Cubs vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 28

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB slate on Tuesday includes the Chicago Cubs facing the St. Louis Cardinals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Cubs vs Cardinals Game Info

Chicago Cubs (60-46) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (53-53)

Date: Tuesday, July 28, 2026

Tuesday, July 28, 2026 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: TBS, Cardinals.TV, and MARQ

Cubs vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-122) | STL: (+104)

CHC: (-122) | STL: (+104) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+128) | STL: +1.5 (-154)

CHC: -1.5 (+128) | STL: +1.5 (-154) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Cubs vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea (Cubs) - 7-7, 4.85 ERA vs Michael McGreevy (Cardinals) - 4-8, 3.07 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Colin Rea (7-7) to the mound, while Michael McGreevy (4-8) will answer the bell for the Cardinals. Rea's team is 5-12-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Rea's team has been victorious in 36.4% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-7. The Cardinals have a 10-10-0 record against the spread in McGreevy's starts. The Cardinals are 7-7 in McGreevy's 14 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Cubs vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (54.8%)

Cubs vs Cardinals Moneyline

Chicago is the favorite, -122 on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +104 underdog despite being at home.

Cubs vs Cardinals Spread

The Cubs are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Cardinals. The Cubs are +128 to cover the spread, while the Cardinals are -154.

Cubs vs Cardinals Over/Under

The over/under for the Cubs versus Cardinals contest on July 28 has been set at 9.5, with +100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Cubs have won in 38, or 56.7%, of the 67 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Chicago has won 29 of 54 games when listed as at least -122 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Cubs have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 55 of 101 chances this season.

The Cubs are 46-55-0 against the spread in their 101 games that had a posted line this season.

The Cardinals have been the underdog on the moneyline 71 total times this season. They've finished 34-37 in those games.

St. Louis has gone 26-25 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer (51%).

The Cardinals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 103 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 41 of those games (41-56-6).

The Cardinals have a 57-46-0 record against the spread this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago in OBP (.388), slugging percentage (.540) and total hits (114) this season. He has a .288 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 11th in slugging.

Nico Hoerner is batting .254 with 23 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 36 walks. He's slugging .349 with an on-base percentage of .317.

His batting average is 76th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 99th, and his slugging percentage 140th.

Hoerner heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with a home run and five RBIs.

Dansby Swanson is batting .220 with a .411 slugging percentage and 61 RBI this year.

Swanson brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with a double, a walk and three RBIs.

Alex Bregman is batting .241 with a .336 OBP and 46 RBI for Chicago this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker is leading the Cardinals with 114 hits. He's batting .285 and slugging .508 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 20th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 51st and he is 16th in slugging.

Alec Burleson paces his team with a .467 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .286 with an on-base percentage of .345.

His batting average is 19th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 57th, and he is 41st in slugging.

JJ Wetherholt has 10 doubles, 15 home runs and 45 walks while batting .253.

Ivan Herrera's .365 on-base percentage leads his team.

Cubs vs Cardinals Head to Head

7/5/2026: 6-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/3/2026: 17-1 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

17-1 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/31/2026: 5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/30/2026: 6-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/29/2026: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/28/2025: 2-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

2-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/27/2025: 7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 9/26/2025: 12-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

12-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/9/2025: 9-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/8/2025: 5-0 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

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