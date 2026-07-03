Colombia vs Ghana Prop Bet Preview, Best Prop Bets Tonight & Predictions World Cup 2026
Subscribe to our newsletter
Colombia vs Ghana: Prop Bet Preview & Best Prop Bets
Moneyline · Goalscorer Props · BTTS · Totals · Correct Score · All odds FanDuel
📖 Prop Bet Preview — What The Board Is Telling Us
Every market on this board tells the same story: a tight, low-scoring, defensively-dominated Colombia win. Under 1.5 total goals is heavily favored at -310, and Both Teams to Score — No sits at -176 — a direct reflection of Colombia's spotless defensive record (zero goals conceded in five straight matches) meeting a Ghana attack that's scored just five goals across its last nine games. This isn't a board expecting fireworks; it's one expecting a grind that Colombia eventually wins by a single goal.
On individual props, Luis Díaz (+155), Luis Suárez (+160) and James Rodríguez (+200) are all tightly bunched at the top of the goalscorer board — genuinely no clear standalone favorite among Colombia's front three, reflecting how much this attack shares the creative and finishing burden. On Ghana's side, Antoine Semenyo (+460) is the shortest price by a wide margin over Jordan Ayew and Iñaki Williams (both +550), though his ankle knock is worth monitoring right up to kickoff.
⭐ Best Prop Bets — Ranked
Ghana are averaging 1.67 total goals per match this tournament, Colombia just 1.33 — genuinely low numbers from both sides that directly support this line as the cleanest read on the board.
Ghana's blunt attack meeting Colombia's airtight defense is the single most repeated theme across every preview of this match — and Semenyo's ankle knock only adds to the doubt about Ghana finding the net at all.
Colombia have already produced this exact scoreline once this tournament against a similarly stubborn low block. It's the single most specific outcome the board favors, and it directly aligns with both the Under 1.5 and BTTS No leans.
Colombia's most explosive individual attacker, marginally ahead of Suárez and Rodríguez on this board. If a Colombian goal is coming — and the correct score board says it likely is — Díaz is the market's slight favorite to be the one who delivers it.
Colombia's captain has a proven World Cup track record, and this market captures his creative influence as well as his own finishing — the cleanest way to back his broader involvement in whatever breaks the deadlock.
📋 Full Market Snapshot — FanDuel
🎯 Correct Score — FanDuel (90 Min Only)
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live tonight · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Colombia -240 / Draw +340 / Ghana +750 · 2 Up Early Payout: Colombia -250 / Draw +330 / Ghana +700 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Colombia -600 / Ghana +410 · Anytime Goalscorer (90 min): Diaz +155, Suarez +160, Rodriguez +200, Arias +280, Semenyo +460, Ayew +550, Williams +550, Munoz +600, Puerta +600, Lerma +650 · Anytime Goalscorer (incl. ET): Diaz +135, Suarez +140, Rodriguez +180, Arias +250, Semenyo +420, Ayew +500, Williams +500 · To Score or Assist: Diaz -120, Rodriguez -120, Suarez -105, Arias +130, Munoz +210, Lerma +210 · To Score or Assist (incl. ET): Rodriguez -140, Diaz -140, Suarez -120, Arias +110, Lerma +190, Munoz +195 · Player 1+ SOT: Diaz -290, Suarez -280, Rodriguez -180, Arias -150, Puerta -130, Williams +100 · First Goalscorer: Diaz +440, Suarez +450, Rodriguez +550, Arias +750, No Goalscorer +1000, Semenyo +1300 · To Score 2+: Diaz +1000, Suarez +1100, Rodriguez +1600, Arias +2500, Semenyo +5000 · To Score 2+ (incl. ET): Diaz +900, Suarez +1000, Rodriguez +1400, Arias +2200, Semenyo +4000 · Correct Score (90 min): Colombia 1-0 +460, 0-0 +1000, 0-1 +1700, 2-0 +500, 1-1 +700, 0-2 +5000, 2-1 +750, 2-2 +2200, 1-2 +2500, 3-0 +900, 3-3 +10000, 0-3 +20000, 3-1 +1200, 1-3 +10000, 3-2 +3300, 2-3 +10000 · BTTS Yes +138 / No -176 · O/U 1.5: +240 / -310 · Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City MO · Tonight, Friday July 3, kickoff 9:30 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Switzerland/Algeria winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
Colombia vs Ghana predictions and best prop bets for tonights World Cup match. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Want more stories like this?
Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.