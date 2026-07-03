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Colombia vs Ghana Prop Bet Preview, Best Prop Bets Tonight & Predictions World Cup 2026

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Colombia vs Ghana Prop Bet Preview, Best Prop Bets Tonight & Predictions World Cup 2026
Colombia vs Ghana Prop Bet Preview: Best Prop Bets Tonight | World Cup 2026 Round of 32
🎯
🎯 WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 32 · PROP BET PREVIEW · TONIGHT · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
Colombia vs Ghana · Tonight, Friday July 3 · Kickoff 9:30 PM ET · Kansas City Stadium · FOX

Colombia vs Ghana: Prop Bet Preview & Best Prop Bets

Moneyline · Goalscorer Props · BTTS · Totals · Correct Score · All odds FanDuel

🔥 BTTS No -176 · Under 1.5 -310 · Correct Score 1-0 +460 · Diaz Anytime +155
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ COLOMBIA -240 ML (90 MIN) · -600 TO ADVANCE · BTTS NO -176 · UNDER 1.5 GOALS -310 (VERY HEAVILY FAVORED) · CORRECT SCORE 1-0 +460 IS THE BOARD'S SHORTEST · DIAZ/SUAREZ/RODRIGUEZ ALL TIGHTLY GROUPED AT THE TOP OF THE GOALSCORER BOARD · GHANA HAS SCORED JUST 5 GOALS IN THEIR LAST 9 MATCHES
Match Details · Kickoff Tonight
🇨🇴 Colombia vs Ghana 🇬🇭 · 9:30PM ET · Kansas City Stadium · FOX
Colombia haven't conceded in 5 straight matches · First-ever meeting
→ R16 vs SUI/ALG

📖 Prop Bet Preview — What The Board Is Telling Us

Every market on this board tells the same story: a tight, low-scoring, defensively-dominated Colombia win. Under 1.5 total goals is heavily favored at -310, and Both Teams to Score — No sits at -176 — a direct reflection of Colombia's spotless defensive record (zero goals conceded in five straight matches) meeting a Ghana attack that's scored just five goals across its last nine games. This isn't a board expecting fireworks; it's one expecting a grind that Colombia eventually wins by a single goal.

On individual props, Luis Díaz (+155), Luis Suárez (+160) and James Rodríguez (+200) are all tightly bunched at the top of the goalscorer board — genuinely no clear standalone favorite among Colombia's front three, reflecting how much this attack shares the creative and finishing burden. On Ghana's side, Antoine Semenyo (+460) is the shortest price by a wide margin over Jordan Ayew and Iñaki Williams (both +550), though his ankle knock is worth monitoring right up to kickoff.

⭐ Best Prop Bets — Ranked

⭐ Best Prop #1 · The Shape Of The Match
Under 1.5 Total Goals
Both teams' recent scoring trends agree
-310
$31→$10 profit

Ghana are averaging 1.67 total goals per match this tournament, Colombia just 1.33 — genuinely low numbers from both sides that directly support this line as the cleanest read on the board.

⭐ Best Prop #2 · The Clean Sheet Read
Both Teams To Score — No
Colombia haven't conceded in 5 straight games
-176
$17.60→$10 profit

Ghana's blunt attack meeting Colombia's airtight defense is the single most repeated theme across every preview of this match — and Semenyo's ankle knock only adds to the doubt about Ghana finding the net at all.

⭐ Best Prop #3 · Board's Shortest Exact Score
Correct Score — Colombia 1-0
Matches Colombia's exact result vs DR Congo
+460
$10→$56

Colombia have already produced this exact scoreline once this tournament against a similarly stubborn low block. It's the single most specific outcome the board favors, and it directly aligns with both the Under 1.5 and BTTS No leans.

⭐ Best Prop #4 · Goalscorer Favorite
Luis Díaz — Anytime Goalscorer
Expected to elevate his game in the knockouts
+155
$10→$25.50

Colombia's most explosive individual attacker, marginally ahead of Suárez and Rodríguez on this board. If a Colombian goal is coming — and the correct score board says it likely is — Díaz is the market's slight favorite to be the one who delivers it.

⭐ Best Prop #5 · Foundation Play
James Rodríguez — To Score or Assist
6 goals, 4 assists in 11 career WC games
-120
$12→$10 profit

Colombia's captain has a proven World Cup track record, and this market captures his creative influence as well as his own finishing — the cleanest way to back his broader involvement in whatever breaks the deadlock.

📋 Full Market Snapshot — FanDuel

Moneyline & To Qualify
3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Colombia / Tie / Ghana
-240 / +340 / +750
3-Way ML — 2 Up Early Payout
-250 / +330 / +700
To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Colombia / Ghana
-600 / +410
Goalscorer Props — 90 Min vs Including Extra Time (top of board)
Anytime Goalscorer (90 min only): Diaz +155 · Suarez +160 · Rodriguez +200 · Arias +280 · Semenyo +460 · Ayew +550 · Williams +550
Anytime Goalscorer (incl. ET): Diaz +135 · Suarez +140 · Rodriguez +180 · Arias +250 · Semenyo +420 · Ayew +500 · Williams +500
To Score Or Assist — 90 Min vs Including Extra Time (top of board)
90 min only: Diaz -120 · Rodriguez -120 · Suarez -105 · Arias +130 · Munoz +210 · Lerma +210
Including ET: Rodriguez -140 · Diaz -140 · Suarez -120 · Arias +110 · Lerma +190 · Munoz +195
Player 1+ Shots On Target (top of board)
Diaz -290 · Suarez -280 · Rodriguez -180 · Arias -150 · Puerta -130 · Williams +100
First Goalscorer (top of board)
Diaz +440 · Suarez +450 · Rodriguez +550 · Arias +750 · No Goalscorer +1000 · Semenyo +1300
To Score 2 Or More Goals (top of board)
Diaz +1000 · Suarez +1100 · Rodriguez +1600 · Arias +2500 · Semenyo +5000

🎯 Correct Score — FanDuel (90 Min Only)

🇨🇴 Colombia Win
Draw
🇬🇭 Ghana Win
1-0 ⭐
+460
1-1
+700
0-1
+1700
2-0
+500
0-0
+1000
0-2
+5000
2-1
+750
2-2
+2200
1-2
+2500
3-0
+900
3-3
+10000
0-3
+20000
3-1
+1200
1-3
+10000
3-2
+3300
2-3
+10000
90 minutes plus stoppage time only · Colombia listed first as home team
Both Teams To Score & Total Goals
Both Teams To Score: Yes / No
+138 / -176
Over/Under 1.5 Goals
+240 / -310
📊 Prop Strategy Summary
Cleanest Read
Under 1.5 (-310) + BTTS No (-176) + Correct Score 1-0 (+460)
All three bets describe the exact same underlying shape, and all three are independently backed by both teams' recent scoring trends.
Best Single Prop
Luis Díaz — narrowly the shortest of Colombia's three-man attacking tier
The tightest grouping at the top of any goalscorer board this week — a genuine coin flip between Colombia's three attacking stars.
Watch This Angle
Antoine Semenyo's ankle knock
He's Ghana's shortest-priced goalscorer by a wide margin — if he's ruled out late, the case for a Colombia clean sheet only strengthens further.
Avoid
Any correct score at +2200 or longer
Multi-goal margins in either direction fight the "tight, low-scoring" read that every totals market on this board is pointing toward.
⚠️ Correct score settles on 90 minutes plus stoppage time only. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
FanDuel Sportsbook · Colombia vs Ghana Props · Tonight · 9:30PM ET · Kansas City Stadium
Bet Colombia vs Ghana Props on FanDuel
Under 1.5 -310 · BTTS No -176 · Diaz anytime +155
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live tonight · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Colombia -240 / Draw +340 / Ghana +750 · 2 Up Early Payout: Colombia -250 / Draw +330 / Ghana +700 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Colombia -600 / Ghana +410 · Anytime Goalscorer (90 min): Diaz +155, Suarez +160, Rodriguez +200, Arias +280, Semenyo +460, Ayew +550, Williams +550, Munoz +600, Puerta +600, Lerma +650 · Anytime Goalscorer (incl. ET): Diaz +135, Suarez +140, Rodriguez +180, Arias +250, Semenyo +420, Ayew +500, Williams +500 · To Score or Assist: Diaz -120, Rodriguez -120, Suarez -105, Arias +130, Munoz +210, Lerma +210 · To Score or Assist (incl. ET): Rodriguez -140, Diaz -140, Suarez -120, Arias +110, Lerma +190, Munoz +195 · Player 1+ SOT: Diaz -290, Suarez -280, Rodriguez -180, Arias -150, Puerta -130, Williams +100 · First Goalscorer: Diaz +440, Suarez +450, Rodriguez +550, Arias +750, No Goalscorer +1000, Semenyo +1300 · To Score 2+: Diaz +1000, Suarez +1100, Rodriguez +1600, Arias +2500, Semenyo +5000 · To Score 2+ (incl. ET): Diaz +900, Suarez +1000, Rodriguez +1400, Arias +2200, Semenyo +4000 · Correct Score (90 min): Colombia 1-0 +460, 0-0 +1000, 0-1 +1700, 2-0 +500, 1-1 +700, 0-2 +5000, 2-1 +750, 2-2 +2200, 1-2 +2500, 3-0 +900, 3-3 +10000, 0-3 +20000, 3-1 +1200, 1-3 +10000, 3-2 +3300, 2-3 +10000 · BTTS Yes +138 / No -176 · O/U 1.5: +240 / -310 · Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City MO · Tonight, Friday July 3, kickoff 9:30 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Switzerland/Algeria winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

Colombia vs Ghana predictions and best prop bets for tonights World Cup match. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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