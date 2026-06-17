Dodgers vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 17

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Rays Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (46-27) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (41-28)

Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Wednesday, June 17, 2026 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and Rays.TV

Dodgers vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-142) | TB: (+120)

LAD: (-142) | TB: (+120) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+146) | TB: +1.5 (-178)

LAD: -1.5 (+146) | TB: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Dodgers vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers) - 6-2, 1.06 ERA vs Shane McClanahan (Rays) - 6-4, 3.23 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Shohei Ohtani (6-2, 1.06 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Rays will counter with Shane McClanahan (6-4, 3.23 ERA). Ohtani and his team have a record of 6-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Ohtani's team has won 54.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-5). The Rays have gone 7-6-0 against the spread when McClanahan starts. The Rays were named the moneyline underdog for two McClanahan starts this season -- they lost both.

Dodgers vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (63.7%)

Dodgers vs Rays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rays-Dodgers, Tampa Bay is the underdog at +120, and Los Angeles is -142 playing at home.

Dodgers vs Rays Spread

The Dodgers are hosting the Rays and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Dodgers are +146 to cover the runline, with the Rays being -178.

Dodgers vs Rays Over/Under

Dodgers versus Rays, on June 17, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Rays Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 45 wins in the 71 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious 36 times in 57 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 33 of their 73 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 73 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 37-36-0 against the spread.

The Rays have gone 15-10 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 60% of those games).

Tampa Bay has a 6-2 record (winning 75% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

In the 68 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Rays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-33-1).

The Rays have a 39-29-0 record against the spread this season (covering 57.4% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Ohtani has 75 hits and an OBP of .421 to go with a slugging percentage of .540. All three of those stats lead Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .298 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 12th in slugging.

Andy Pages leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.491) thanks to 31 extra-base hits. He's batting .269 with an on-base percentage of .315.

Among all qualifying players, he is 52nd in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage.

Freddie Freeman has 73 hits this season and has a slash line of .275/.365/.472.

Freeman has logged a hit or more in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .167 with a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Kyle Tucker has been key for Los Angeles with 61 hits, an OBP of .337 plus a slugging percentage of .388.

Tucker has hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a home run, two walks and seven RBIs.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has put up an on-base percentage of .392, a slugging percentage of .506, and has 80 hits, all club-highs for the Rays (while batting .314).

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average places him sixth, his on-base percentage is ninth, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Junior Caminero is hitting .275 with 12 doubles, 15 home runs and 41 walks. He's slugging .492 with an on-base percentage of .372.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 30th in slugging.

Jonathan Aranda is batting .276 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 41 walks.

Chandler Simpson is hitting .266 with four doubles, four triples and 14 walks.

Dodgers vs Rays Head to Head

6/15/2026: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/3/2025: 3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/2/2025: 4-0 TB (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-0 TB (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/1/2025: 5-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/25/2024: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/24/2024: 9-8 TB (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

9-8 TB (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/23/2024: 7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/28/2023: 11-10 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

11-10 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/27/2023: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/26/2023: 9-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

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