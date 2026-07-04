Colombia vs Ghana Confirmed Lineups & Formations Tonight: World Cup Predictions

Colombia vs Ghana: Confirmed Lineups & Formations Tonight | World Cup 2026 Round of 32 📋 ✅ CONFIRMED LINEUPS · WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 32 · TONIGHT · KICKOFF 9:30PM ET Tonight, Friday July 3 2026 · 9:30 PM ET · Kansas City Stadium · FOX Colombia vs Ghana: Confirmed Lineups & Formations Official XIs · Córdoba starts over Suárez · Player roles · Betting impact 🚨 Jhon Córdoba Starts, Luis Suárez Benched · James Rodríguez Ties All-Time Colombia WC Starts Record Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook ⚡ LINEUPS OFFICIALLY CONFIRMED TONIGHT · COLOMBIA (4-3-3): VARGAS, MUNOZ, SANCHEZ, LUCUMI, MOJICA, ARIAS, PUERTA, LERMA, RODRIGUEZ, DIAZ, CORDOBA — SUAREZ CONFIRMED ON THE BENCH · GHANA (4-3-3): ATI-ZIGI, SENAYA, OPOKU, LUCKASSEN, MENSAH, PARTEY, SIBO, YIRENKYI, SEMENYO, AYEW, WILLIAMS — SULEMANA, OWUSU, ADJETEY ALL CONFIRMED SUBSTITUTES FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 32 · Confirmed Ahead of Kickoff Tonight 🇨🇴 Colombia vs Ghana 🇬🇭 · Tonight · 9:30PM ET · Kansas City Stadium · FOX Colombia To Advance -600 · Ghana +410 · BTTS No -176 → R16 vs SUI/ALG 🚨 The Real Story: Córdoba, Not Suárez Every predicted lineup this week had Luis Suárez starting after recovering from a minor fitness doubt. The confirmed XI instead shows Jhon Córdoba leading the line, with Suárez on the bench. Manager Néstor Lorenzo had flagged this as a live competition pre-match, noting Córdoba "has offered more this tournament" while Suárez has "struggled to finish his chances." James Rodríguez's confirmed start also ties him with Carlos Valderrama and Freddy Rincón for the most World Cup starts in Colombian history (10). 🇨🇴 Colombia — Confirmed Starting XI 🚨 Confirmed Formation: 4-3-3, Córdoba Over Suárez Néstor Lorenzo's confirmed XI settles the tournament's live striker competition the "wrong" way relative to every preview: Jhon Córdoba starts up top, not Luis Suárez. Daniel Muñoz returns to the back line at right-back after scoring in each of the first two group games, and James Rodríguez confirmed starting ties the all-time Colombian record for World Cup appearances. Colombia are also wearing their traditional yellow-blue-red kit for the first time this tournament. 🇨🇴 COLOMBIA · CONFIRMED 4-3-3 · LORENZO 14 Córdoba 🚨 ST · Over Suárez · check FD 7 Díaz ⭐ LW · Anytime +155 10 Rodríguez ✅ CAM · Record-tying 10th start 11 Arias RW · +280 AT 14 Puerta CM · +600 AT 16 Lerma CM · +650 AT 2 Muñoz ✅ RB · Returns · +600 AT 23 Sánchez CB · +1100 AT 3 Lucumí CB · +1300 AT 17 Mojica LB · +1700 AT 12 Vargas GK Confirmed substitutes Luis Suárez 🚨 (widely predicted starter) · David Ospina (GK) · Álvaro Montero (GK) · Santiago Arias · Yerry Mina · Willer Ditta · Deiver Machado · Kevin Castaño · Richard Ríos · Jorge Carrascal · Juan Portilla · Juan Quintero · Cucho Hernández · Jaminton Campaz · Andrés Gómez 🇨🇴 Colombia Confirmed XI — Roles, Notes & Betting Impact 12 Camilo Vargas GK Confirmed, chasing a 3rd straight clean sheet — a first for Colombia at a WC ✅ Daniel Muñoz RB · Confirmed return Scored in each of Colombia's first two group games · +600 anytime 23 Davinson Sánchez CB Confirmed as predicted, veteran anchor 3 Jhon Lucumí CB Confirmed as predicted 17 Johan Mojica LB Confirmed, in for Deiver Machado 11 Jhon Arias RW Confirmed, also a set-piece taker · +280 anytime 14 Gustavo Puerta CM Confirmed as predicted · +600 anytime 16 Jefferson Lerma CM Confirmed as predicted ✅ James Rodríguez CAM · Captain · Confirmed Ties Valderrama and Rincón for Colombia's most-ever WC starts (10) · +200 anytime 🔥 Luis Díaz LW · Confirmed Confirmed as expected · Board's narrow anytime favorite at +155 🚨 Jhon Córdoba ST · Confirmed over Suárez Genuine surprise starter — not priced in the goalscorer data we have, check FanDuel live 🇬🇭 Ghana — Confirmed Starting XI ✅ Confirmed Formation: 4-3-3, Opoku and Ati-Zigi Both Return Carlos Queiroz's confirmed XI brings back two key names from injury: goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi (groin) reclaims the gloves from Benjamin Asare, and centre-back Jerome Opoku returns after missing the Croatia loss. Antoine Semenyo starts despite his ankle discomfort. Kamaldeen Sulemana, Elisha Owusu and Jonas Adjetey — all featured in various predicted lineups — are confirmed on the bench instead. 🇬🇭 GHANA · CONFIRMED 4-3-3 · QUEIROZ 7 Williams FW · +550 AT 11 Semenyo ⭐ Ankle knock · Anytime +460 9 Ayew FW · +550 AT 5 Partey DM · +1200 AT 8 Sibo MF · +1700 AT 3 Yirenkyi MF · Scored winner vs Panama 26 Senaya RB · +3300 AT ? Opoku ✅ CB · Returns from injury 23 Luckassen CB · +2200 AT 14 Mensah LB · +8000 AT 1 Ati-Zigi ✅ GK · Returns from groin issue Confirmed substitutes Kamaldeen Sulemana ⚠️ · Elisha Owusu ⚠️ · Jonas Adjetey ⚠️ · Ernest Nuamah · Abdul Fatawu · Baba Rahman · Alidu Seidu · Abdul Mumin · Augustine Boakye · Prince Adu · Brandon Thomas-Asante · Christopher Bonsu Baah · Kojo Peprah Oppong · Joseph Anang (GK) · Benjamin Asare (GK) 📋 A Note On Ghana's Exact Personnel Ghana's back four and midfield trio come from a slightly earlier source than Colombia's XI, and one detail (Jerome Opoku's jersey number) wasn't specified in what we found. The overall personnel — Ati-Zigi in goal, Opoku returning at centre-back, Semenyo/Ayew/Williams up front — is corroborated across multiple sources, but it's worth a final glance at FanDuel's live lineup graphic before betting anything Ghana-specific. 📊 Confirmed XIs — Side by Side 🇨🇴 Colombia Stat Ghana 🇬🇭 4-3-3 Formation 4-3-3 Néstor Lorenzo Manager Carlos Queiroz Vargas GK Ati-Zigi ✅ Muñoz · Sánchez · Lucumí · Mojica Def Senaya · Opoku ✅ · Luckassen · Mensah Arias · Puerta · Lerma Mid Partey · Sibo · Yirenkyi Rodríguez © · Díaz Attack Semenyo · Ayew · Williams Córdoba 🚨 Lone ST — Suárez benched for Córdoba Notable Sulemana, Owusu, Adjetey all benched 💡 Lineup Betting Impact — Now Confirmed 🚨 SUÁREZ — fade completely, he's not starting Every anytime/first-goalscorer price on Suárez from earlier previews assumed a starting role. Any Colombia striker exposure should shift to Córdoba — check FanDuel's live price since our data set didn't include him. ✅ DÍAZ & RODRÍGUEZ — confirmed accurate Both confirmed exactly as expected. Their +155 and +200 anytime prices remain the correct read on Colombia's most reliable goal threats tonight. ✅ SEMENYO & AYEW — confirmed starting for Ghana Both confirmed exactly as expected, with Semenyo playing through his ankle knock. Their +460 and +550 anytime prices remain Ghana's most credible goal threats. FanDuel Sportsbook · Colombia vs Ghana · Tonight · Kickoff 9:30PM ET · Kansas City Stadium Bet With Confirmed Lineups on FanDuel Now Diaz AT +155 · Rodriguez AT +200 · Colombia To Advance -600 Bet Now Confirmed lineups · Colombia (4-3-3): Camilo Vargas; Daniel Munoz, Davinson Sanchez, Jhon Lucumi, Johan Mojica; Jhon Arias, Gustavo Puerta, Jefferson Lerma; James Rodriguez (captain); Luis Diaz, Jhon Cordoba · Substitutes: Luis Suarez, David Ospina, Alvaro Montero, Santiago Arias, Yerry Mina, Willer Ditta, Deiver Machado, Kevin Castano, Richard Rios, Jorge Carrascal, Juan Portilla, Juan Quintero, Cucho Hernandez, Jaminton Campaz, Andres Gomez · Ghana (4-3-3): Lawrence Ati-Zigi; Marvin Senaya, Jerome Opoku, Derrick Luckassen, Gideon Mensah; Thomas Partey, Kwasi Sibo, Caleb Yirenkyi; Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, Inaki Williams · Substitutes: Kamaldeen Sulemana, Elisha Owusu, Jonas Adjetey, Ernest Nuamah, Abdul Fatawu, Baba Rahman, Alidu Seidu, Abdul Mumin, Augustine Boakye, Prince Adu, Brandon Thomas-Asante, Christopher Bonsu Baah, Kojo Peprah Oppong, Joseph Anang, Benjamin Asare · Selection surprises: Jhon Cordoba starts over Luis Suarez for Colombia despite nearly every preview predicting Suarez; James Rodriguez's start ties the all-time Colombian WC appearances record; Ghana bring back Ati-Zigi and Opoku from injury while benching Sulemana, Owusu and Adjetey · Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City MO · Tonight, Friday July 3, kickoff 9:30 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Switzerland/Algeria winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

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