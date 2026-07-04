Pirates vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 4

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are among the MLB teams playing on Saturday, versus the Washington Nationals.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game.

Pirates vs Nationals Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (44-44) vs. Washington Nationals (45-43)

Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Saturday, July 4, 2026 Time: 11:05 a.m. ET

11:05 a.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Nationals.TV and SportsNet PT

Pirates vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-164) | WSH: (+138)

PIT: (-164) | WSH: (+138) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (-105) | WSH: +1.5 (-114)

PIT: -1.5 (-105) | WSH: +1.5 (-114) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Pirates vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates) - 8-3, 3.33 ERA vs Zack Littell (Nationals) - 7-6, 5.29 ERA

The Pirates will call on Braxton Ashcraft (8-3) versus the Nationals and Zack Littell (7-6). Ashcraft and his team have a record of 10-7-0 against the spread when he starts. Ashcraft's team is 9-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Nationals have a 7-4-0 record against the spread in Littell's starts. The Nationals have a 7-3 record in Littell's 10 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Pirates vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (62.2%)

Pirates vs Nationals Moneyline

Pittsburgh is a -164 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +138 underdog at home.

Pirates vs Nationals Spread

The Pirates are at the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs (-105 to cover) on the runline. Washington is -114 to cover.

Pirates vs Nationals Over/Under

The Pirates-Nationals game on July 4 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at +100.

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Pirates vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Pirates have been victorious in 27, or 56.2%, of the 48 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Pittsburgh has won five of 11 games when listed as at least -164 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Pirates have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 50 of 87 chances this season.

The Pirates are 43-44-0 against the spread in their 87 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals are 39-36 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 52% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer, Washington has a 12-14 record (winning 46.2% of its games).

The Nationals have combined with opponents to go over the total 51 times this season for a 51-32-3 record against the over/under.

The Nationals have covered 59.3% of their games this season, going 51-35-0 against the spread.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has 89 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .395. He has a .280 batting average and a slugging percentage of .459.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 31st in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging.

Reynolds will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .150 with a double, four walks and an RBI.

Brandon Lowe leads Pittsburgh in total hits (77) this season while batting .243 with 40 extra-base hits. He's slugging .498 with an on-base percentage of .319.

He ranks 100th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Lowe brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a home run, three walks and five RBIs.

Ryan O'Hearn is batting .285 with a .471 slugging percentage and 51 RBI this year.

O'Hearn has recorded a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .350 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Nick Gonzales leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.387) thanks to 16 extra-base hits.

Gonzales has hit safely in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .471 with a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has a .389 on-base percentage and a .522 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Nationals. He's batting .265.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 60th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage.

Wood enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a double, two home runs, five walks and six RBIs.

C.J. Abrams has 16 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .273. He's slugging .511 with an on-base percentage of .355.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 21st in slugging.

Luis Garcia leads the Nationals with 75 hits.

Daylen Lile is batting .250 with 19 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 24 walks.

Pirates vs Nationals Head to Head

4/16/2026: 8-7 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

8-7 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/15/2026: 2-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

2-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/14/2026: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/13/2026: 16-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

16-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 9/14/2025: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/13/2025: 5-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/12/2025: 6-5 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-5 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/17/2025: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/16/2025: 6-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/15/2025: 3-0 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

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