Colombia vs Ghana Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Tonight & Odds World Cup 2026

Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ KICKOFF TONIGHT 9:30PM ET · DIAZ +155 (REG TIME ONLY) NARROWLY LEADS A TIGHT COLOMBIA TIER · SUAREZ +160 · RODRIGUEZ +200 · ARIAS +280 · SEMENYO +460 (GHA TOP, CARRYING AN ANKLE KNOCK) · FULL BOARD DOWN TO MENSAH +8000 · COLOMBIA TO ADVANCE -600
Match Details · Kickoff Tonight
🇨🇴 Colombia vs Ghana 🇬🇭 · 9:30PM ET · Kansas City Stadium · FOX
Colombia To Advance -600 · Ghana +410 · BTTS No -176
→ R16 vs SUI/ALG
⚠️
Important: This Market Covers 90 Minutes Only
This anytime goalscorer board applies to 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, and own goals don't count either. Given how heavily favored Under 1.5 total goals is for this match, this could genuinely come down to a single moment from one of the names below.
📖 Anytime Goalscorer Market Overview
This board runs 21 players deep, and Colombia's front three sit in a genuinely tight cluster at the top — Luis Díaz (+155), Luis Suárez (+160) and James Rodríguez (+200) are separated by less than 50 points across all three, reflecting how evenly this attack shares its creative and finishing burden rather than funneling through one clear focal point. Jhon Arias (+280) rounds out Colombia's front four as the next most likely scorer, well clear of the rest of the roster.
Ghana's board tells a very different story. Antoine Semenyo's +460 is comfortably their shortest price, but it's still longer than every single Colombian starter, and he's carrying an ankle knock into tonight's match. Jordan Ayew and Iñaki Williams are tied for Ghana's second-best price at +550 — both live options, but neither close to threatening Colombia's defensive record (zero goals conceded in five straight matches).
📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)
FanDuel Sportsbook · Anytime Goalscorer · 90 Min + Stoppage Only · Live Tonight
🇨🇴 Colombia Scorers0 goals conceded in last 5 matches
Luis Díaz LW
Expected to elevate his game in the knockouts · ⭐ OUR TOP PICK
+155
Luis Suárez ST
Confirmed fully fit, returns to the starting XI
+160
James Rodríguez CAM · Captain
6 goals, 4 assists in 11 career WC games
+200
Jhon Arias RW
Also a primary set-piece taker
+280
Daniel Muñoz RB
Overlapping full-back, returns from rotation
+600
Gustavo Puerta CM
Set-piece taker, late-arriving runner
+600
Jefferson Lerma CM
Box-to-box midfielder
+650
Davinson Sánchez CB
Set-piece aerial option
+1100
Jhon Lucumí CB
Set-piece aerial option
+1300
Johan Mojica LB
Overlapping full-back, returns from rotation
+1700
🇬🇭 Ghana ScorersJust 5 goals in last 9 matches
Antoine Semenyo FW · ⚠️ Ankle knock
Ghana's most dangerous attacker, expected to feature · ⭐ TOP GHANA PLAY
+460
Jordan Ayew ST
Leads the line for Ghana
+550
Iñaki Williams FW
Spanish-born forward, switched allegiance to Ghana
+550
Kamaldeen Sulemana FW
Pace threat, rotation/impact option
+900
Thomas Partey DM
Midfield anchor, occasional set-piece threat
+1200
Kwasi Sibo MF
Midfield option
+1700
Derrick Luckassen CB
Set-piece aerial option
+2200
Jonas Adjetey CB
Set-piece aerial option
+3000
Marvin Senaya RB
Tough-tackling defender, won 24 of 38 duels this WC
+3300
Elisha Owusu MF
Midfield option
+4500
Gideon Mensah LB
Longest price on the board
+8000
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 90 min + stoppage time only, no ET/PKs, own goals don't count · Live tonight
⭐ Anytime Goalscorer Picks — Ranked
⭐ Pick #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Narrowly Shortest On The Board
Luis Díaz — Anytime Goalscorer
Expected to step up in the knockouts
+155
$10→$25.50
Colombia's most explosive individual attacker, and multiple previews specifically flag him as due to elevate his group-stage form now the pressure of single-elimination football has arrived.
Verdict · Confirmed +155, board favorite · 2 units
A very tight margin over Suárez and Rodríguez, but the top pick on merit.
Colombia's captain has a genuine World Cup pedigree stretching back over a decade, and set pieces (he's Colombia's primary corner/free-kick taker) give him an added route to goal that a pure open-play attacker doesn't have.
Verdict · Confirmed +200, strong third option · 1 unit
Set-piece duties add a second route to goal.
⭐ Pick #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Ghana's Only Real Play
Antoine Semenyo — Anytime Goalscorer
⚠️ Playing through an ankle knock
+460
$10→$56
If Ghana score at all tonight, Semenyo is by far the most likely source — his price is comfortably the shortest on Ghana's side. Confirm his fitness status close to kickoff given the ankle knock before committing to this one.
Verdict · Confirmed +460, Ghana's clear top play · 1 unit, confirm fitness first
The one genuine individual threat on Ghana's side.
📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds
Anytime Goalscorer Picks · FanDuel · Colombia vs Ghana · Tonight 9:30PM ET
⭐⭐⭐ Luis Díaz
Board favorite, expected to step up · 2 units
+155
⭐⭐⭐ Luis Suárez
Fully fit, essentially co-favorite · 1-2 units
+160
⭐⭐ James Rodríguez
Proven scorer, set-piece duties · 1 unit
+200
⭐ Antoine Semenyo
Ghana's only real threat, confirm fitness · 1 unit
+460
🎲 Longshot Watch: Set-Piece Threats on Both Sides
Davinson Sánchez (+1100) and Jhon Lucumí (+1300) both carry live set-piece prices for Colombia given James Rodríguez's dead-ball delivery. On Ghana's side, Derrick Luckassen (+2200) is the clearest corner-kick option, well ahead of the rest of their back line at four figures or beyond.
🎯 Goalscorer Parlay Ideas · FanDuel
Core Combo
Luis Díaz Anytime (+155) + Luis Suárez Anytime (+160) — as separate singles
Colombia's two most explosive attackers, nearly identically priced, against a Ghana defense facing a serious step up in quality.
Cross-Match Combo
Luis Díaz Anytime (+155) + Antoine Semenyo Anytime (+460) — as separate singles
The most likely scorer on each side — live together only if this plays out as a rare BTTS Yes outcome against a heavily favored BTTS No line.
⚠️ This anytime goalscorer market covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalties don't count. Own goals don't count. Confirm lineups before betting. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live tonight · Anytime goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Luis Diaz +155 · Luis Suarez +160 · James Rodriguez +200 · Jhon Arias +280 · Antoine Semenyo +460 · Jordan Ayew +550 · Inaki Williams +550 · Daniel Munoz +600 · Gustavo Puerta +600 · Jefferson Lerma +650 · Kamaldeen Sulemana +900 · Davinson Sanchez +1100 · Thomas Partey +1200 · Jhon Lucumi +1300 · Kwasi Sibo +1700 · Johan Mojica +1700 · Derrick Luckassen +2200 · Jonas Adjetey +3000 · Marvin Senaya +3300 · Elisha Owusu +4500 · Gideon Mensah +8000 · Colombia To Advance -600 / Ghana +410 · BTTS No -176 · Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City MO · Tonight, Friday July 3, kickoff 9:30 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Switzerland/Algeria winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
Who scores tonight? Predictions for Colombia vs Ghana World Cup match tonight. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers atFanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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