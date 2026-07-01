Mets vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 1

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The MLB's Wednesday schedule includes the New York Mets taking on the Toronto Blue Jays.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mets vs Blue Jays Game Info

New York Mets (35-50) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (40-45)

Date: Wednesday, July 1, 2026

Wednesday, July 1, 2026 Time: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and SNY

Mets vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-116) | TOR: (-102)

NYM: (-116) | TOR: (-102) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+140) | TOR: +1.5 (-170)

NYM: -1.5 (+140) | TOR: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Mets vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta (Mets) - 5-6, 4.53 ERA vs Patrick Corbin (Blue Jays) - 2-4, 5.09 ERA

The Mets will give the ball to Freddy Peralta (5-6, 4.53 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Blue Jays will turn to Patrick Corbin (2-4, 5.09 ERA). Peralta's team is 8-9-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Peralta's team has a record of 7-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Blue Jays have a 10-5-0 record against the spread in Corbin's starts. The Blue Jays have a 5-7 record in Corbin's 12 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mets vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (50.2%)

Mets vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Toronto is the underdog, -102 on the moneyline, while New York is a -116 favorite despite being on the road.

Mets vs Blue Jays Spread

The Mets are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Blue Jays. The Mets are +140 to cover, and the Blue Jays are -170.

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Mets-Blue Jays contest on July 1, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Mets have come away with 27 wins in the 53 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season New York has come away with a win 23 times in 49 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Mets have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 38 of 84 chances this season.

The Mets are 36-48-0 against the spread in their 84 games that had a posted line this season.

The Blue Jays have won 13 of the 36 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (36.1%).

Toronto has a 10-19 record (winning only 34.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

In the 84 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Blue Jays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 44 times (44-39-1).

The Blue Jays have a 40-44-0 record ATS this season (covering 47.6% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has 71 hits and an OBP of .407, both of which are best among New York hitters this season. He has a .301 batting average and a slugging percentage of .568.

He ranks eighth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.

Soto has hit safely in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, a triple, seven walks and an RBI.

Bo Bichette has hit 10 homers this season while driving in 46 runs. He's batting .251 this season and slugging .383 with an on-base percentage of .296.

His batting average is 86th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 137th, and his slugging percentage 117th.

Carson Benge is batting .257 with a .391 slugging percentage and 32 RBI this year.

Benge has recorded at least one base hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .261 with a walk and two RBIs.

Mark Vientos is batting .209 with a .249 OBP and 33 RBI for New York this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has racked up an on-base percentage of .347, a team-best for the Blue Jays. He's batting .268 and slugging .348.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 49th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 134th in slugging percentage.

Ernie Clement's .439 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .299 with an on-base percentage of .321.

His batting average ranks ninth among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 92nd, and he is 66th in slugging.

Kazuma Okamoto has collected 71 hits, a team-best for the Blue Jays.

Daulton Varsho has 15 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 24 walks while hitting .258.

Mets vs Blue Jays Head to Head

6/29/2026: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/6/2025: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/5/2025: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/4/2025: 5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/11/2024: 6-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/10/2024: 6-2 TOR (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-2 TOR (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/9/2024: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/4/2023: 6-4 TOR (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-4 TOR (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/3/2023: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

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