Marlins vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 28
Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.
The Tuesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Miami Marlins and the Philadelphia Phillies.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Marlins vs Phillies Game Info
- Miami Marlins (53-54) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (57-50)
- Date: Tuesday, July 28, 2026
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida
- Coverage: Marlins.TV and NBCS-PH
Marlins vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: MIA: (-112) | PHI: (-104)
- Spread: MIA: +1.5 (-192) | PHI: -1.5 (+158)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)
Marlins vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) - 10-6, 4.01 ERA vs Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 3-8, 5.82 ERA
The Marlins will call on Sandy Alcantara (10-6) against the Phillies and Aaron Nola (3-8). When Alcantara starts, his team is 14-8-0 against the spread this season. Alcantara's team has won 63.6% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (7-4). When Nola starts, the Phillies are 5-16-0 against the spread. The Phillies have a 4-4 record in Nola's eight starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Marlins vs Phillies Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Marlins win (59.8%)
Marlins vs Phillies Moneyline
- Miami is a -112 favorite on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -104 underdog on the road.
Marlins vs Phillies Spread
- The Phillies are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Marlins. The Phillies are +158 to cover, while the Marlins are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Marlins vs Phillies Over/Under
- A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Marlins-Phillies on July 28, with the over at -106 and the under at -114.
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Marlins vs Phillies Betting Trends
- The Marlins have been favorites in 47 games this season and have come away with the win 29 times (61.7%) in those contests.
- This season Miami has been victorious 28 times in 43 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.
- The Marlins and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 54 of their 106 opportunities.
- The Marlins have posted a record of 54-52-0 against the spread this season.
- The Phillies have put together a 9-20 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 31% of those games).
- Philadelphia has gone 7-17 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer (29.2%).
- The Phillies have had an over/under set by bookmakers 104 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 46 of those games (46-56-2).
- The Phillies are 39-65-0 against the spread this season.
Marlins Player Leaders
- Otto Lopez leads Miami with 136 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .496. He's batting .331 with an on-base percentage of .365.
- Among all qualified batters in baseball, he ranks first in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.
- Liam Hicks is hitting .279 with nine doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 36 walks, while slugging .438 with an on-base percentage of .358.
- Among all qualified, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage.
- Xavier Edwards leads Miami with an OBP of .369 this season while batting .290 with 52 walks and 51 runs scored.
- Edwards has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with a double.
- Javier Sanoja has been key for Miami with 70 hits, an OBP of .304 plus a slugging percentage of .390.
Phillies Player Leaders
- Bryce Harper is batting .252 with 20 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 66 walks. He's slugging .491 with an on-base percentage of .359.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he is 81st in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 35th and he is 25th in slugging.
- Kyle Schwarber's 97 hits and .365 on-base percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .252 while slugging .545.
- He is currently 81st in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.
- Trea Turner is hitting .244 with 18 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 28 walks.
- Bryson Stott has 20 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 28 walks while batting .256.
Marlins vs Phillies Head to Head
- 7/27/2026: 8-7 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)
- 6/17/2026: 12-4 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 6/16/2026: 8-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)
- 6/15/2026: 7-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
- 5/4/2026: 1-0 PHI (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 5/3/2026: 7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 5/2/2026: 4-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 5/1/2026: 6-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 9/25/2025: 1-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 9/24/2025: 11-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
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