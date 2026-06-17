Diamondbacks vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 17

Odds updated as of 11:12 p.m.

The Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Angels is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Diamondbacks vs Angels Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (37-35) vs. Los Angeles Angels (29-44)

Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Wednesday, June 17, 2026 Time: 3:40 p.m. ET

3:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Dbacks.TV and ABTV

Diamondbacks vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-110) | LAA: (-106)

ARI: (-110) | LAA: (-106) Spread: ARI: +1.5 (-176) | LAA: -1.5 (+146)

ARI: +1.5 (-176) | LAA: -1.5 (+146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Diamondbacks vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 5-2, 2.55 ERA vs Samuel Aldegheri (Angels) - 2-1, 2.12 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Eduardo Rodriguez (5-2) to the mound, while Samuel Aldegheri (2-1) will get the nod for the Angels. Rodríguez's team is 10-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Rodriguez's team is 4-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Aldegheri has started two games with set spreads, and the Angels covered in both chances. The Angels were the moneyline underdog for one Aldegheri start this season -- they won.

Diamondbacks vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (56.3%)

Diamondbacks vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is the underdog, -106 on the moneyline, while Arizona is a -110 favorite at home.

Diamondbacks vs Angels Spread

The Angels are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Diamondbacks. The Angels are +146 to cover, while the Diamondbacks are -176 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Diamondbacks vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for Diamondbacks-Angels on June 17 is 8.5. The over is -114, and the under is -106.

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Diamondbacks vs Angels Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 30 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (63.3%) in those contests.

This year Arizona has won 19 of 30 games when listed as at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks' games have gone over the total in 31 of their 71 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks have posted a record of 40-31-0 against the spread this season.

The Angels have won 38.9% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (21-33).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer, Los Angeles has a 21-33 record (winning only 38.9% of its games).

In the 72 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-36-2).

The Angels have a 38-34-0 record ATS this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.368), slugging percentage (.539) and total hits (71) this season. He has a .277 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 36th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

Ketel Marte is batting .255 with 14 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks, while slugging .440 with an on-base percentage of .307.

His batting average ranks 72nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 119th, and his slugging percentage 63rd.

Marte enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Geraldo Perdomo has 58 hits this season and has a slash line of .246/.356/.364.

Perdomo has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .267 with a double, a home run, five walks and three RBIs.

Ildemaro Vargas is batting .267 with a .303 OBP and 37 RBI for Arizona this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has an on-base percentage of .393 and has 59 hits, both team-high figures for the Angels. He's batting .230 and slugging .459.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 118th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 45th in slugging.

Trout hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .175 with a double, two home runs, five walks and two RBIs.

Zach Neto is hitting .220 with 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 36 walks. He's slugging .419 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He is 133rd in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage and 81st in slugging percentage in MLB.

Jo Adell has a team-high .401 slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel is hitting .254 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Angels Head to Head

6/15/2026: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/13/2025: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-1 ARI (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/12/2025: 10-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

10-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/11/2025: 6-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/13/2024: 11-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

11-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/12/2024: 8-3 LAA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-3 LAA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/11/2024: 9-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

9-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 7/2/2023: 5-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/1/2023: 3-1 ARI (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 ARI (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/30/2023: 6-2 ARI (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

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