Fantasy Football: 3 Defenses to Stream for NFL Week 9

Every point matters when it comes to winning in season-long fantasy football, meaning you can't afford to leave points on the table. While we don't spend top-notch draft capital on D/STs in our fantasy football drafts, ignoring them during the season can cost you dearly.

Streaming defenses throughout the year is a great way to ensure you get the most out of your D/ST slot. Even the best defenses draw tough weekly matchups, and even the worst defenses are capable of strong fantasy outings in the right situations.

This article is here to help you parse through all of those situations and to present you with three streamers that are available in most leagues.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Fantasy Football D/ST to Stream for Week 9

Detroit Lions

Matchup: vs. Minnesota Vikings

The Detroit Lions are coming off a bye and get a home date with the Minnesota Vikings.

Minnesota is expected to turn back to J.J. McCarthy. It'll be McCarthy's first action since Week 2 and just his third game since being taken in the first round in the 2024 NFL Draft. Through eight quarters this year, McCarthy has looked lost for seven of them, including a two-pick outing in his last start.

The Lions' defense figures to be healthier after a bye week, and with Detroit an 8.5-point favorite, the Lions' defense should have chances for sacks and turnovers versus a Minnesota offense that's likely to be in a negative game script.

Los Angeles Rams

Matchup: vs. New Orleans Saints

Another team fresh off a bye, the Los Angeles Rams are hosting the New Orleans Saints this week.

Spencer Rattler was respectable enough early this year, but the wheels have fallen off lately, with the Saints mustering a combined 17 points the last two games with four picks and two fumbles.

Rattler was benched midgame for Tyler Shough in Week 8, so we'll see who starts in Week 9. Either way, it's a good spot for the Rams, who are 13.5-point favorites.

LA's defense checks all the boxes this week and is a great streamer.

New York Giants

Matchup: vs. San Francisco 49ers

For Week 9, the New York Giants are a tier or two below the first two D/STs, but if Mac Jones gets another start for the San Francisco 49ers, the Giants' D/ST can work in deeper leagues.

Jones was balling out for a hot minute. He's crashed back to earth the past two games, averaging 172.5 passing yards per game with as many interceptions (two) as TDs in that time.

In Week 8, Jones took two sacks against a stout Houston Texans pass rush. The strength of the Giants' defense is their pass rush, and they can make things tough for the San Fran offense.

If it's Brock Purdy under center, I'm not interested in rostering Big Blue, but if Jones gets the nod, the Giants are an intriguing play.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.