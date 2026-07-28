Twins vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 28

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Minnesota Twins taking on the Kansas City Royals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Twins vs Royals Game Info

Minnesota Twins (53-54) vs. Kansas City Royals (45-62)

Date: Tuesday, July 28, 2026

Tuesday, July 28, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Twins.TV and Royals.TV

Twins vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-162) | KC: (+136)

MIN: (-162) | KC: (+136) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+132) | KC: +1.5 (-160)

MIN: -1.5 (+132) | KC: +1.5 (-160) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Twins vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley (Twins) - 9-4, 3.69 ERA vs Seth Lugo (Royals) - 4-6, 4.36 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Taj Bradley (9-4) to the mound, while Seth Lugo (4-6) will take the ball for the Royals. Bradley and his team have a record of 13-6-0 against the spread when he starts. Bradley's team is 5-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Royals have gone 11-10-0 against the spread when Lugo starts. The Royals have been the underdog on the moneyline in 15 of Lugo's starts this season, and they went 7-8 in those games.

Twins vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (64.1%)

Twins vs Royals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Twins vs. Royals reveal Minnesota as the favorite (-162) and Kansas City as the underdog (+136) on the road.

Twins vs Royals Spread

The Royals are +1.5 on the run line against the Twins. The Royals are -160 to cover, and the Twins are +132.

Twins vs Royals Over/Under

A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Twins-Royals contest on July 28, with the over available at +102 and the under at -124.

Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Twins vs Royals Betting Trends

The Twins have won in 22, or 56.4%, of the 39 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Minnesota has come away with a win three times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 60 of their 105 opportunities.

The Twins are 58-47-0 against the spread in their 105 games that had a posted line this season.

The Royals have won 40% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (28-42).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, Kansas City has a 4-5 record (winning 44.4% of its games).

The Royals have played in 103 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 49 times (49-52-2).

The Royals have collected a 49-54-0 record ATS this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Brooks Lee has an OPS of .725, fueled by an OBP of .303 and a team-best slugging percentage of .422 this season. He has a .247 batting average.

He ranks 92nd in batting average, 122nd in on-base percentage, and 78th in slugging among all qualifying batters in the majors.

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota in total hits (87) this season while batting .264 with 42 extra-base hits. He's slugging .547 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Among qualifying batters, he is 54th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage.

Josh Bell has collected 92 base hits, an OBP of .303 and a slugging percentage of .413 this season.

Kody Clemens has 18 home runs, 49 RBI and a batting average of .243 this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Carter Jensen has 23 doubles, 14 home runs and 36 walks while batting .240. He's slugging .428 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, he ranks 108th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage.

Jac Caglianone's 87 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .251 while slugging .450 with an on-base percentage of .308.

He is 84th in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Michael Massey is hitting .274 with 19 doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks.

Salvador Perez is batting .208 with 15 doubles, 15 home runs and 17 walks.

Twins vs Royals Head to Head

6/7/2026: 6-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/6/2026: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/5/2026: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 6/4/2026: 8-6 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-6 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/2/2026: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-1 MIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/1/2026: 13-9 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

13-9 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/30/2026: 3-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

3-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/7/2025: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-1 MIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/6/2025: 11-2 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

11-2 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/5/2025: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

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