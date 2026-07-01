MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 1
Will Seiya Suzuki or Pete Crow-Armstrong hit a home run on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 1, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +240 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 69 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 85 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 82 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)
- Carson Kelly (Cubs): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Ian Happ (Cubs): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 80 games (has homered in 21.3% of games)
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 80 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Michael Busch (Cubs): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 84 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Miguel Andujar (Padres): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 79 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 79 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)
- Kevin Alcantara (Cubs): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Freddy Fermin (Padres): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)
- Jase Bowen (Padres): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Samad Taylor (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)