Nationals vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 28

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Washington Nationals take on the Toronto Blue Jays.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Nationals vs Blue Jays Game Info

Washington Nationals (54-53) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (49-58)

Date: Tuesday, July 28, 2026

Tuesday, July 28, 2026 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Nationals.TV and SNET

Nationals vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: WSH: (-136) | TOR: (+116)

WSH: (-136) | TOR: (+116) Spread: WSH: -1.5 (+146) | TOR: +1.5 (-178)

WSH: -1.5 (+146) | TOR: +1.5 (-178) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Nationals vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cade Cavalli (Nationals) - 7-4, 3.58 ERA vs Shane Bieber (Blue Jays) - 2-1, 4.70 ERA

The probable pitchers are Cade Cavalli (7-4) for the Nationals and Shane Bieber (2-1) for the Blue Jays. Cavalli's team is 12-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Cavalli's team has been victorious in 42.9% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-4. The Blue Jays have a 3-3-0 ATS record in Bieber's six starts that had a set spread. The Blue Jays are 2-1 in Bieber's three starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Nationals vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nationals win (69.7%)

Nationals vs Blue Jays Moneyline

The Nationals vs Blue Jays moneyline has Washington as a -136 favorite, while Toronto is a +116 underdog on the road.

Nationals vs Blue Jays Spread

The Nationals are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Blue Jays. The Nationals are +146 to cover the spread, while the Blue Jays are -178.

Nationals versus Blue Jays, on July 28, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

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Nationals vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Nationals have been favorites in 23 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (52.2%) in those contests.

This season Washington has been victorious seven times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Nationals have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 58 of 105 chances this season.

The Nationals are 62-43-0 against the spread in their 105 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays have compiled a 17-30 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 36.2% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Toronto has a 5-10 record (winning only 33.3% of its games).

The Blue Jays have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 106 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 55 of those games (55-50-1).

The Blue Jays are 48-58-0 ATS this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood leads Washington with an OBP of .398 this season while batting .272 with 84 walks and 96 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .556.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 45th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Wood hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with two home runs, three walks and four RBIs.

C.J. Abrams leads Washington with 114 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .570. He's batting .295 with an on-base percentage of .368.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 13th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia has collected 94 base hits, an OBP of .312 and a slugging percentage of .545 this season.

Garcia enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Daylen Lile has been key for Washington with 99 hits, an OBP of .295 plus a slugging percentage of .405.

Lile has hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .188 with a triple, a walk and two RBIs.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Ernie Clement has accumulated a team-high .425 slugging percentage. He's batting .296 with an on-base percentage of .321.

He ranks 11th in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Clement takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with three doubles and two RBIs.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s .344 on-base percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .264 while slugging .356.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him 54th, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is 132nd in slugging.

Kazuma Okamoto is leading the Blue Jays with 85 hits.

George Springer is hitting .233 with 13 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 32 walks.

Nationals vs Blue Jays Head to Head

7/27/2026: 3-2 TOR (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 TOR (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/2/2025: 4-2 TOR (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-2 TOR (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/1/2025: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 3/31/2025: 5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/4/2024: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

6-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/3/2024: 9-3 WSH (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

9-3 WSH (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/30/2023: 7-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

7-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/29/2023: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/28/2023: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

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