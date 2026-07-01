US vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Prediction: Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 32 · Tomorrow · 8:00 PM ET · Levi's Stadium Santa Clara · FOX 🇺🇸 USA vs 🇧🇦 Bosnia & Herzegovina Group D Winners Group B 3rd · First-Ever KO Match FD Moneyline (90 min) USA -270 BIH +800 · Draw +380 To Qualify (reg+ET+pens) USA -600 · BIH +410 FD ODDS: BTTS Yes -104 BTTS No -122 O2.5 -134 U2.5 +110 O1.5 -450 U1.5 +330

Bracket Path Winner advances to the Round of 16 on home soil → R16 if advance

📖 Match Preview

The co-hosts open their knockout campaign in front of a home crowd at Levi's Stadium. Mauricio Pochettino's USA cruised through Group D, beating Paraguay 4-1 and Australia 2-0 before a heavily rotated side dropped a dead-rubber finale 3-2 to Türkiye — a result that cost nothing in the standings but exposed some defensive sloppiness worth watching. The USA have scored 12 goals across their last five games, but kept only one clean sheet in that same stretch.

Bosnia and Herzegovina are here on merit, having eliminated Italy in the qualifying playoffs before grinding through a difficult Group B — a 1-1 draw with Canada, a chastening 4-1 loss to Switzerland, then a 3-1 win over Qatar to sneak through as one of the eight best third-placed teams. This is the Dragons' first-ever World Cup knockout match; their only previous tournament appearance, in 2014, ended at the group stage.

The talent gap is real and the market reflects it — USA are among the shortest favorites of the Round of 32. But Bosnia aren't toothless: 40-year-old captain Edin Džeko remains a genuine focal point even without a goal yet this tournament, and teenager Kerim Alajbegović already has a group-stage goal to his name. Bosnia's issue has been defensive rather than offensive discipline — the 4-1 collapse to Switzerland, worsened by a red card to centre-back Tarik Muharemović, is the clearest data point against them.

The two nations have met three times before, all friendlies, with the USA winning twice and drawing once — most recently a 1-0 win in December 2021. None of that history carries real weight into a World Cup knockout match, but it does confirm the USA have historically found a way to get a result against this opponent.

🩺 Team News & Injuries

🇺🇸 USA ⚠️ Christian Pulisic — minor calf issue, eased back in, expected to start ❌ Cristian Roldan — muscle injury in training, OUT ⚠️ Mark McKenzie / Auston Trusty — questionable, not in projected XI ✅ Folarin Balogun — 2 goals this tournament, starting ✅ Weston McKennie — tournament-high 1.54 xA ✅ Adams · Tillman · Dest · Freeman — expected back 🇧🇦 Bosnia & Herzegovina ✅ Tarik Muharemović — returns from 1-game suspension (red card) ⚠️ Amar Dedić — questionable, Amar Memić projected in ✅ Edin Džeko, 40 — captain, focal point, yet to score ✅ Kerim Alajbegović — scored in group stage ✅ Ermin Mahmić — 2 goals off the bench in groups ✅ No other confirmed injuries or suspensions reported

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇺🇸 USA · 4-2-3-1 GK Matt Freese DEF Alex Freeman · Tim Ream · Chris Richards · Antonee Robinson MID Tyler Adams · Malik Tillman ATT Sergiño Dest · Weston McKennie · Christian Pulisic ⭐ / Balogun ⭐ Subs: Ricardo Pepi · Giovanni Reyna · Timothy Weah · Sebastian Berhalter · Joe Scally 🇧🇦 Bosnia · 4-4-2 GK Nikola Vasilj DEF Amar Memić · Nikola Katić · Tarik Muharemović · Sead Kolašinac MID Esmir Bajraktarević · Ivan Šunjić · Ivan Bašić · Kerim Alajbegović ATT Edin Džeko ⭐ · Ermedin Demirović Subs: Ermin Mahmić · Jovo Lukić · Amar Dedić · Benjamin Tahirović

🎯 Tactical Preview The USA's clearest identity runs down the right — Freeman, Dest and McKennie combining to overload that flank before Pulisic drifts inside from the left to create in the half-spaces. Bosnia's 4-4-2 will look to stay compact and disciplined defensively, leaning on Muharemović's return to shore up the back line that fell apart against Switzerland, while Alajbegović and Mahmić provide the spark on the counter. The USA's defensive numbers — one clean sheet in 11 games — are the biggest crack in an otherwise dominant profile, and it's exactly why BTTS Yes (-104) is priced so close to a coin flip despite the gulf in class on paper.

📊 Key Stats & Head-to-Head

All-Time H2H · Tournament Context · Group Stage Form All-time H2H (3 friendlies) USA 2W – 1D – 0L Most recent meeting (Dec 2021) USA 1–0 Bosnia USA last 5 games 12 GF, 9 GA, 1 clean sheet Balogun this tournament 2 goals, 0.88 xG, 3 SOT McKennie this tournament Tournament-high 1.54 xA Bosnia group stage record 1-1-1, one of best 3rd-place teams Džeko / Alajbegović this tournament 0 goals / 1 goal

⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play USA To Advance FIFA #15 vs #61 on home soil, backed by a raucous crowd at Levi's Stadium · Bosnia are in unfamiliar territory in their first-ever knockout match · Covers 90 min + ET + penalties, but note the price is short — pair with a goalscorer prop for better value -600 $60→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #2 · Goalscorer Value Folarin Balogun — Anytime Goalscorer Tied for the shortest price on the board · 2 goals already this tournament off just 0.88 xG — an efficient, clinical finisher · Leads the line as USA's undisputed starting striker +120 $10→$22 ⭐ Best Bet #3 · Captain's Price Christian Pulisic — Anytime Goalscorer Fitness concerns eased after a substitute cameo vs Türkiye · Expected to start on the left and drift inside · Also -155 to score or assist, the shortest combined price on the board +120 $10→$22 ⭐ Best Bet #4 · Cleanest Scoreline Correct Score — USA 2-0 Shortest exact scoreline on the entire correct score grid · Matches the "controlled win, Bosnia struggles to score" read backed by multiple outlets · A cleaner shot at a bigger payout than the moneyline alone +550 $10→$65 ⭐ Best Bet #5 · Near Coin-Flip Value Both Teams To Score — Yes USA have kept just 1 clean sheet in their last 11 games · Bosnia have Džeko, Alajbegović and Mahmić all capable of finding the net · Priced almost as a true coin flip despite the class gap -104 $10.40→$10 profit

🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel USA to advance + Both Teams to Score Yes + Folarin Balogun anytime goal Builds on the USA's heavy favorite status, their documented defensive leakiness against Bosnia's real attacking talent, and Balogun's efficient finishing this tournament. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties. ⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

🏆 Our Prediction · USA vs Bosnia · World Cup R32 · Tomorrow USA 2–1 Bosnia Balogun or Pulisic scores early, Bosnia get one back through Džeko or Alajbegović, USA close it out at home. Advance to the Round of 16. Confidence MEDIUM-HIGH USA are the right side to be on, but -600 to advance is expensive for what it returns. The smarter expressions of this same view are Balogun or Pulisic anytime goalscorer at +120 each, or the USA 2-0 correct score at +550 if you want a bigger single payout. Both Teams to Score at -104 is close to a genuine coin flip and worth including given the USA's shaky defensive record — don't assume a shutout just because of the class gap.

FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 · USA vs Bosnia · Tomorrow · 8PM ET · FOX Bet USA vs Bosnia on FanDuel USA -600 to advance · Pulisic/Balogun anytime +120 · BTTS Yes -104

Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): USA -270 / Draw +380 / Bosnia +800 · 2 Up Early Payout: USA -280 / Draw +380 / Bosnia +650 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): USA -600 / Bosnia +410 · Anytime Goalscorer (90 min, top of board): Pulisic +120, Pepi +125, Balogun +120, Reyna +175, Tillman +220, Weah +300 · Anytime Goalscorer (incl. ET): Pulisic +105, Balogun +105, Pepi +110, Reyna +165, Tillman +200, Weah +270 · To Score or Assist: Pulisic -155, Balogun -140, Pepi -135, Reyna -110, Tillman +105, Berhalter +115 · To Score or Assist (incl. ET): Pulisic -175, Balogun -165, Pepi -160, Reyna -125, Tillman -110, Berhalter +100 · Player 1+ SOT: Balogun -390, Pepi -370, Pulisic -230, Reyna -195, Tillman -185, Weah -150 · First Goalscorer (90 min): Pulisic +390, Balogun +390, Pepi +400, Reyna +550, Tillman +700, Weah +900, Dest +1100, Berhalter +1100, Dzeko +1100, McKennie +1100, Demirovic +1400, No Goalscorer +1500 (full board available on FanDuel) · To Score 2+ Goals: Balogun +750, Pepi +750, Pulisic +750, Reyna +1300, Tillman +1800, Weah +2700 · Correct Score: USA 1-0 +600, 0-0 +1400, 0-1 +2000, 2-0 +550, 1-1 +750, 0-2 +5000, 2-1 +700, 2-2 +1900, 1-2 +2200, 3-0 +850, 3-3 +8000, 0-3 +17500, 3-1 +1100, 1-3 +8000, 3-2 +2700, 2-3 +7500 · BTTS Yes -104 / No -122 · O/U 1.5: -450 / +330 · O/U 2.5: -134 / +110 · USA predicted 4-2-3-1: Freese; Freeman, Ream, Richards, Robinson; Adams, Tillman; Dest, McKennie, Pulisic; Balogun · Bosnia predicted 4-4-2: Vasilj; Memic, Katic, Muharemovic, Kolasinac; Bajraktarevic, Sunjic, Basic, Alajbegovic; Dzeko, Demirovic · Pulisic managing minor calf issue, expected to start · Roldan OUT (muscle injury) · Muharemovic returns from suspension · Dedic questionable, Memic to deputize · Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara CA · Tomorrow 8PM ET · FOX · Winner advances to Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER