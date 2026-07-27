Tigers vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 27

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Detroit Tigers versus the Baltimore Orioles is on the MLB schedule for Monday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Tigers vs Orioles Game Info

Detroit Tigers (50-56) vs. Baltimore Orioles (51-55)

Date: Monday, July 27, 2026

Monday, July 27, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: DSN and MASN

Tigers vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-116) | BAL: (-102)

DET: (-116) | BAL: (-102) Spread: DET: +1.5 (-188) | BAL: -1.5 (+155)

DET: +1.5 (-188) | BAL: -1.5 (+155) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tigers vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Keider Montero (Tigers) - 7-5, 3.14 ERA vs Kyle Bradish (Orioles) - 7-9, 3.49 ERA

The probable starters are Keider Montero (7-5) for the Tigers and Kyle Bradish (7-9) for the Orioles. Montero and his team are 11-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. Montero's team has a record of 5-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Orioles have a 10-10-0 ATS record in Bradish's 20 starts that had a set spread. The Orioles have been the moneyline underdog in seven of Bradish's starts this season, and they went 5-2 in those matchups.

Tigers vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (54.4%)

Tigers vs Orioles Moneyline

Detroit is a -116 favorite on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -102 underdog on the road.

Tigers vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Tigers. The Orioles are +155 to cover, while the Tigers are -188 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Tigers vs Orioles Over/Under

The Tigers-Orioles contest on July 27 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

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Tigers vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Tigers have come away with 30 wins in the 55 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Detroit has come away with a win 27 times in 49 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in 42 of their 104 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Tigers are 53-51-0 against the spread in their 104 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles have won 46% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (23-27).

Baltimore has an 18-23 record (winning 43.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Orioles have played in 105 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 55 times (55-47-3).

The Orioles are 54-51-0 against the spread this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle leads Detroit with an OBP of .387, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .418. He's batting .281 on the season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 82nd in slugging.

Dillon Dingler leads Detroit in total hits (98) this season while batting .275 with 46 extra-base hits. He's slugging .532 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 41st, his on-base percentage 63rd, and his slugging percentage 13th.

Riley Greene has collected 107 base hits, an OBP of .370 and a slugging percentage of .463 this season.

Spencer Torkelson has 19 home runs, 50 RBI and a batting average of .206 this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has racked up a slugging percentage of .466 and has 99 hits, both team-best numbers for the Orioles. He's batting .249 and with an on-base percentage of .346.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is 86th, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 43rd in slugging.

Taylor Ward paces his team with a .386 OBP, and has a club-best .357 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .253.

He is currently 76th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 130th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Gunnar Henderson is batting .221 with 19 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 36 walks.

Leody Taveras is hitting .228 with 10 doubles, five triples, four home runs and 33 walks.

Tigers vs Orioles Head to Head

5/24/2026: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-1 DET (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/24/2026: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/22/2026: 7-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/12/2025: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/11/2025: 10-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

10-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/10/2025: 5-3 DET (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-3 DET (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/27/2025: 7-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

7-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 4/26/2025: 6-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/26/2025: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/22/2024: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

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