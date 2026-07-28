Tigers vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 28

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Detroit Tigers facing the Baltimore Orioles.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game.

Tigers vs Orioles Game Info

Detroit Tigers (50-57) vs. Baltimore Orioles (52-55)

Date: Tuesday, July 28, 2026

Tuesday, July 28, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: DSN and MASN

Tigers vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-142) | BAL: (+120)

DET: (-142) | BAL: (+120) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+146) | BAL: +1.5 (-178)

DET: -1.5 (+146) | BAL: +1.5 (-178) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Tigers vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Troy Melton (Tigers) - 5-1, 1.95 ERA vs Dean Kremer (Orioles) - 1-3, 5.06 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Troy Melton (5-1) to the mound, while Dean Kremer (1-3) will take the ball for the Orioles. Melton's team is 6-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Melton's team has been victorious in 80% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-1. The Orioles have a 2-4-0 ATS record in Kremer's six starts that had a set spread. The Orioles have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of Kremer's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

Tigers vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (60.5%)

Tigers vs Orioles Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Tigers vs. Orioles reveal Detroit as the favorite (-142) and Baltimore as the underdog (+120) on the road.

Tigers vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are at the Tigers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Orioles are +146 to cover the spread, and the Tigers are -178.

Tigers vs Orioles Over/Under

A combined run total of 9.5 has been set for Tigers-Orioles on July 28, with the over at -102 and the under at -120.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Tigers have been favorites in 56 games this season and have come away with the win 30 times (53.6%) in those contests.

This year Detroit has won 11 of 21 games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Tigers' games have gone over the total in 43 of their 105 opportunities.

The Tigers are 53-52-0 against the spread in their 105 games that had a posted line this season.

The Orioles have a 24-27 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.1% of those games).

Baltimore has a record of 6-9 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (40%).

The Orioles have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 106 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 56 of those games (56-47-3).

The Orioles are 55-51-0 ATS this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle leads Detroit OPS (.805) this season. He has a .282 batting average, an on-base percentage of .387, and a slugging percentage of .418.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 84th in slugging.

McGonigle hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a walk.

Dillon Dingler leads Detroit in total hits (99) this season while batting .273 with 46 extra-base hits. He's slugging .528 with an on-base percentage of .340.

He is 42nd in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging in the majors.

Dingler has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, two walks and three RBIs.

Riley Greene has collected 108 base hits, an OBP of .369 and a slugging percentage of .464 this season.

Spencer Torkelson has 19 home runs, 51 RBI and a batting average of .209 this season.

Torkelson has hit safely in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .231 with two walks and an RBI.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has put up a team-best slugging percentage (.468) while leading the Orioles in hits (101). He's batting .251 and with an on-base percentage of .347.

Including all qualified players in MLB, his batting average puts him 83rd, his on-base percentage is 53rd, and he is 41st in slugging.

Taylor Ward paces his team with a .386 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .251 while slugging .354.

Including all qualifying players, he is 83rd in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 135th in slugging percentage.

Gunnar Henderson is batting .221 with 19 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 37 walks.

Leody Taveras is hitting .228 with 10 doubles, five triples, five home runs and 33 walks.

Tigers vs Orioles Head to Head

7/27/2026: 8-5 BAL (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-5 BAL (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/24/2026: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-1 DET (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/24/2026: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/22/2026: 7-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/12/2025: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/11/2025: 10-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

10-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/10/2025: 5-3 DET (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-3 DET (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/27/2025: 7-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

7-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 4/26/2025: 6-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/26/2025: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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