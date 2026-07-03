Nationals vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 3

Odds updated as of 9:11 a.m.

The MLB slate on Friday includes the Washington Nationals taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Nationals vs Pirates Game Info

Washington Nationals (45-43) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (44-44)

Date: Friday, July 3, 2026

Friday, July 3, 2026 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Nationals.TV and SportsNet PT

Nationals vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: WSH: (-142) | PIT: (+120)

WSH: (-142) | PIT: (+120) Spread: WSH: -1.5 (+142) | PIT: +1.5 (-172)

WSH: -1.5 (+142) | PIT: +1.5 (-172) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Nationals vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Foster Griffin (Nationals) - 8-2, 2.93 ERA vs Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 6-5, 4.87 ERA

The Nationals will look to Foster Griffin (8-2) against the Pirates and Mitch Keller (6-5). Griffin's team is 10-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Griffin's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Pirates are 8-8-0 ATS in Keller's 16 starts that had a set spread. The Pirates have been the underdog on the moneyline in 11 of Keller's starts this season, and they went 5-6 in those games.

Nationals vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (54%)

Nationals vs Pirates Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Nationals-Pirates, Washington is the favorite at -142, and Pittsburgh is +120 playing on the road.

Nationals vs Pirates Spread

The Nationals are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Pirates. The Nationals are +142 to cover the spread, while the Pirates are -172.

Nationals vs Pirates Over/Under

The Nationals-Pirates game on July 3 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at -114 and the under at -106.

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Nationals vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Nationals have been favorites in nine games this season and have come away with the win four times (44.4%) in those contests.

Oddsmakers have given Washington the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -142 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Nationals and their opponents have gone over in 51 of their 86 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals have posted a record of 51-35-0 against the spread this season.

The Pirates have won 42.1% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (16-22).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Pittsburgh has a record of 6-9 (40%).

The Pirates have combined with opponents to go over the total 50 times this season for a 50-35-2 record against the over/under.

The Pirates have a 43-44-0 record against the spread this season (covering 49.4% of the time).

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood leads Washington OPS (.911) this season. He has a .265 batting average, an on-base percentage of .389, and a slugging percentage of .522.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 60th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 15th in slugging.

Wood hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a double, two home runs, five walks and six RBIs.

C.J. Abrams is batting .273 with 16 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 31 walks, while slugging .511 with an on-base percentage of .355.

His batting average is 43rd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 43rd, and his slugging percentage 21st.

Abrams heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .095 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Luis Garcia leads Washington with 75 hits. He is batting .280 this season and 34 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Garcia has picked up a hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .500 with three doubles, three home runs, a walk and 10 RBIs.

Daylen Lile is batting .250 with a .304 OBP and 39 RBI for Washington this season.

Lile heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .263 with two doubles and an RBI.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has racked up a team-best .395 on-base percentage. He's batting .280 and slugging .459.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 31st in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage.

Brandon Lowe has 77 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .243 while slugging .498 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 100th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.

Ryan O'Hearn is hitting .285 with 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 22 walks.

Nick Gonzales is slugging .387 to lead his team.

Nationals vs Pirates Head to Head

4/16/2026: 8-7 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

8-7 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/15/2026: 2-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

2-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/14/2026: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/13/2026: 16-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

16-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 9/14/2025: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/13/2025: 5-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/12/2025: 6-5 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-5 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/17/2025: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/16/2025: 6-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/15/2025: 3-0 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

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