Dodgers vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 17
Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.
Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Dodgers vs Rays Game Info
- Los Angeles Dodgers (46-27) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (41-28)
- Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026
- Time: 3:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: SportsNet LA and Rays.TV
Dodgers vs Rays Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: LAD: (-142) | TB: (+120)
- Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+146) | TB: +1.5 (-178)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)
Dodgers vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers) - 6-2, 1.06 ERA vs Shane McClanahan (Rays) - 6-4, 3.23 ERA
The Dodgers will give the nod to Shohei Ohtani (6-2, 1.06 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Rays will counter with Shane McClanahan (6-4, 3.23 ERA). Ohtani and his team have a record of 6-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Ohtani's team has won 54.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-5). The Rays have gone 7-6-0 against the spread when McClanahan starts. The Rays were named the moneyline underdog for two McClanahan starts this season -- they lost both.
Dodgers vs Rays Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Dodgers win (63.7%)
Dodgers vs Rays Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Rays-Dodgers, Tampa Bay is the underdog at +120, and Los Angeles is -142 playing at home.
Dodgers vs Rays Spread
- The Dodgers are hosting the Rays and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Dodgers are +146 to cover the runline, with the Rays being -178.
Dodgers vs Rays Over/Under
- Dodgers versus Rays, on June 17, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being +102 and the under -124.
Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!
Dodgers vs Rays Betting Trends
- The Dodgers have come away with 45 wins in the 71 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This season Los Angeles has been victorious 36 times in 57 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.
- The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 33 of their 73 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- In 73 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 37-36-0 against the spread.
- The Rays have gone 15-10 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 60% of those games).
- Tampa Bay has a 6-2 record (winning 75% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.
- In the 68 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Rays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-33-1).
- The Rays have a 39-29-0 record against the spread this season (covering 57.4% of the time).
Dodgers Player Leaders
- Ohtani has 75 hits and an OBP of .421 to go with a slugging percentage of .540. All three of those stats lead Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .298 batting average, as well.
- Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 12th in slugging.
- Andy Pages leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.491) thanks to 31 extra-base hits. He's batting .269 with an on-base percentage of .315.
- Among all qualifying players, he is 52nd in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage.
- Freddie Freeman has 73 hits this season and has a slash line of .275/.365/.472.
- Freeman has logged a hit or more in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .167 with a home run, three walks and two RBIs.
- Kyle Tucker has been key for Los Angeles with 61 hits, an OBP of .337 plus a slugging percentage of .388.
- Tucker has hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a home run, two walks and seven RBIs.
Rays Player Leaders
- Yandy Diaz has put up an on-base percentage of .392, a slugging percentage of .506, and has 80 hits, all club-highs for the Rays (while batting .314).
- Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average places him sixth, his on-base percentage is ninth, and he is 23rd in slugging.
- Junior Caminero is hitting .275 with 12 doubles, 15 home runs and 41 walks. He's slugging .492 with an on-base percentage of .372.
- Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 30th in slugging.
- Jonathan Aranda is batting .276 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 41 walks.
- Chandler Simpson is hitting .266 with four doubles, four triples and 14 walks.
Dodgers vs Rays Head to Head
- 6/15/2026: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
- 8/3/2025: 3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 8/2/2025: 4-0 TB (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 8/1/2025: 5-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 8/25/2024: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)
- 8/24/2024: 9-8 TB (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)
- 8/23/2024: 7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
- 5/28/2023: 11-10 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 5/27/2023: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 5/26/2023: 9-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
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