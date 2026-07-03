Yankees vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 3

Odds updated as of 9:12 a.m.

The New York Yankees versus the Minnesota Twins is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Twins Game Info

New York Yankees (48-38) vs. Minnesota Twins (42-46)

Date: Friday, July 3, 2026

Friday, July 3, 2026 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and Twins.TV

Yankees vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-188) | MIN: (+158)

NYY: (-188) | MIN: (+158) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+110) | MIN: +1.5 (-132)

NYY: -1.5 (+110) | MIN: +1.5 (-132) Total: 10 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Yankees vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole (Yankees) - 2-3, 4.06 ERA vs Mike Paredes (Twins) - 0-1, 4.26 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Gerrit Cole (2-3, 4.06 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Twins will turn to Mike Paredes (0-1, 4.26 ERA). Cole and his team are 2-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. Cole's team has been victorious in 42.9% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-4. The Twins have a 3-1-0 ATS record in Paredes' four starts that had a set spread. The Twins won each of Paredes' three starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Yankees vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (64.6%)

Yankees vs Twins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Twins-Yankees, Minnesota is the underdog at +158, and New York is -188 playing at home.

Yankees vs Twins Spread

The Yankees are hosting the Twins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Yankees are +110 to cover the runline, with the Twins being -132.

Yankees vs Twins Over/Under

Yankees versus Twins, on July 3, has an over/under of 10, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Twins Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 42 wins in the 73 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season New York has come away with a win eight times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -188 on the moneyline.

The Yankees' games have gone over the total in 38 of their 83 opportunities.

The Yankees have posted a record of 38-45-0 against the spread this season.

The Twins have won 25 of the 55 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (45.5%).

Minnesota has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +158 or longer.

The Twins have had an over/under set by bookmakers 86 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 54 of those games (54-30-2).

The Twins have put together a 47-39-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.7% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice has 81 hits and an OBP of .360 to go with a slugging percentage of .561. All three of those stats are best among New York hitters this season. He has a .269 batting average, as well.

He ranks 50th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging among qualified batters in the majors.

Rice has recorded a base hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .105 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Cody Bellinger is hitting .254 with 16 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 49 walks, while slugging .433 with an on-base percentage of .352.

His batting average is 79th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 46th, and his slugging percentage 71st.

Jazz Chisholm has collected 65 base hits, an OBP of .307 and a slugging percentage of .401 this season.

Paul Goldschmidt has 14 home runs, 41 RBI and a batting average of .278 this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has put up a team-best slugging percentage (.573) while pacing the Twins in hits (81). He's batting .268 and with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all qualifying players, he is 55th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 84th and he is second in slugging.

Brooks Lee is hitting .251 with 12 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 23 walks. He's slugging .440 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 122nd in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage.

Josh Bell has 17 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 24 walks while batting .244.

Kody Clemens is hitting .241 with 16 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 19 walks.

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