Nationals vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 27

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Washington Nationals are among the MLB squads busy on Monday, versus the Toronto Blue Jays.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Nationals vs Blue Jays Game Info

Washington Nationals (54-52) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (48-58)

Date: Monday, July 27, 2026

Monday, July 27, 2026 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Nationals.TV and SNET

Nationals vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: WSH: (-130) | TOR: (+110)

WSH: (-130) | TOR: (+110) Spread: WSH: -1.5 (+152) | TOR: +1.5 (-184)

WSH: -1.5 (+152) | TOR: +1.5 (-184) Total: 10 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Nationals vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andrew Alvarez (Nationals) - 2-3, 4.22 ERA vs Max Scherzer (Blue Jays) - 1-4, 10.23 ERA

The Nationals will give the ball to Andrew Alvarez (2-3, 4.22 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Blue Jays will counter with Max Scherzer (1-4, 10.23 ERA). Alvarez and his team have a record of 4-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Alvarez's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-1). The Blue Jays have a 1-5-0 ATS record in Scherzer's six starts with a set spread. The Blue Jays were the underdog on the moneyline for four Scherzer starts this season -- they lost every time.

Nationals vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nationals win (65.8%)

Nationals vs Blue Jays Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Nationals vs. Blue Jays reveal Washington as the favorite (-130) and Toronto as the underdog (+110) on the road.

Nationals vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are at +1.5 on the runline against the Nationals. The Blue Jays are -184 to cover the spread, and the Nationals are +152.

Nationals versus Blue Jays, on July 27, has an over/under of 10, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Washington Nationals vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Nationals vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Nationals have won in 12, or 54.5%, of the 22 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Washington has a record of 8-2 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -130 or more on the moneyline.

The Nationals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 58 of their 104 opportunities.

The Nationals have posted a record of 61-43-0 against the spread this season.

The Blue Jays have won 16 of the 46 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (34.8%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Toronto has a 5-12 record (winning only 29.4% of its games).

The Blue Jays have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 55 times this season for a 55-49-1 record against the over/under.

The Blue Jays have a 48-57-0 record against the spread this season (covering 45.7% of the time).

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has 111 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .396. He has a .271 batting average and a slugging percentage of .557.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he is 46th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Wood will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .273 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBIs.

C.J. Abrams has 114 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .573, both of which are tops among Washington hitters this season. He's batting .297 with an on-base percentage of .367.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 11th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.

Abrams brings a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 games he is batting .465 with four doubles, seven home runs, two walks and 15 RBIs.

Luis Garcia has 92 hits this season and has a slash line of .278/.310/.544.

Daylen Lile has been key for Washington with 98 hits, an OBP of .296 plus a slugging percentage of .406.

Lile has safely hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .188 with a double, a triple, a walk and two RBIs.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Ernie Clement has a .426 slugging percentage, which paces the Blue Jays. He's batting .297 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 11th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. paces his team with a .345 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .264 while slugging .355.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 55th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 132nd in slugging percentage.

Kazuma Okamoto paces the Blue Jays with 84 hits.

George Springer has 13 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 32 walks while batting .233.

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