Yankees vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 1

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The MLB's Wednesday slate includes the New York Yankees taking on the Detroit Tigers.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Yankees vs Tigers Game Info

New York Yankees (48-36) vs. Detroit Tigers (36-49)

Date: Wednesday, July 1, 2026

Wednesday, July 1, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and DSN

Yankees vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-142) | DET: (+120)

NYY: (-142) | DET: (+120) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+152) | DET: +1.5 (-184)

NYY: -1.5 (+152) | DET: +1.5 (-184) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Yankees vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Will Warren (Yankees) - 7-3, 3.75 ERA vs Troy Melton (Tigers) - 4-1, 2.39 ERA

The probable starters are Will Warren (7-3) for the Yankees and Troy Melton (4-1) for the Tigers. Warren and his team have a record of 9-7-0 against the spread when he starts. Warren's team has won 78.6% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (11-3). The Tigers have a 4-1-0 record against the spread in Melton's starts. The Tigers were the moneyline underdog for two Melton starts this season -- they won both.

Yankees vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (65.5%)

Yankees vs Tigers Moneyline

Detroit is a +120 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -142 favorite at home.

Yankees vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are at the Yankees, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Tigers are +152 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are -184.

Yankees vs Tigers Over/Under

Yankees versus Tigers on July 1 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Yankees have been favorites in 71 games this season and have come away with the win 42 times (59.2%) in those contests.

New York has a record of 27-17 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -142 or more on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 37 of their 81 opportunities.

The Yankees are 38-43-0 against the spread in their 81 games that had a posted line this season.

The Tigers have won 39.5% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (15-23).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Detroit has a record of 1-4 (20%).

The Tigers have played in 83 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-46-1).

The Tigers have collected a 42-41-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50.6% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Cody Bellinger is batting .258 with 16 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 49 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .357 while slugging .440.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 70th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 65th in slugging.

Ben Rice leads New York with 79 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .558. He's batting .269 with an on-base percentage of .358.

His batting average is 46th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 40th, and his slugging percentage fifth.

Paul Goldschmidt is batting .284 with a .538 slugging percentage and 41 RBI this year.

Jazz Chisholm has 12 home runs, 33 RBI and a batting average of .222 this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle has put up an on-base percentage of .397 and a slugging percentage of .422. Both lead the Tigers. He's batting .284.

He is 27th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the big leagues.

Dillon Dingler's 76 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .262 while slugging .528 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 64th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage.

Riley Greene has racked up a team-best .430 slugging percentage.

Spencer Torkelson is hitting .214 with 18 doubles, 13 home runs and 37 walks.

Yankees vs Tigers Head to Head

6/29/2026: 7-3 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-3 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/24/2026: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/23/2026: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/22/2026: 5-3 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-3 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/11/2025: 9-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

9-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/10/2025: 11-1 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

11-1 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/9/2025: 12-2 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

12-2 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/9/2025: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/8/2025: 5-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/7/2025: 6-2 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

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