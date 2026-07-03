Braves vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 3

Odds updated as of 9:12 a.m.

MLB action on Friday includes the Atlanta Braves playing the New York Mets.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Braves vs Mets Game Info

Atlanta Braves (50-35) vs. New York Mets (36-51)

Date: Friday, July 3, 2026

Friday, July 3, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BravesVsn and WPIX

Braves vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-110) | NYM: (-106)

ATL: (-110) | NYM: (-106) Spread: ATL: +1.5 (-178) | NYM: -1.5 (+146)

ATL: +1.5 (-178) | NYM: -1.5 (+146) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Braves vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes (Braves) - 4-4, 3.96 ERA vs Christian Scott (Mets) - 2-0, 3.20 ERA

The probable starters are Grant Holmes (4-4) for the Braves and Christian Scott (2-0) for the Mets. Holmes and his team have a record of 9-5-0 against the spread when he starts. When Holmes starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 9-4. The Mets are 6-4-0 ATS in Scott's 10 starts that had a set spread. The Mets were the moneyline underdog for two Scott starts this season -- they split the games.

Braves vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (55.4%)

Braves vs Mets Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Braves-Mets, Atlanta is the favorite at -110, and New York is -106 playing on the road.

Braves vs Mets Spread

The Mets are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Braves. The Mets are +146 to cover, while the Braves are -178 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Braves vs Mets Over/Under

Braves versus Mets on July 3 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over +102 and the under set at -124.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Mets Betting Trends

The Braves have been victorious in 41, or 64.1%, of the 64 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Atlanta has won 41 of 64 games when listed as at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over in 38 of their 83 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Braves have posted a record of 44-39-0 against the spread this season.

The Mets have won 20.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (6-23).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer, New York has a 6-20 record (winning only 23.1% of its games).

In the 86 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Mets, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 39 times (39-41-6).

The Mets are 37-49-0 ATS this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 89 hits and an OBP of .341, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .518. He's batting .270.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is 17th in slugging.

Ozzie Albies has an OPS of .762, fueled by an OBP of .323 and a team-best slugging percentage of .439 this season. He's batting .273.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 43rd in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage.

Mauricio Dubon has collected 81 base hits, an OBP of .323 and a slugging percentage of .419 this season.

Michael Harris II has 14 home runs, 44 RBI and a batting average of .293 this season.

Harris heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .118 with three walks and two RBIs.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has accumulated a team-best OBP (.403), and leads the Mets in hits (71). He's batting .293 and slugging.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is fifth in slugging.

Bo Bichette leads his team with a .379 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .250 with an on-base percentage of .296.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 84th, his on-base percentage ranks 138th, and he is 119th in slugging.

Carson Benge is batting .259 with 11 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 23 walks.

Mark Vientos is hitting .209 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 11 walks.

Braves vs Mets Head to Head

6/14/2026: 8-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/13/2026: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-1 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/24/2025: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/23/2025: 9-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/22/2025: 12-7 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

12-7 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/14/2025: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-3 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/12/2025: 13-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

13-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/26/2025: 4-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/25/2025: 7-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/24/2025: 7-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

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