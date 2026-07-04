Colombia vs Ghana Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Tonight & Odds World Cup 2026

⚡ KICKOFF TONIGHT 9:30PM ET · DIAZ +155 (REG TIME ONLY) NARROWLY LEADS A TIGHT COLOMBIA TIER · SUAREZ +160 · RODRIGUEZ +200 · ARIAS +280 · SEMENYO +460 (GHA TOP, CARRYING AN ANKLE KNOCK) · FULL BOARD DOWN TO MENSAH +8000 · COLOMBIA TO ADVANCE -600

Match Details · Kickoff Tonight 🇨🇴 Colombia vs Ghana 🇬🇭 · 9:30PM ET · Kansas City Stadium · FOX Colombia To Advance -600 · Ghana +410 · BTTS No -176 → R16 vs SUI/ALG

⚠️ Important: This Market Covers 90 Minutes Only This anytime goalscorer board applies to 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, and own goals don't count either. Given how heavily favored Under 1.5 total goals is for this match, this could genuinely come down to a single moment from one of the names below.

📖 Anytime Goalscorer Market Overview

This board runs 21 players deep, and Colombia's front three sit in a genuinely tight cluster at the top — Luis Díaz (+155), Luis Suárez (+160) and James Rodríguez (+200) are separated by less than 50 points across all three, reflecting how evenly this attack shares its creative and finishing burden rather than funneling through one clear focal point. Jhon Arias (+280) rounds out Colombia's front four as the next most likely scorer, well clear of the rest of the roster.

Ghana's board tells a very different story. Antoine Semenyo's +460 is comfortably their shortest price, but it's still longer than every single Colombian starter, and he's carrying an ankle knock into tonight's match. Jordan Ayew and Iñaki Williams are tied for Ghana's second-best price at +550 — both live options, but neither close to threatening Colombia's defensive record (zero goals conceded in five straight matches).

📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)

FanDuel Sportsbook · Anytime Goalscorer · 90 Min + Stoppage Only · Live Tonight 🇨🇴 Colombia Scorers 0 goals conceded in last 5 matches Luis Díaz LW Expected to elevate his game in the knockouts · ⭐ OUR TOP PICK +155 Luis Suárez ST Confirmed fully fit, returns to the starting XI +160 James Rodríguez CAM · Captain 6 goals, 4 assists in 11 career WC games +200 Jhon Arias RW Also a primary set-piece taker +280 Daniel Muñoz RB Overlapping full-back, returns from rotation +600 Gustavo Puerta CM Set-piece taker, late-arriving runner +600 Jefferson Lerma CM Box-to-box midfielder +650 Davinson Sánchez CB Set-piece aerial option +1100 Jhon Lucumí CB Set-piece aerial option +1300 Johan Mojica LB Overlapping full-back, returns from rotation +1700 🇬🇭 Ghana Scorers Just 5 goals in last 9 matches Antoine Semenyo FW · ⚠️ Ankle knock Ghana's most dangerous attacker, expected to feature · ⭐ TOP GHANA PLAY +460 Jordan Ayew ST Leads the line for Ghana +550 Iñaki Williams FW Spanish-born forward, switched allegiance to Ghana +550 Kamaldeen Sulemana FW Pace threat, rotation/impact option +900 Thomas Partey DM Midfield anchor, occasional set-piece threat +1200 Kwasi Sibo MF Midfield option +1700 Derrick Luckassen CB Set-piece aerial option +2200 Jonas Adjetey CB Set-piece aerial option +3000 Marvin Senaya RB Tough-tackling defender, won 24 of 38 duels this WC +3300 Elisha Owusu MF Midfield option +4500 Gideon Mensah LB Longest price on the board +8000 All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 90 min + stoppage time only, no ET/PKs, own goals don't count · Live tonight

⭐ Anytime Goalscorer Picks — Ranked

⭐ Pick #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Narrowly Shortest On The Board Luis Díaz — Anytime Goalscorer Expected to step up in the knockouts +155 $10→$25.50 Colombia's most explosive individual attacker, and multiple previews specifically flag him as due to elevate his group-stage form now the pressure of single-elimination football has arrived. Verdict · Confirmed +155, board favorite · 2 units A very tight margin over Suárez and Rodríguez, but the top pick on merit. ⭐ Pick #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Right Behind Diaz Luis Suárez — Anytime Goalscorer Confirmed fully fit, back in the XI +160 $10→$26 Only five points separate this from Díaz's price — genuinely a coin flip between the two. Suárez shook off a minor fitness doubt and returns as the central focal point of Colombia's attack. Verdict · Confirmed +160, essentially co-favorite · 1-2 units Fully fit and back leading the line. ⭐ Pick #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Proven Track Record James Rodríguez — Anytime Goalscorer 6 goals in 11 career WC appearances +200 $10→$30 Colombia's captain has a genuine World Cup pedigree stretching back over a decade, and set pieces (he's Colombia's primary corner/free-kick taker) give him an added route to goal that a pure open-play attacker doesn't have. Verdict · Confirmed +200, strong third option · 1 unit Set-piece duties add a second route to goal. ⭐ Pick #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Ghana's Only Real Play Antoine Semenyo — Anytime Goalscorer ⚠️ Playing through an ankle knock +460 $10→$56 If Ghana score at all tonight, Semenyo is by far the most likely source — his price is comfortably the shortest on Ghana's side. Confirm his fitness status close to kickoff given the ankle knock before committing to this one. Verdict · Confirmed +460, Ghana's clear top play · 1 unit, confirm fitness first The one genuine individual threat on Ghana's side.

📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds

Anytime Goalscorer Picks · FanDuel · Colombia vs Ghana · Tonight 9:30PM ET ⭐⭐⭐ Luis Díaz Board favorite, expected to step up · 2 units +155 ⭐⭐⭐ Luis Suárez Fully fit, essentially co-favorite · 1-2 units +160 ⭐⭐ James Rodríguez Proven scorer, set-piece duties · 1 unit +200 ⭐ Antoine Semenyo Ghana's only real threat, confirm fitness · 1 unit +460

🎲 Longshot Watch: Set-Piece Threats on Both Sides Davinson Sánchez (+1100) and Jhon Lucumí (+1300) both carry live set-piece prices for Colombia given James Rodríguez's dead-ball delivery. On Ghana's side, Derrick Luckassen (+2200) is the clearest corner-kick option, well ahead of the rest of their back line at four figures or beyond.

🎯 Goalscorer Parlay Ideas · FanDuel Core Combo Luis Díaz Anytime (+155) + Luis Suárez Anytime (+160) — as separate singles Colombia's two most explosive attackers, nearly identically priced, against a Ghana defense facing a serious step up in quality. Cross-Match Combo Luis Díaz Anytime (+155) + Antoine Semenyo Anytime (+460) — as separate singles The most likely scorer on each side — live together only if this plays out as a rare BTTS Yes outcome against a heavily favored BTTS No line. ⚠️ This anytime goalscorer market covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalties don't count. Own goals don't count. Confirm lineups before betting. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Colombia vs Ghana Goalscorer Props · Tonight · Kickoff 9:30PM ET Bet Anytime Goalscorer Props on FanDuel Now Diaz +155 · Suarez +160 · Rodriguez +200

Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live tonight · Anytime goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Luis Diaz +155 · Luis Suarez +160 · James Rodriguez +200 · Jhon Arias +280 · Antoine Semenyo +460 · Jordan Ayew +550 · Inaki Williams +550 · Daniel Munoz +600 · Gustavo Puerta +600 · Jefferson Lerma +650 · Kamaldeen Sulemana +900 · Davinson Sanchez +1100 · Thomas Partey +1200 · Jhon Lucumi +1300 · Kwasi Sibo +1700 · Johan Mojica +1700 · Derrick Luckassen +2200 · Jonas Adjetey +3000 · Marvin Senaya +3300 · Elisha Owusu +4500 · Gideon Mensah +8000 · Colombia To Advance -600 / Ghana +410 · BTTS No -176 · Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City MO · Tonight, Friday July 3, kickoff 9:30 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Switzerland/Algeria winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER