sox Game Info

New York Yankees (60-46) vs. Chicago White Sox (55-50)

Date: Tuesday, July 28, 2026

Tuesday, July 28, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and YES

Yankees vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-134) | CHW: (+114)

NYY: (-134) | CHW: (+114) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+128) | CHW: +1.5 (-154)

NYY: -1.5 (+128) | CHW: +1.5 (-154) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Yankees vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole (Yankees) - 3-5, 3.92 ERA vs Anthony Kay (White Sox) - 7-4, 4.30 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Gerrit Cole (3-5) versus the White Sox and Anthony Kay (7-4). Cole's team is 4-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Cole's team has a record of 4-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Kay starts, the White Sox are 13-5-0 against the spread. The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline in 15 of Kay's starts this season, and they went 9-6 in those games.

Yankees vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (60.5%)

Yankees vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Yankees-White Sox, New York is the favorite at -134, and Chicago is +114 playing at home.

Yankees vs White Sox Spread

The Yankees are at the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (+128 to cover) on the runline. Chicago is -154 to cover.

The over/under for Yankees-White Sox on July 28 is 8.5. The over is +100, and the under is -122.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in 84 games this year and have walked away with the win 50 times (59.5%) in those games.

This season New York has been victorious 38 times in 62 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 45 of their 103 opportunities.

In 103 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 51-52-0 against the spread.

The White Sox have won 37 of the 77 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (48.1%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer, Chicago has a 26-26 record (winning 50% of its games).

The White Sox have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 57 times this season for a 57-44-1 record against the over/under.

The White Sox have put together a 58-44-0 record against the spread this season (covering 56.9% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice leads New York with 104 hits and an OBP of .363, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .585. He's batting .275.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 41st in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Rice will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .190 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Trent Grisham is hitting .215 with 14 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 45 walks. He's slugging .389 with an on-base percentage of .317.

His batting average ranks 137th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 99th, and his slugging percentage 112th.

Jazz Chisholm has 79 hits this season and has a slash line of .226/.299/.414.

Paul Goldschmidt is batting .258 with a .318 OBP and 43 RBI for New York this season.

Goldschmidt brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has put up 93 hits, a team-best for the White Sox. He's batting .242 and slugging .483 with an on-base percentage of .347.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 104th, his on-base percentage is 53rd, and he is 29th in slugging.

Vargas takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .143 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Sam Antonacci leads his team with a .374 OBP. He has a batting average of .281 while slugging .414.

His batting average ranks 29th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 17th, and he is 86th in slugging.

Munetaka Murakami is batting .240 with eight doubles, 22 home runs and 56 walks.

Colson Montgomery is hitting .224 with 17 doubles, 24 home runs and 35 walks.

Yankees vs White Sox Head to Head

7/27/2026: 9-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

9-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/18/2026: 5-1 CHW (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-1 CHW (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/17/2026: 10-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

10-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/16/2026: 12-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

12-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/25/2025: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 9/24/2025: 8-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310)

8-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310) 9/23/2025: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/31/2025: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

3-2 CHW (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/30/2025: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/29/2025: 10-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

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