Yankees vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 4

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the New York Yankees facing the Minnesota Twins.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Yankees vs Twins Game Info

New York Yankees (48-38) vs. Minnesota Twins (42-46)

Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Saturday, July 4, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and Twins.TV

Yankees vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-158) | MIN: (+134)

NYY: (-158) | MIN: (+134) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+132) | MIN: +1.5 (-160)

NYY: -1.5 (+132) | MIN: +1.5 (-160) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Yankees vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Yankees) vs Zebby Matthews (Twins) - 4-5, 0.00 ERA

Matthews (4-5) will get the nod for the Twins. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Yankees. The Twins are 5-4-0 against the spread when Matthews starts. The Twins have been the moneyline underdog in five of Matthews' starts this season, and they went 2-3 in those matchups.

Yankees vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (62.1%)

Yankees vs Twins Moneyline

The Yankees vs Twins moneyline has New York as a -158 favorite, while Minnesota is a +134 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Twins Spread

The Yankees are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Twins. The Yankees are +132 to cover the spread, while the Twins are -160.

Yankees vs Twins Over/Under

An over/under of 9.5 has been set for Yankees-Twins on July 4, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Twins Betting Trends

The Yankees have won in 42, or 57.5%, of the 73 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year New York has won 18 of 28 games when listed as at least -158 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 38 of their 83 opportunities.

The Yankees have posted a record of 38-45-0 against the spread this season.

The Twins have gone 25-30 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45.5% of those games).

Minnesota has gone 7-7 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer (50%).

The Twins have played in 86 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-30-2).

The Twins have covered 54.7% of their games this season, going 47-39-0 against the spread.

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice leads New York in OBP (.360), slugging percentage (.561) and total hits (81) this season. He has a .269 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 50th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Rice has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .105 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Cody Bellinger has 16 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 49 walks. He's batting .254 and slugging .433 with an on-base percentage of .352.

His batting average ranks 80th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 46th, and his slugging percentage 71st.

Trent Grisham is batting .232 with a .406 slugging percentage and 35 RBI this year.

Grisham has recorded at least one base hit in seven straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .341 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and six RBIs.

Jazz Chisholm has 12 home runs, 33 RBI and a batting average of .225 this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has accumulated a slugging percentage of .573 and has 81 hits, both team-best marks for the Twins. He's batting .268 and with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 55th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 84th and he is second in slugging.

Brooks Lee is hitting .251 with 12 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 23 walks. He's slugging .440 with an on-base percentage of .306.

He is 83rd in batting average, 122nd in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Josh Bell is hitting .244 with 17 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 24 walks.

Kody Clemens is batting .241 with 16 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 19 walks.

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