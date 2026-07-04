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Colombia vs Ghana Confirmed Lineups & Formations Tonight: World Cup Predictions

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Colombia vs Ghana Confirmed Lineups & Formations Tonight: World Cup Predictions
Colombia vs Ghana: Confirmed Lineups & Formations Tonight | World Cup 2026 Round of 32
📋
✅ CONFIRMED LINEUPS · WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 32 · TONIGHT · KICKOFF 9:30PM ET
Tonight, Friday July 3 2026 · 9:30 PM ET · Kansas City Stadium · FOX

Colombia vs Ghana: Confirmed Lineups & Formations

Official XIs · Córdoba starts over Suárez · Player roles · Betting impact

🚨 Jhon Córdoba Starts, Luis Suárez Benched · James Rodríguez Ties All-Time Colombia WC Starts Record
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ LINEUPS OFFICIALLY CONFIRMED TONIGHT · COLOMBIA (4-3-3): VARGAS, MUNOZ, SANCHEZ, LUCUMI, MOJICA, ARIAS, PUERTA, LERMA, RODRIGUEZ, DIAZ, CORDOBA — SUAREZ CONFIRMED ON THE BENCH · GHANA (4-3-3): ATI-ZIGI, SENAYA, OPOKU, LUCKASSEN, MENSAH, PARTEY, SIBO, YIRENKYI, SEMENYO, AYEW, WILLIAMS — SULEMANA, OWUSU, ADJETEY ALL CONFIRMED SUBSTITUTES
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 32 · Confirmed Ahead of Kickoff Tonight
🇨🇴 Colombia vs Ghana 🇬🇭 · Tonight · 9:30PM ET · Kansas City Stadium · FOX
Colombia To Advance -600 · Ghana +410 · BTTS No -176
→ R16 vs SUI/ALG
🚨
The Real Story: Córdoba, Not Suárez
Every predicted lineup this week had Luis Suárez starting after recovering from a minor fitness doubt. The confirmed XI instead shows Jhon Córdoba leading the line, with Suárez on the bench. Manager Néstor Lorenzo had flagged this as a live competition pre-match, noting Córdoba "has offered more this tournament" while Suárez has "struggled to finish his chances." James Rodríguez's confirmed start also ties him with Carlos Valderrama and Freddy Rincón for the most World Cup starts in Colombian history (10).

🇨🇴 Colombia — Confirmed Starting XI

🚨 Confirmed Formation: 4-3-3, Córdoba Over Suárez

Néstor Lorenzo's confirmed XI settles the tournament's live striker competition the "wrong" way relative to every preview: Jhon Córdoba starts up top, not Luis Suárez. Daniel Muñoz returns to the back line at right-back after scoring in each of the first two group games, and James Rodríguez confirmed starting ties the all-time Colombian record for World Cup appearances. Colombia are also wearing their traditional yellow-blue-red kit for the first time this tournament.

🇨🇴 COLOMBIA · CONFIRMED 4-3-3 · LORENZO
14
Córdoba 🚨
ST · Over Suárez · check FD
7
Díaz ⭐
LW · Anytime +155
10
Rodríguez ✅
CAM · Record-tying 10th start
11
Arias
RW · +280 AT
14
Puerta
CM · +600 AT
16
Lerma
CM · +650 AT
2
Muñoz ✅
RB · Returns · +600 AT
23
Sánchez
CB · +1100 AT
3
Lucumí
CB · +1300 AT
17
Mojica
LB · +1700 AT
12
Vargas
GK
Confirmed substitutes
Luis Suárez 🚨 (widely predicted starter) · David Ospina (GK) · Álvaro Montero (GK) · Santiago Arias · Yerry Mina · Willer Ditta · Deiver Machado · Kevin Castaño · Richard Ríos · Jorge Carrascal · Juan Portilla · Juan Quintero · Cucho Hernández · Jaminton Campaz · Andrés Gómez
🇨🇴 Colombia Confirmed XI — Roles, Notes & Betting Impact
12
Camilo Vargas GK
Confirmed, chasing a 3rd straight clean sheet — a first for Colombia at a WC
Daniel Muñoz RB · Confirmed return
Scored in each of Colombia's first two group games · +600 anytime
23
Davinson Sánchez CB
Confirmed as predicted, veteran anchor
3
Jhon Lucumí CB
Confirmed as predicted
17
Johan Mojica LB
Confirmed, in for Deiver Machado
11
Jhon Arias RW
Confirmed, also a set-piece taker · +280 anytime
14
Gustavo Puerta CM
Confirmed as predicted · +600 anytime
16
Jefferson Lerma CM
Confirmed as predicted
James Rodríguez CAM · Captain · Confirmed
Ties Valderrama and Rincón for Colombia's most-ever WC starts (10) · +200 anytime
🔥
Luis Díaz LW · Confirmed
Confirmed as expected · Board's narrow anytime favorite at +155
🚨
Jhon Córdoba ST · Confirmed over Suárez
Genuine surprise starter — not priced in the goalscorer data we have, check FanDuel live

🇬🇭 Ghana — Confirmed Starting XI

✅ Confirmed Formation: 4-3-3, Opoku and Ati-Zigi Both Return

Carlos Queiroz's confirmed XI brings back two key names from injury: goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi (groin) reclaims the gloves from Benjamin Asare, and centre-back Jerome Opoku returns after missing the Croatia loss. Antoine Semenyo starts despite his ankle discomfort. Kamaldeen Sulemana, Elisha Owusu and Jonas Adjetey — all featured in various predicted lineups — are confirmed on the bench instead.

🇬🇭 GHANA · CONFIRMED 4-3-3 · QUEIROZ
7
Williams
FW · +550 AT
11
Semenyo ⭐
Ankle knock · Anytime +460
9
Ayew
FW · +550 AT
5
Partey
DM · +1200 AT
8
Sibo
MF · +1700 AT
3
Yirenkyi
MF · Scored winner vs Panama
26
Senaya
RB · +3300 AT
?
Opoku ✅
CB · Returns from injury
23
Luckassen
CB · +2200 AT
14
Mensah
LB · +8000 AT
1
Ati-Zigi ✅
GK · Returns from groin issue
Confirmed substitutes
Kamaldeen Sulemana ⚠️ · Elisha Owusu ⚠️ · Jonas Adjetey ⚠️ · Ernest Nuamah · Abdul Fatawu · Baba Rahman · Alidu Seidu · Abdul Mumin · Augustine Boakye · Prince Adu · Brandon Thomas-Asante · Christopher Bonsu Baah · Kojo Peprah Oppong · Joseph Anang (GK) · Benjamin Asare (GK)
📋 A Note On Ghana's Exact Personnel

Ghana's back four and midfield trio come from a slightly earlier source than Colombia's XI, and one detail (Jerome Opoku's jersey number) wasn't specified in what we found. The overall personnel — Ati-Zigi in goal, Opoku returning at centre-back, Semenyo/Ayew/Williams up front — is corroborated across multiple sources, but it's worth a final glance at FanDuel's live lineup graphic before betting anything Ghana-specific.

📊 Confirmed XIs — Side by Side

🇨🇴 Colombia
Stat
Ghana 🇬🇭
4-3-3
Formation
4-3-3
Néstor Lorenzo
Manager
Carlos Queiroz
Vargas
GK
Ati-Zigi ✅
Muñoz · Sánchez · Lucumí · Mojica
Def
Senaya · Opoku ✅ · Luckassen · Mensah
Arias · Puerta · Lerma
Mid
Partey · Sibo · Yirenkyi
Rodríguez © · Díaz
Attack
Semenyo · Ayew · Williams
Córdoba 🚨
Lone ST
Suárez benched for Córdoba
Notable
Sulemana, Owusu, Adjetey all benched
💡 Lineup Betting Impact — Now Confirmed
🚨 SUÁREZ — fade completely, he's not starting
Every anytime/first-goalscorer price on Suárez from earlier previews assumed a starting role. Any Colombia striker exposure should shift to Córdoba — check FanDuel's live price since our data set didn't include him.
✅ DÍAZ & RODRÍGUEZ — confirmed accurate
Both confirmed exactly as expected. Their +155 and +200 anytime prices remain the correct read on Colombia's most reliable goal threats tonight.
✅ SEMENYO & AYEW — confirmed starting for Ghana
Both confirmed exactly as expected, with Semenyo playing through his ankle knock. Their +460 and +550 anytime prices remain Ghana's most credible goal threats.
FanDuel Sportsbook · Colombia vs Ghana · Tonight · Kickoff 9:30PM ET · Kansas City Stadium
Bet With Confirmed Lineups on FanDuel Now
Diaz AT +155 · Rodriguez AT +200 · Colombia To Advance -600
Bet Now

Confirmed lineups · Colombia (4-3-3): Camilo Vargas; Daniel Munoz, Davinson Sanchez, Jhon Lucumi, Johan Mojica; Jhon Arias, Gustavo Puerta, Jefferson Lerma; James Rodriguez (captain); Luis Diaz, Jhon Cordoba · Substitutes: Luis Suarez, David Ospina, Alvaro Montero, Santiago Arias, Yerry Mina, Willer Ditta, Deiver Machado, Kevin Castano, Richard Rios, Jorge Carrascal, Juan Portilla, Juan Quintero, Cucho Hernandez, Jaminton Campaz, Andres Gomez · Ghana (4-3-3): Lawrence Ati-Zigi; Marvin Senaya, Jerome Opoku, Derrick Luckassen, Gideon Mensah; Thomas Partey, Kwasi Sibo, Caleb Yirenkyi; Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, Inaki Williams · Substitutes: Kamaldeen Sulemana, Elisha Owusu, Jonas Adjetey, Ernest Nuamah, Abdul Fatawu, Baba Rahman, Alidu Seidu, Abdul Mumin, Augustine Boakye, Prince Adu, Brandon Thomas-Asante, Christopher Bonsu Baah, Kojo Peprah Oppong, Joseph Anang, Benjamin Asare · Selection surprises: Jhon Cordoba starts over Luis Suarez for Colombia despite nearly every preview predicting Suarez; James Rodriguez's start ties the all-time Colombian WC appearances record; Ghana bring back Ati-Zigi and Opoku from injury while benching Sulemana, Owusu and Adjetey · Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City MO · Tonight, Friday July 3, kickoff 9:30 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Switzerland/Algeria winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

Confirmed lineups and formations for the Colombia vs Ghana World Cup Match. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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