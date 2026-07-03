Giants vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 3

Odds updated as of 9:12 a.m.

The San Francisco Giants will face the Colorado Rockies in MLB action on Friday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Giants vs Rockies Game Info

San Francisco Giants (36-50) vs. Colorado Rockies (35-53)

Date: Friday, July 3, 2026

Friday, July 3, 2026 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Rockies.TV and NBCS-BA

Giants vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-154) | COL: (+130)

SF: (-154) | COL: (+130) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+100) | COL: +1.5 (-120)

SF: -1.5 (+100) | COL: +1.5 (-120) Total: 11 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Giants vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb (Giants) - 5-5, 3.09 ERA vs Ryan Feltner (Rockies) - 2-2, 4.42 ERA

The Giants will give the nod to Logan Webb (5-5) versus the Rockies and Ryan Feltner (2-2). Webb and his team are 6-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. Webb's team has been victorious in 40% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-6. The Rockies have gone 6-5-0 against the spread when Feltner starts. The Rockies have a 5-6 record in Feltner's 11 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Giants vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (65.2%)

Giants vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rockies-Giants, Colorado is the underdog at +130, and San Francisco is -154 playing on the road.

Giants vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the run line against the Giants. The Rockies are -120 to cover, and the Giants are +100.

Giants vs Rockies Over/Under

An over/under of 11 has been set for Giants-Rockies on July 3, with the over being -108 and the under -112.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Giants vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Giants have been chosen as favorites in 29 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (44.8%) in those games.

San Francisco has played as a favorite of -154 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Contests with the Giants have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 39 of 84 chances this season.

The Giants are 37-47-0 against the spread in their 84 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies have a 35-51 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40.7% of those games).

Colorado has gone 22-41 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer (34.9%).

The Rockies have played in 87 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 41 times (41-44-2).

The Rockies have a 47-40-0 record ATS this season (covering 54% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has an OPS of .824, fueled by an OBP of .361 to go with a slugging percentage of .463. He has a .326 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 51st in slugging.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .319 with 19 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 13 walks, while slugging .454 with an on-base percentage of .350.

He is fourth in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Casey Schmitt leads San Francisco in total hits (86) this season, and 32 of those have gone for extra bases.

Rafael Devers has 15 home runs, 44 RBI and a batting average of .242 this season.

Devers has hit safely in six games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .257 with a double, four home runs, four walks and eight RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield has a .487 slugging percentage, which leads the Rockies. He's batting .293 with an on-base percentage of .373.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 14th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.

Hunter Goodman has 75 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .243 while slugging .547 with an on-base percentage of .306.

He is 100th in batting average, 122nd in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage in MLB.

Jake McCarthy is batting .298 with 16 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 15 walks.

Troy Johnston paces his team with a .381 on-base percentage.

Giants vs Rockies Head to Head

5/31/2026: 19-6 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

19-6 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/30/2026: 8-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/29/2026: 8-6 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-6 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/28/2025: 4-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

4-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 9/27/2025: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/26/2025: 6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/3/2025: 10-8 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

10-8 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/2/2025: 7-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

7-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 9/1/2025: 8-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/12/2025: 8-7 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

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