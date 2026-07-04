Colombia vs Ghana Confirmed Lineups & Formations Tonight: World Cup Predictions
Subscribe to our newsletter
Colombia vs Ghana: Confirmed Lineups & Formations
Official XIs · Córdoba starts over Suárez · Player roles · Betting impact
🇨🇴 Colombia — Confirmed Starting XI
Néstor Lorenzo's confirmed XI settles the tournament's live striker competition the "wrong" way relative to every preview: Jhon Córdoba starts up top, not Luis Suárez. Daniel Muñoz returns to the back line at right-back after scoring in each of the first two group games, and James Rodríguez confirmed starting ties the all-time Colombian record for World Cup appearances. Colombia are also wearing their traditional yellow-blue-red kit for the first time this tournament.
🇬🇭 Ghana — Confirmed Starting XI
Carlos Queiroz's confirmed XI brings back two key names from injury: goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi (groin) reclaims the gloves from Benjamin Asare, and centre-back Jerome Opoku returns after missing the Croatia loss. Antoine Semenyo starts despite his ankle discomfort. Kamaldeen Sulemana, Elisha Owusu and Jonas Adjetey — all featured in various predicted lineups — are confirmed on the bench instead.
Ghana's back four and midfield trio come from a slightly earlier source than Colombia's XI, and one detail (Jerome Opoku's jersey number) wasn't specified in what we found. The overall personnel — Ati-Zigi in goal, Opoku returning at centre-back, Semenyo/Ayew/Williams up front — is corroborated across multiple sources, but it's worth a final glance at FanDuel's live lineup graphic before betting anything Ghana-specific.
📊 Confirmed XIs — Side by Side
Confirmed lineups · Colombia (4-3-3): Camilo Vargas; Daniel Munoz, Davinson Sanchez, Jhon Lucumi, Johan Mojica; Jhon Arias, Gustavo Puerta, Jefferson Lerma; James Rodriguez (captain); Luis Diaz, Jhon Cordoba · Substitutes: Luis Suarez, David Ospina, Alvaro Montero, Santiago Arias, Yerry Mina, Willer Ditta, Deiver Machado, Kevin Castano, Richard Rios, Jorge Carrascal, Juan Portilla, Juan Quintero, Cucho Hernandez, Jaminton Campaz, Andres Gomez · Ghana (4-3-3): Lawrence Ati-Zigi; Marvin Senaya, Jerome Opoku, Derrick Luckassen, Gideon Mensah; Thomas Partey, Kwasi Sibo, Caleb Yirenkyi; Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, Inaki Williams · Substitutes: Kamaldeen Sulemana, Elisha Owusu, Jonas Adjetey, Ernest Nuamah, Abdul Fatawu, Baba Rahman, Alidu Seidu, Abdul Mumin, Augustine Boakye, Prince Adu, Brandon Thomas-Asante, Christopher Bonsu Baah, Kojo Peprah Oppong, Joseph Anang, Benjamin Asare · Selection surprises: Jhon Cordoba starts over Luis Suarez for Colombia despite nearly every preview predicting Suarez; James Rodriguez's start ties the all-time Colombian WC appearances record; Ghana bring back Ati-Zigi and Opoku from injury while benching Sulemana, Owusu and Adjetey · Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City MO · Tonight, Friday July 3, kickoff 9:30 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Switzerland/Algeria winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
Confirmed lineups and formations for the Colombia vs Ghana World Cup Match. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Want more stories like this?
Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.