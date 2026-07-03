Orioles vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 3

Odds updated as of 9:12 a.m.

On Friday in MLB, the Baltimore Orioles are playing the Cincinnati Reds.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Orioles vs Reds Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (40-48) vs. Cincinnati Reds (40-46)

Date: Friday, July 3, 2026

Friday, July 3, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Reds.TV and MASN

Orioles vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-124) | CIN: (+106)

BAL: (-124) | CIN: (+106) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+122) | CIN: +1.5 (-146)

BAL: -1.5 (+122) | CIN: +1.5 (-146) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Orioles vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers (Orioles) - 5-7, 4.99 ERA vs Brady Singer (Reds) - 3-7, 5.12 ERA

The Orioles will give the nod to Trevor Rogers (5-7, 4.99 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Brady Singer (3-7, 5.12 ERA). Rogers and his team are 6-9-0 ATS this season when he starts. Rogers' team is 4-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Reds have a 9-6-0 record against the spread in Singer's starts. The Reds have a 5-8 record in Singer's 13 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Orioles vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (54.3%)

Orioles vs Reds Moneyline

Cincinnati is the underdog, +106 on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -124 favorite despite being on the road.

Orioles vs Reds Spread

The Orioles are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Reds. The Orioles are +122 to cover, and the Reds are -146.

Orioles vs Reds Over/Under

Orioles versus Reds, on July 3, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Reds Betting Trends

The Orioles have been victorious in 20, or 47.6%, of the 42 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Baltimore has been victorious 17 times in 34 chances when named as a favorite of at least -124 on the moneyline.

The Orioles' games have gone over the total in 50 of their 88 opportunities.

The Orioles are 43-45-0 against the spread in their 88 games that had a posted line this season.

The Reds have won 26 of the 57 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (45.6%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer, Cincinnati has a 17-25 record (winning 40.5% of its games).

The Reds have combined with opponents to go over the total 49 times this season for a 49-34-1 record against the over/under.

The Reds have covered 54.8% of their games this season, going 46-38-0 against the spread.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has 81 hits, which ranks first among Baltimore hitters this season, while batting .247 with 34 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .339 and a slugging percentage of .466.

Among the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 92nd, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 45th in slugging.

Gunnar Henderson has an OPS of .714, fueled by an OBP of .298 and a team-best slugging percentage of .416 this season. He's batting .227.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 129th, his on-base percentage 133rd, and his slugging percentage 89th.

Henderson enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with two doubles and two walks.

Taylor Ward leads the Orioles with an OPS of .728. He has a slash line of .250/.378/.351 this season.

Adley Rutschman has eight home runs, 43 RBI and a batting average of .252 this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has a .342 on-base percentage and a .471 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Reds. He's batting .257.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, his batting average ranks 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 40th in slugging.

Stewart hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .293 with three doubles, three home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

Elly De La Cruz has collected 73 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .272 while slugging .485 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all qualified players, he is 45th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage.

Spencer Steer is hitting .235 with 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 30 walks.

JJ Bleday has 11 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 34 walks while batting .237.

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