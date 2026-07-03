Guardians vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 3

Odds updated as of 9:12 a.m.

MLB action on Friday includes the Cleveland Guardians playing the Chicago White Sox.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Guardians vs White Sox Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (46-42) vs. Chicago White Sox (45-41)

Date: Friday, July 3, 2026

Friday, July 3, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and CHSN

Guardians vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-134) | CHW: (+116)

CLE: (-134) | CHW: (+116) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+146) | CHW: +1.5 (-178)

CLE: -1.5 (+146) | CHW: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Guardians vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 9-4, 3.81 ERA vs Anthony Kay (White Sox) - 6-3, 4.50 ERA

The probable pitchers are Gavin Williams (9-4) for the Guardians and Anthony Kay (6-3) for the White Sox. Williams' team is 9-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Williams' team has been victorious in 63.6% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 7-4. The White Sox have a 9-5-0 ATS record in Kay's 14 starts with a set spread. The White Sox are 8-5 in Kay's 13 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Guardians vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Guardians win (57%)

Guardians vs White Sox Moneyline

Cleveland is a -134 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +116 underdog on the road.

Guardians vs White Sox Spread

The Guardians are hosting the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Guardians are +146 to cover the runline, with the White Sox being -178.

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Guardians-White Sox game on July 3, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Guardians have been chosen as favorites in 45 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (53.3%) in those games.

This year Cleveland has won 10 of 17 games when listed as at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 42 of their 84 opportunities.

The Guardians are 43-41-0 against the spread in their 84 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox are 34-36 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 48.6% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Chicago has a 21-24 record (winning 46.7% of its games).

The White Sox have played in 84 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 48 times (48-35-1).

The White Sox have covered 57.1% of their games this season, going 48-36-0 ATS.

Guardians Player Leaders

Brayan Rocchio leads Cleveland OPS (.733) this season. He has a .269 batting average, an on-base percentage of .342, and a slugging percentage of .392.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 50th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 106th in slugging.

Rocchio will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Chase DeLauter leads Cleveland in total hits (72) this season while batting .274 with 23 extra-base hits. He's slugging .418 with an on-base percentage of .341.

He ranks 39th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 86th in slugging in the major leagues.

DeLauter takes an 11-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .375 with four doubles, two walks and six RBIs.

Travis Bazzana has 52 hits this season and has a slash line of .251/.346/.420.

Steven Kwan is batting .216 with a .325 OBP and 13 RBI for Cleveland this season.

Kwan has hit safely in five straight games. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a triple and three walks.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has 76 hits, a team-best for the White Sox. He's batting .244 and slugging .484 with an on-base percentage of .355.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, his batting average places him 96th, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Sam Antonacci has a .394 on-base percentage to pace his team. He has a batting average of .299 while slugging .433.

He is currently 10th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Colson Montgomery has 15 doubles, 21 home runs and 30 walks while batting .221.

Chase Meidroth's .387 slugging percentage leads his team.

Guardians vs White Sox Head to Head

7/2/2026: 6-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/24/2026: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/23/2026: 2-1 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-1 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/22/2026: 6-5 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-5 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/14/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/13/2025: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/12/2025: 4-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/10/2025: 6-4 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-4 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/9/2025: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/8/2025: 9-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!