Reds vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 27

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

On Monday in MLB, the Cincinnati Reds are up against the Cleveland Guardians.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup.

Reds vs Guardians Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (49-55) vs. Cleveland Guardians (54-53)

Date: Monday, July 27, 2026

Monday, July 27, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: CLEG

Reds vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-174) | CLE: (+146)

CIN: (-174) | CLE: (+146) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+116) | CLE: +1.5 (-140)

CIN: -1.5 (+116) | CLE: +1.5 (-140) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Reds vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chase Burns (Reds) - 12-1, 2.42 ERA vs Slade Cecconi (Guardians) - 4-7, 4.60 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Chase Burns (12-1) to the mound, while Slade Cecconi (4-7) will answer the bell for the Guardians. Burns' team is 15-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Burns' team has been victorious in 76.9% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 10-3. The Guardians are 9-9-0 ATS in Cecconi's 18 starts with a set spread. The Guardians are 3-10 in Cecconi's 13 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Reds vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (57.9%)

Reds vs Guardians Moneyline

Cleveland is a +146 underdog on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a -174 favorite at home.

Reds vs Guardians Spread

The Reds are hosting the Guardians and are favored by 1.5 runs (+116 to cover) on the runline. Cleveland is -140 to cover.

Reds vs Guardians Over/Under

Reds versus Guardians, on July 27, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

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Reds vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Reds have come away with 16 wins in the 31 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Cincinnati has been listed as a favorite of -174 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Reds and their opponents have hit the over in 55 of their 102 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 102 games with a line this season, the Reds have a mark of 56-46-0 against the spread.

The Guardians are 24-23 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 51.1% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer, Cleveland has a 6-3 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

The Guardians have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 48 times this season for a 48-53-0 record against the over/under.

The Guardians have gone 49-52-0 against the spread this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.470) thanks to 44 extra-base hits. He has a .253 batting average and an on-base percentage of .329.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 76th, his on-base percentage ranks 77th, and he is 38th in slugging.

Stewart will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with a home run and six RBIs.

Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds in OBP (.354) and total hits (94) this season. He's batting .278 while slugging .506.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 35th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

De La Cruz has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .263 with two home runs, four walks and two RBIs.

JJ Bleday has collected 64 base hits, an OBP of .343 and a slugging percentage of .469 this season.

Spencer Steer has been key for Cincinnati with 81 hits, an OBP of .319 plus a slugging percentage of .421.

Guardians Player Leaders

Chase DeLauter has accumulated 94 hits with a .352 on-base percentage, leading the Guardians in both statistics. He's batting .282 and slugging .447.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 26th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 43rd and he is 55th in slugging.

Brayan Rocchio paces his team with a .398 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .268 with an on-base percentage of .328.

He ranks 50th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 101st in slugging percentage in MLB.

Jose Ramirez has 18 doubles, 10 home runs and 43 walks while hitting .236.

Steven Kwan is hitting .248 with 13 doubles, two triples, a home run and 51 walks.

Reds vs Guardians Head to Head

5/17/2026: 10-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

10-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/16/2026: 7-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/15/2026: 7-6 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-6 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/11/2025: 11-2 CLE (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

11-2 CLE (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/10/2025: 1-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

1-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/9/2025: 7-4 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-4 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/18/2025: 3-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/17/2025: 4-1 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-1 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/16/2025: 5-4 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/25/2024: 5-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

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