Marlins vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 28

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The Tuesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Miami Marlins and the Philadelphia Phillies.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Marlins vs Phillies Game Info

Miami Marlins (53-54) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (57-50)

Date: Tuesday, July 28, 2026

Tuesday, July 28, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Marlins.TV and NBCS-PH

Marlins vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIA: (-112) | PHI: (-104)

MIA: (-112) | PHI: (-104) Spread: MIA: +1.5 (-192) | PHI: -1.5 (+158)

MIA: +1.5 (-192) | PHI: -1.5 (+158) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Marlins vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) - 10-6, 4.01 ERA vs Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 3-8, 5.82 ERA

The Marlins will call on Sandy Alcantara (10-6) against the Phillies and Aaron Nola (3-8). When Alcantara starts, his team is 14-8-0 against the spread this season. Alcantara's team has won 63.6% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (7-4). When Nola starts, the Phillies are 5-16-0 against the spread. The Phillies have a 4-4 record in Nola's eight starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Marlins vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (59.8%)

Marlins vs Phillies Moneyline

Miami is a -112 favorite on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -104 underdog on the road.

Marlins vs Phillies Spread

The Phillies are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Marlins. The Phillies are +158 to cover, while the Marlins are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Marlins vs Phillies Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Marlins-Phillies on July 28, with the over at -106 and the under at -114.

Bet on Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies on FanDuel today!

Marlins vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Marlins have been favorites in 47 games this season and have come away with the win 29 times (61.7%) in those contests.

This season Miami has been victorious 28 times in 43 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Marlins and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 54 of their 106 opportunities.

The Marlins have posted a record of 54-52-0 against the spread this season.

The Phillies have put together a 9-20 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 31% of those games).

Philadelphia has gone 7-17 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer (29.2%).

The Phillies have had an over/under set by bookmakers 104 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 46 of those games (46-56-2).

The Phillies are 39-65-0 against the spread this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez leads Miami with 136 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .496. He's batting .331 with an on-base percentage of .365.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, he ranks first in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.

Liam Hicks is hitting .279 with nine doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 36 walks, while slugging .438 with an on-base percentage of .358.

Among all qualified, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage.

Xavier Edwards leads Miami with an OBP of .369 this season while batting .290 with 52 walks and 51 runs scored.

Edwards has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with a double.

Javier Sanoja has been key for Miami with 70 hits, an OBP of .304 plus a slugging percentage of .390.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper is batting .252 with 20 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 66 walks. He's slugging .491 with an on-base percentage of .359.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 81st in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 35th and he is 25th in slugging.

Kyle Schwarber's 97 hits and .365 on-base percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .252 while slugging .545.

He is currently 81st in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Trea Turner is hitting .244 with 18 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 28 walks.

Bryson Stott has 20 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 28 walks while batting .256.

Marlins vs Phillies Head to Head

7/27/2026: 8-7 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-7 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/17/2026: 12-4 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

12-4 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/16/2026: 8-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

8-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/15/2026: 7-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

7-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/4/2026: 1-0 PHI (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

1-0 PHI (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/3/2026: 7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/2/2026: 4-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/1/2026: 6-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/25/2025: 1-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

1-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/24/2025: 11-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

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