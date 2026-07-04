Tigers vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 4

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

The MLB's Saturday slate includes the Detroit Tigers facing the Texas Rangers.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup.

Tigers vs Rangers Game Info

Detroit Tigers (38-50) vs. Texas Rangers (45-43)

Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Saturday, July 4, 2026 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and DSN

Tigers vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-116) | TEX: (-102)

DET: (-116) | TEX: (-102) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+140) | TEX: +1.5 (-170)

DET: -1.5 (+140) | TEX: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tigers vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 1-8, 4.97 ERA vs Kumar Rocker (Rangers) - 2-6, 3.83 ERA

The Tigers will give the nod to Jack Flaherty (1-8, 4.97 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rangers will counter with Kumar Rocker (2-6, 3.83 ERA). Flaherty's team is 4-12-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Flaherty's team has won 42.9% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-4). The Rangers have a 7-6-0 record against the spread in Rocker's starts. The Rangers have been the moneyline underdog in seven of Rocker's starts this season, and they went 3-4 in those matchups.

Tigers vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (51.7%)

Tigers vs Rangers Moneyline

The Tigers vs Rangers moneyline has Detroit as a -116 favorite, while Texas is a -102 underdog at home.

Tigers vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are hosting the Tigers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rangers are +140 to cover the spread, and the Tigers are -170.

Tigers vs Rangers Over/Under

The over/under for Tigers-Rangers on July 4 is 8. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

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Tigers vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Tigers have been victorious in 20, or 48.8%, of the 41 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Detroit has a record of 17-18 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.

The Tigers' games have gone over the total in 38 of their 86 opportunities.

The Tigers have posted a record of 44-42-0 against the spread this season.

The Rangers are 20-22 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.6% of those games).

Texas has gone 15-20 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer (42.9%).

The Rangers have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 41 times this season for a 41-41-5 record against the over/under.

The Rangers have covered 50.6% of their games this season, going 44-43-0 ATS.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle leads Detroit OPS (.819) this season. He has a .284 batting average, an on-base percentage of .394, and a slugging percentage of .425.

Among all qualifying batters in the majors, he ranks 25th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 78th in slugging.

McGonigle has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a home run, four walks and three RBIs.

Dillon Dingler has 82 hits, which leads Detroit batters this season. He's batting .269 with 40 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .531 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 50th, his on-base percentage 77th, and his slugging percentage 10th.

Dingler takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .292 with four doubles and an RBI.

Riley Greene has collected 90 base hits, an OBP of .373 and a slugging percentage of .445 this season.

Spencer Torkelson has been key for Detroit with 63 hits, an OBP of .317 plus a slugging percentage of .421.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung has put up an on-base percentage of .363, a slugging percentage of .448, and has 95 hits, all club-bests for the Rangers (while batting .298).

He ranks 12th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in MLB.

Jake Burger has 14 doubles, 14 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .246. He's slugging .425 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 93rd, his on-base percentage ranks 112th, and he is 78th in slugging.

Brandon Nimmo is hitting .262 with 20 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 29 walks.

Ezequiel Duran is hitting .276 with 15 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 21 walks.

Tigers vs Rangers Head to Head

7/2/2026: 10-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/3/2026: 7-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/2/2026: 5-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/1/2026: 5-4 TEX (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 TEX (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/20/2025: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 7/19/2025: 4-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/18/2025: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/11/2025: 6-1 TEX (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-1 TEX (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/10/2025: 10-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

10-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/9/2025: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

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