Colombia vs Ghana Prop Bet Preview, Best Prop Bets Tonight & Predictions World Cup 2026

⚡ COLOMBIA -240 ML (90 MIN) · -600 TO ADVANCE · BTTS NO -176 · UNDER 1.5 GOALS -310 (VERY HEAVILY FAVORED) · CORRECT SCORE 1-0 +460 IS THE BOARD'S SHORTEST · DIAZ/SUAREZ/RODRIGUEZ ALL TIGHTLY GROUPED AT THE TOP OF THE GOALSCORER BOARD · GHANA HAS SCORED JUST 5 GOALS IN THEIR LAST 9 MATCHES

Match Details · Kickoff Tonight 🇨🇴 Colombia vs Ghana 🇬🇭 · 9:30PM ET · Kansas City Stadium · FOX Colombia haven't conceded in 5 straight matches · First-ever meeting → R16 vs SUI/ALG

📖 Prop Bet Preview — What The Board Is Telling Us

Every market on this board tells the same story: a tight, low-scoring, defensively-dominated Colombia win. Under 1.5 total goals is heavily favored at -310, and Both Teams to Score — No sits at -176 — a direct reflection of Colombia's spotless defensive record (zero goals conceded in five straight matches) meeting a Ghana attack that's scored just five goals across its last nine games. This isn't a board expecting fireworks; it's one expecting a grind that Colombia eventually wins by a single goal.

On individual props, Luis Díaz (+155), Luis Suárez (+160) and James Rodríguez (+200) are all tightly bunched at the top of the goalscorer board — genuinely no clear standalone favorite among Colombia's front three, reflecting how much this attack shares the creative and finishing burden. On Ghana's side, Antoine Semenyo (+460) is the shortest price by a wide margin over Jordan Ayew and Iñaki Williams (both +550), though his ankle knock is worth monitoring right up to kickoff.

⭐ Best Prop Bets — Ranked

⭐ Best Prop #1 · The Shape Of The Match Under 1.5 Total Goals Both teams' recent scoring trends agree -310 $31→$10 profit Ghana are averaging 1.67 total goals per match this tournament, Colombia just 1.33 — genuinely low numbers from both sides that directly support this line as the cleanest read on the board. ⭐ Best Prop #2 · The Clean Sheet Read Both Teams To Score — No Colombia haven't conceded in 5 straight games -176 $17.60→$10 profit Ghana's blunt attack meeting Colombia's airtight defense is the single most repeated theme across every preview of this match — and Semenyo's ankle knock only adds to the doubt about Ghana finding the net at all. ⭐ Best Prop #3 · Board's Shortest Exact Score Correct Score — Colombia 1-0 Matches Colombia's exact result vs DR Congo +460 $10→$56 Colombia have already produced this exact scoreline once this tournament against a similarly stubborn low block. It's the single most specific outcome the board favors, and it directly aligns with both the Under 1.5 and BTTS No leans. ⭐ Best Prop #4 · Goalscorer Favorite Luis Díaz — Anytime Goalscorer Expected to elevate his game in the knockouts +155 $10→$25.50 Colombia's most explosive individual attacker, marginally ahead of Suárez and Rodríguez on this board. If a Colombian goal is coming — and the correct score board says it likely is — Díaz is the market's slight favorite to be the one who delivers it. ⭐ Best Prop #5 · Foundation Play James Rodríguez — To Score or Assist 6 goals, 4 assists in 11 career WC games -120 $12→$10 profit Colombia's captain has a proven World Cup track record, and this market captures his creative influence as well as his own finishing — the cleanest way to back his broader involvement in whatever breaks the deadlock.

📋 Full Market Snapshot — FanDuel

Moneyline & To Qualify 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Colombia / Tie / Ghana -240 / +340 / +750 3-Way ML — 2 Up Early Payout -250 / +330 / +700 To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Colombia / Ghana -600 / +410

Goalscorer Props — 90 Min vs Including Extra Time (top of board) Anytime Goalscorer (90 min only): Diaz +155 · Suarez +160 · Rodriguez +200 · Arias +280 · Semenyo +460 · Ayew +550 · Williams +550 Anytime Goalscorer (incl. ET): Diaz +135 · Suarez +140 · Rodriguez +180 · Arias +250 · Semenyo +420 · Ayew +500 · Williams +500

To Score Or Assist — 90 Min vs Including Extra Time (top of board) 90 min only: Diaz -120 · Rodriguez -120 · Suarez -105 · Arias +130 · Munoz +210 · Lerma +210 Including ET: Rodriguez -140 · Diaz -140 · Suarez -120 · Arias +110 · Lerma +190 · Munoz +195

Player 1+ Shots On Target (top of board) Diaz -290 · Suarez -280 · Rodriguez -180 · Arias -150 · Puerta -130 · Williams +100

First Goalscorer (top of board) Diaz +440 · Suarez +450 · Rodriguez +550 · Arias +750 · No Goalscorer +1000 · Semenyo +1300

To Score 2 Or More Goals (top of board) Diaz +1000 · Suarez +1100 · Rodriguez +1600 · Arias +2500 · Semenyo +5000

🎯 Correct Score — FanDuel (90 Min Only)

🇨🇴 Colombia Win Draw 🇬🇭 Ghana Win 1-0 ⭐ +460 1-1 +700 0-1 +1700 2-0 +500 0-0 +1000 0-2 +5000 2-1 +750 2-2 +2200 1-2 +2500 3-0 +900 3-3 +10000 0-3 +20000 3-1 +1200 — 1-3 +10000 3-2 +3300 — 2-3 +10000 90 minutes plus stoppage time only · Colombia listed first as home team

Both Teams To Score & Total Goals Both Teams To Score: Yes / No +138 / -176 Over/Under 1.5 Goals +240 / -310

📊 Prop Strategy Summary Cleanest Read Under 1.5 (-310) + BTTS No (-176) + Correct Score 1-0 (+460) All three bets describe the exact same underlying shape, and all three are independently backed by both teams' recent scoring trends. Best Single Prop Luis Díaz — narrowly the shortest of Colombia's three-man attacking tier The tightest grouping at the top of any goalscorer board this week — a genuine coin flip between Colombia's three attacking stars. Watch This Angle Antoine Semenyo's ankle knock He's Ghana's shortest-priced goalscorer by a wide margin — if he's ruled out late, the case for a Colombia clean sheet only strengthens further. Avoid Any correct score at +2200 or longer Multi-goal margins in either direction fight the "tight, low-scoring" read that every totals market on this board is pointing toward. ⚠️ Correct score settles on 90 minutes plus stoppage time only. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Colombia vs Ghana Props · Tonight · 9:30PM ET · Kansas City Stadium Bet Colombia vs Ghana Props on FanDuel Under 1.5 -310 · BTTS No -176 · Diaz anytime +155

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live tonight · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Colombia -240 / Draw +340 / Ghana +750 · 2 Up Early Payout: Colombia -250 / Draw +330 / Ghana +700 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Colombia -600 / Ghana +410 · Anytime Goalscorer (90 min): Diaz +155, Suarez +160, Rodriguez +200, Arias +280, Semenyo +460, Ayew +550, Williams +550, Munoz +600, Puerta +600, Lerma +650 · Anytime Goalscorer (incl. ET): Diaz +135, Suarez +140, Rodriguez +180, Arias +250, Semenyo +420, Ayew +500, Williams +500 · To Score or Assist: Diaz -120, Rodriguez -120, Suarez -105, Arias +130, Munoz +210, Lerma +210 · To Score or Assist (incl. ET): Rodriguez -140, Diaz -140, Suarez -120, Arias +110, Lerma +190, Munoz +195 · Player 1+ SOT: Diaz -290, Suarez -280, Rodriguez -180, Arias -150, Puerta -130, Williams +100 · First Goalscorer: Diaz +440, Suarez +450, Rodriguez +550, Arias +750, No Goalscorer +1000, Semenyo +1300 · To Score 2+: Diaz +1000, Suarez +1100, Rodriguez +1600, Arias +2500, Semenyo +5000 · To Score 2+ (incl. ET): Diaz +900, Suarez +1000, Rodriguez +1400, Arias +2200, Semenyo +4000 · Correct Score (90 min): Colombia 1-0 +460, 0-0 +1000, 0-1 +1700, 2-0 +500, 1-1 +700, 0-2 +5000, 2-1 +750, 2-2 +2200, 1-2 +2500, 3-0 +900, 3-3 +10000, 0-3 +20000, 3-1 +1200, 1-3 +10000, 3-2 +3300, 2-3 +10000 · BTTS Yes +138 / No -176 · O/U 1.5: +240 / -310 · Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City MO · Tonight, Friday July 3, kickoff 9:30 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Switzerland/Algeria winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER