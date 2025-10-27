The Kansas City Chiefs have been the NFL's top team for the better part of a decade, making the playoffs every year from 2015 through 2024 and winning three Super Bowls during that span. This has been KC's best stretch in franchise history, but it's not like they were lacking all-time great players in the past. The Chiefs have the fourth best winning percentage (.554) in NFL history, after all.

Even so, it begs the question: who are the best Kansas City Chiefs players of all time?

That's what we'll look to figure out here. With a little statistical help from Sports Reference, let's sift through the best Kansas City Chiefs players of all time.

Best Kansas City Chiefs Players All Time

Here are the top 10 Kansas City Chiefs players of all time based on per-game Approximate Value (AV) since the merger (1970).

Player Rank AV AV/G Pos Seasons Patrick Mahomes 1 123 1.03 QB 2017-2025 Trent Green 2 86 0.98 QB 2001-2006 Tyreek Hill 3 74 0.81 WR 2016-2021 Derrick Thomas 4 131 0.78 LB 1989-1999 Chris Jones 5 104 0.72 DE 2016-2025 Will Shields 6 157 0.70 RG 1993-2006 Jamaal Charles 7 72 0.70 RB 2008-2016 View Full Table ChevronDown

Let's run through some of the top names.

1. Patrick Mahomes (2017-2025)

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is already up to third in Kansas City Chiefs NFL history in total AV, and seventh when you include their AFL years. But on a per-game basis, Mahomes is the best Chiefs player of all time.

Kansas City's all-time leader in passing yards (34,152), touchdowns (259), and completion percentage (66.6%), Mahomes' resume speaks for itself. A two-time regular season MVP, Mahomes is the NFL's all-time career leader in Passing Success Rate (52.4%) and passing yards per game (287.0). He's already tied for the second most Super Bowl MVPs (three) in league history.

Patrick Mahomes Accomplishments

6-time Pro Bowl

3-time Super Bowl MVP

2-time First Team All-Pro

2-time MVP

Offensive Player of the Year (2018)

2. Trent Green (2001-2006)

Quarterback Trent Green didn't take a snap for the Chiefs until his age-31 season, and he'd started just 19 NFL games previously. But he found a home in Kansas City, operating as one of the league's best quarterbacks during his six seasons with the franchise.

Green started five full seasons with KC from 2001 to 2005, during which he averaged 251.5 passing yards per game and threw 111 touchdowns to 76 interceptions. He led the team to a 44-36 record during this stretch, making the playoffs twice.

Trent Green Accomplishments

2-time Pro Bowl

3. Tyreek Hill (2016-2021)

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was a consistent force during his six seasons with the Chiefs. After leading the league in punt return yards and touchdowns as a rookie, Hill broke out with 1,183 receiving yards in 2017 before cementing himself as one of football's most dynamic pass catchers once KC handed the keys to Mahomes. From 2018 to 2021, Hill averaged 83.6 receptions, 1,207.4 yards, and 10 touchdowns per season. "Cheetah" was a key cog in their 2019 Super Bowl, recording 17 receptions, 213 yards, and 2 touchdowns.

Tyreek Hill Accomplishments

6-time Pro Bowl

3-time First Team All-Pro

4. Derrick Thomas (1989-1999)

Linebacker Derrick Thomas could very well be the greatest Kansas City Chiefs defender of all time. Thomas spent all 11 NFL seasons in KC, appearing in at least 12 games every year. A Pro Bowler in each of his first nine professional seasons, Thomas led the NFL in sacks (20) in 1990 and forced fumbles (8) in 1992. He's top 10 all time in fumbles forced (44) and remains Kansas City's all-time sacks leader (126.5)

Derrick Thomas Accomplishments

Hall of Fame (Class of 2009)

9-time Pro Bowl

2-time First Team All-Pro

Defensive Rookie of the Year (1989)

Walter Payton Man of the Year (1993)

5. Chris Jones (2016-2025)

For as good as the KC offense has been during this recent stretch, they likely wouldn't have had as much success without defensive lineman Chris Jones. Jones broke out with a 15.5-sack season in 2018 and hasn't looked back. By AV, Jones has been the fifth most valuable defensive player since that 2018 season. He's only been getting better, too, earning First Team All-Pro honors in three straight seasons leading into 2025.

Chris Jones Accomplishments

6-time Pro Bowl

3-time First Team All-Pro

