Mexico vs Ecuador Lineups & Formations Today Confirmed | Predictions World Cup 2026

⚠️ ECU Switch to Back Three, Franco Into Midfield · Mora Starts Again Over Gutierrez · Caicedo Now Captain Over Valencia

⚡ LINEUPS OFFICIALLY CONFIRMED TONIGHT · MEXICO 4-3-3: RANGEL, SANCHEZ, MONTES, VASQUEZ, GALLARDO, LIRA, ROMO, MORA, JIMENEZ, QUINONES, ALVARADO — MORA STARTS AGAIN OVER GUTIERREZ · ECUADOR SWITCH TO A BACK THREE: GALINDEZ, ORDONEZ, PACHO, HINCAPIE, FRANCO, VITE, CAICEDO, YEBOAH, VALENCIA, PLATA, ANGULO — FRANCO PUSHED INTO MIDFIELD, FOUR ATTACKERS · MOISES CAICEDO NOW CAPTAIN OVER VALENCIA

FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 32 · Confirmed ~7:45 PM ET Tonight 🇲🇽 Mexico vs Ecuador 🇪🇨 · Tonight · 9PM ET · Estadio Azteca Mexico City · FOX Mexico To Qualify -182 · Ecuador +148 · BTTS No -174 · Under 2.5 Goals -260 → R16 vs ENG/DRC

⚠️ Major Surprise: Ecuador's Formation and the Captain's Armband Almost every preview projected Ecuador in a back four with Alan Franco slotting in alongside Ordóñez, Pachó and Hincapié. The confirmed XI instead shows a back three, with Franco pushed into a more advanced double-pivot role alongside Pedro Vite and Moisés Caicedo — freeing up four attack-minded players (Yeboah, Valencia, Plata, Angulo) ahead of them. It's a materially more aggressive setup than expected, echoing pre-match reporting that Beccacece "might have unlocked a new level to his side" after the win over Germany. Also confirmed: Moisés Caicedo now wears the captain's armband, taking it from 36-year-old Enner Valencia.

🇲🇽 Mexico — Confirmed Starting XI

✅ Confirmed Formation: 4-3-3, With One Real Selection Call Javier Aguirre's back four and front three confirm exactly as most previews expected — Raúl Jiménez returns to lead the line after his rest against Czechia, and the back four of Sánchez, Montes, Vásquez and Gallardo is unchanged from the group stage. The one genuine selection story: 17-year-old Gilberto Mora starts again in central midfield, continuing his run as Mexico's youngest-ever World Cup starter, ahead of Brian Gutiérrez — several previews had specifically flagged Mora's involvement tonight as "unlikely."

🇲🇽 MEXICO · CONFIRMED 4-3-3 · AGUIRRE 17 Alvarado LW · +550 AT 9 Jiménez ⭐ ST · Returns from rest · +230 AT 11 Quiñones RW · +290 AT 21 Lira DM 18 Romo CM 19 Mora ⚠️ CM · 17yo, starts again 6 Sánchez RB 15 Montes CB · +1500 AT 3 Vásquez CB · Returns from rest 23 Gallardo LB 1 Rangel GK Key bench options Santiago Giménez ⚠️ · Brian Gutiérrez · Alexis Vega · César Huerta · Guillermo Ochoa · Edson Álvarez · Israel Reyes

🇲🇽 Mexico Confirmed XI — Roles, Notes & Betting Impact 1 Raúl Rangel GK Confirmed as predicted, ahead of Guillermo Ochoa · Kept a clean sheet in every group game he played 6 Jorge Sánchez RB Confirmed as predicted · Faces Nilson Angulo down Ecuador's left 15 César Montes CB Confirmed as predicted · Set-piece aerial threat, +1500 anytime ✅ Johan Vásquez CB · Confirmed return Rested vs Czechia, returns to the back line alongside Montes 23 Jesús Gallardo LB Confirmed as predicted ✅ Erik Lira DM · Confirmed return Rested vs Czechia, returns as the defensive midfield anchor 18 Luis Romo CM Confirmed as predicted ⚠️ Gilberto Mora CM · Confirmed starter, contested slot Starts again at just 17 years old, ahead of Brian Gutiérrez — one preview specifically called another start "unlikely." Remains Mexico's youngest-ever World Cup starter 17 Roberto Alvarado LW · Confirmed Confirmed as predicted · +550 anytime, +160 score-or-assist 🔥 Raúl Jiménez ST · Confirmed return Confirmed as expected after his rest against Czechia · Shortest price on the entire goalscorer board at +230 anytime, -210 for 1+ shot on target 11 Julián Quiñones RW · Confirmed Confirmed as predicted · Scored Mexico's opening tournament goal, +290 anytime

🇪🇨 Ecuador — Confirmed Starting XI

⚠️ Confirmed Formation: Back Three, Not the Predicted Back Four Sebastián Beccacece's confirmed selection is the headline surprise of the night. Nearly every preview projected a back four of Ordóñez, Pachó, Hincapié and Alan Franco. Instead, Ecuador line up with just three at the back — Ordóñez, Pachó and Hincapié — with Franco pushed forward into a double-pivot alongside Pedro Vite and new captain Moisés Caicedo. That frees up four attacking players ahead of them: Yeboah, Valencia, Plata and Angulo. It's a notably bolder setup than expected for a team that's spent most of this tournament sitting deep and countering.

🇪🇨 ECUADOR · CONFIRMED BACK THREE · BECCACECE 7 Angulo LW · +700 AT 10 Plata AM · Scored winner vs GER 13 Valencia ST · 36, +340 AT · lost armband 20 Yeboah RW · +600 AT 18 Franco ⚠️ Pushed into midfield 8 M. Caicedo © DM · New captain 6 Vite CM · +950 AT 15 Ordóñez CB 3 Pachó CB 4 Hincapié CB 1 Galíndez GK Bench — notable names Jordy Caicedo ⚠️ (not Moisés) · Kevin Rodríguez · Jeremy Arévalo · Kendry Páez · Anthony Valencia · Pervis Estupiñán · Ángelo Preciado · Félix Torres · Jackson Porozo

🇪🇨 Ecuador Confirmed XI — Back Three · Roles & Betting Notes 1 Hernán Galíndez GK Confirmed as predicted · Allowed just 2 goals in the group stage 15 Joel Ordóñez CB Confirmed, part of the back three 3 Willian Pachó CB Confirmed, PSG defender anchoring the back three 4 Piero Hincapié CB Confirmed, Bayer Leverkusen defender completes the back three ⚠️ Alan Franco MF · Confirmed, not at the back Nearly every preview had him as the fourth defender. Confirmed instead as part of an advanced midfield trio — the single biggest formation surprise of the day 6 Pedro Vite CM · Confirmed Confirmed as predicted · +950 anytime © Moisés Caicedo DM · New captain — not Jordy Caicedo Confirmed captain tonight, taking the armband from Enner Valencia. Chelsea's holding midfielder, +1900 anytime — a defensive rather than goalscoring price 20 John Yeboah RW · Confirmed Confirmed as predicted · +600 anytime ⚠️ Enner Valencia ST · Confirmed starter, lost the armband Still confirmed starting up front at 36, one goal shy of 50 for his country, but now plays without the captaincy for the first time this tournament · +340 anytime 10 Gonzalo Plata AM · Confirmed Confirmed as predicted · Scored the dramatic winner vs Germany, +600 anytime 7 Nilson Angulo LW · Confirmed Confirmed as predicted · Scored in 3 of his last 6 caps, +700 anytime

📋 Naming Note: Two Caicedos, Two Valencias Ecuador's confirmed XI features Moisés Caicedo (Chelsea, defensive midfielder, now captain) — not forward Jordy Caicedo, who remains on the bench. It also features Enner Valencia (36, starting striker) — not winger Anthony Valencia, also on the bench. Worth double-checking any goalscorer or captaincy prop bets against these exact names before kickoff.

Lineups officially confirmed tonight via live team-sheet reporting · Mexico confirmed ~7:40 PM ET, Ecuador ~7:45 PM ET · Kickoff 9:00 PM ET

⚔️ Key Individual Match-Ups Tonight

🔥 The Main Event Ordóñez + Pachó + Hincapié vs Raúl Jiménez A back three now has to handle Mexico's returning focal striker without the extra cover a fourth defender would provide. Jiménez leads every relevant goalscorer market tonight — anytime (+230), score-or-assist (+160), and 1+ shot on target (-210) — and Ecuador's bolder shape gives him more space to work with than a conventional back four might. Critical 🎯 Midfield Numbers Game Franco + Vite + M. Caicedo vs Lira + Romo + Mora Both sides now field a three-man midfield, but with very different intent — Ecuador's trio is built to both win the ball and support four attackers ahead of them, while Mexico's group leans on Lira's defensive cover to let 17-year-old Mora play with freedom alongside Romo. Game-defining ⚡ Space Behind The Back Three Quiñones + Alvarado vs Ecuador's Wide Areas With Yeboah and Angulo pushed higher as part of Ecuador's four-man attack, the space in behind them on the flanks is exactly where Mexico's wide forwards will look to exploit a back three that has less natural width than a back four. Watch closely

📊 Confirmed XIs — Side by Side

🇲🇽 Mexico Stat Ecuador 🇪🇨 4-3-3 ✅ Formation Back 3 ⚠️ Javier Aguirre Manager Sebastián Beccacece Rangel GK Galíndez Sánchez · Montes · Vásquez · Gallardo Def Ordóñez · Pachó · Hincapié Lira · Romo · Mora ⚠️ Mid Franco ⚠️ · Vite · M. Caicedo © Alvarado · Jiménez · Quiñones Attack Yeboah · Valencia · Plata · Angulo Gutiérrez benched for Mora Notable Valencia loses armband to M. Caicedo

💡 Lineup Betting Impact — Now Confirmed ✅ RAÚL JIMÉNEZ — every prop confirmed accurate, arguably strengthened Confirmed starting against a back three rather than a back four — if anything, this setup should mean slightly more space for Mexico's central striker, not less. His +230 anytime and -210 SOT prices remain fully supported. ⚠️ MORA — no goalscorer edge, but a real tactical tell Mora isn't a major goal threat himself, but his continued inclusion over Gutiérrez signals Aguirre trusts his composure on the ball in a knockout setting — worth watching if Mexico need to break down a low block late. ⚠️ ECUADOR'S BACK THREE — BTTS and Under 2.5 worth a second look A more attacking, higher-risk Ecuador shape cuts both ways — it could produce a rare Ecuador goal (supporting BTTS Yes at +124), but also exposes more space at the back for Mexico to exploit (supporting Over totals more than the confirmed personnel would have suggested pre-lineup). ✅ ENNER VALENCIA — still confirmed starting, still the top Ecuador goal threat Losing the captaincy doesn't affect his playing role — he's still Ecuador's central striker at +340 anytime, one goal from 50 for his country.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Mexico vs Ecuador · Tonight · Kickoff 9PM ET · Estadio Azteca Mexico City Bet With Confirmed Lineups on FanDuel Now R.Jimenez AT +230 · Mexico To Qualify -182 · BTTS No -174

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Confirmed lineups · Mexico (4-3-3): Raul Rangel; Jorge Sanchez, Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez, Jesus Gallardo; Erik Lira, Luis Romo, Gilberto Mora; Raul Jimenez, Julian Quinones, Roberto Alvarado · Notable bench: Santiago Gimenez, Brian Gutierrez, Alexis Vega, Cesar Huerta, Guillermo Ochoa, Edson Alvarez, Israel Reyes · Ecuador (back three): Hernan Galindez; Joel Ordonez, Willian Pacho, Piero Hincapie; Alan Franco, Pedro Vite, Moises Caicedo (captain); John Yeboah, Enner Valencia, Gonzalo Plata, Nilson Angulo · Notable bench: Jordy Caicedo, Kevin Rodriguez, Jeremy Arevalo, Kendry Paez, Anthony Valencia, Pervis Estupinan, Angelo Preciado, Felix Torres, Jackson Porozo · Selection surprises: Ecuador switch to a back three with Franco in midfield rather than the widely predicted back four; Mora starts again over Gutierrez for Mexico; Moises Caicedo replaces Enner Valencia as captain · FanDuel: Mexico To Qualify -182 / Ecuador +148 · BTTS No -174 · Under 2.5 Goals -260 · Raul Jimenez anytime +230 / 1+ SOT -210 · Estadio Azteca, Mexico City · Tonight 9PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces England/DR Congo winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER