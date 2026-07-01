Red Sox vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 1

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The MLB's Wednesday schedule includes the Boston Red Sox taking on the Washington Nationals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs Nationals Game Info

Boston Red Sox (37-46) vs. Washington Nationals (43-43)

Date: Wednesday, July 1, 2026

Wednesday, July 1, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and Nationals.TV

Red Sox vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-144) | WSH: (+122)

BOS: (-144) | WSH: (+122) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+146) | WSH: +1.5 (-176)

BOS: -1.5 (+146) | WSH: +1.5 (-176) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Red Sox vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Payton Tolle (Red Sox) - 4-5, 2.78 ERA vs Andrew Alvarez (Nationals) - 1-1, 3.44 ERA

The Red Sox will give the ball to Payton Tolle (4-5, 2.78 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Andrew Alvarez (1-1, 3.44 ERA). Tolle and his team have a record of 3-9-0 against the spread when he starts. Tolle's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-3). The Nationals have a 3-2-0 record against the spread in Alvarez's starts. The Nationals have a 1-2 record in Alvarez's three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Red Sox vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (55.2%)

Red Sox vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is the underdog, +122 on the moneyline, while Boston is a -144 favorite at home.

Red Sox vs Nationals Spread

The Red Sox are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Nationals. The Red Sox are +146 to cover the spread, while the Nationals are -176.

The over/under for the Red Sox versus Nationals game on July 1 has been set at 9.5, with -122 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been victorious in 23, or 44.2%, of the 52 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Boston has been victorious five times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -144 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox's games have gone over the total in 37 of their 83 opportunities.

The Red Sox are 37-46-0 against the spread in their 83 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have put together a 37-36 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50.7% of those games).

Washington has a 19-21 record (winning 47.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +122 or longer.

The Nationals have played in 84 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 50 times (50-31-3).

The Nationals have collected a 49-35-0 record ATS this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Willson Contreras has 81 hits and an OBP of .376, both of which rank first among Boston hitters this season. He has a .282 batting average and a slugging percentage of .533.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 30th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 11th in slugging.

Contreras has recorded at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with a double, two home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

Wilyer Abreu has an OPS of .770, fueled by an OBP of .334 and a team-best slugging percentage of .435 this season. He's batting .268.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 49th, his on-base percentage 74th, and his slugging percentage 71st.

Ceddanne Rafaela leads Boston in slugging percentage (.437) powered by 28 extra-base hits.

Caleb Durbin has been key for Boston with 57 hits, an OBP of .286 plus a slugging percentage of .393.

Durbin has hit safely in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has put up a .383 on-base percentage and a .509 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Nationals. He's batting .258.

He ranks 70th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

C.J. Abrams is batting .275 with 16 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 31 walks. He's slugging .507 with an on-base percentage of .357.

He is currently 41st in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Luis Garcia has 73 hits, a team-high for the Nationals.

Daylen Lile is hitting .248 with 18 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 24 walks.

Red Sox vs Nationals Head to Head

6/29/2026: 6-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

6-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 7/6/2025: 6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 7/5/2025: 10-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/4/2025: 11-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/12/2024: 3-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/11/2024: 4-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/10/2024: 5-1 WSH (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

5-1 WSH (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/17/2023: 10-7 WSH (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

10-7 WSH (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 8/16/2023: 6-2 WSH (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-2 WSH (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/15/2023: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

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