US vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Prediction: Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets World Cup
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USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets
World Cup 2026 Round of 32 · Preview · Team News · Goalscorer Props · FanDuel odds
📖 Match Preview
The co-hosts open their knockout campaign in front of a home crowd at Levi's Stadium. Mauricio Pochettino's USA cruised through Group D, beating Paraguay 4-1 and Australia 2-0 before a heavily rotated side dropped a dead-rubber finale 3-2 to Türkiye — a result that cost nothing in the standings but exposed some defensive sloppiness worth watching. The USA have scored 12 goals across their last five games, but kept only one clean sheet in that same stretch.
Bosnia and Herzegovina are here on merit, having eliminated Italy in the qualifying playoffs before grinding through a difficult Group B — a 1-1 draw with Canada, a chastening 4-1 loss to Switzerland, then a 3-1 win over Qatar to sneak through as one of the eight best third-placed teams. This is the Dragons' first-ever World Cup knockout match; their only previous tournament appearance, in 2014, ended at the group stage.
The talent gap is real and the market reflects it — USA are among the shortest favorites of the Round of 32. But Bosnia aren't toothless: 40-year-old captain Edin Džeko remains a genuine focal point even without a goal yet this tournament, and teenager Kerim Alajbegović already has a group-stage goal to his name. Bosnia's issue has been defensive rather than offensive discipline — the 4-1 collapse to Switzerland, worsened by a red card to centre-back Tarik Muharemović, is the clearest data point against them.
The two nations have met three times before, all friendlies, with the USA winning twice and drawing once — most recently a 1-0 win in December 2021. None of that history carries real weight into a World Cup knockout match, but it does confirm the USA have historically found a way to get a result against this opponent.
🩺 Team News & Injuries
📋 Predicted Lineups
The USA's clearest identity runs down the right — Freeman, Dest and McKennie combining to overload that flank before Pulisic drifts inside from the left to create in the half-spaces. Bosnia's 4-4-2 will look to stay compact and disciplined defensively, leaning on Muharemović's return to shore up the back line that fell apart against Switzerland, while Alajbegović and Mahmić provide the spark on the counter.
The USA's defensive numbers — one clean sheet in 11 games — are the biggest crack in an otherwise dominant profile, and it's exactly why BTTS Yes (-104) is priced so close to a coin flip despite the gulf in class on paper.
📊 Key Stats & Head-to-Head
⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): USA -270 / Draw +380 / Bosnia +800 · 2 Up Early Payout: USA -280 / Draw +380 / Bosnia +650 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): USA -600 / Bosnia +410 · Anytime Goalscorer (90 min, top of board): Pulisic +120, Pepi +125, Balogun +120, Reyna +175, Tillman +220, Weah +300 · Anytime Goalscorer (incl. ET): Pulisic +105, Balogun +105, Pepi +110, Reyna +165, Tillman +200, Weah +270 · To Score or Assist: Pulisic -155, Balogun -140, Pepi -135, Reyna -110, Tillman +105, Berhalter +115 · To Score or Assist (incl. ET): Pulisic -175, Balogun -165, Pepi -160, Reyna -125, Tillman -110, Berhalter +100 · Player 1+ SOT: Balogun -390, Pepi -370, Pulisic -230, Reyna -195, Tillman -185, Weah -150 · First Goalscorer (90 min): Pulisic +390, Balogun +390, Pepi +400, Reyna +550, Tillman +700, Weah +900, Dest +1100, Berhalter +1100, Dzeko +1100, McKennie +1100, Demirovic +1400, No Goalscorer +1500 (full board available on FanDuel) · To Score 2+ Goals: Balogun +750, Pepi +750, Pulisic +750, Reyna +1300, Tillman +1800, Weah +2700 · Correct Score: USA 1-0 +600, 0-0 +1400, 0-1 +2000, 2-0 +550, 1-1 +750, 0-2 +5000, 2-1 +700, 2-2 +1900, 1-2 +2200, 3-0 +850, 3-3 +8000, 0-3 +17500, 3-1 +1100, 1-3 +8000, 3-2 +2700, 2-3 +7500 · BTTS Yes -104 / No -122 · O/U 1.5: -450 / +330 · O/U 2.5: -134 / +110 · USA predicted 4-2-3-1: Freese; Freeman, Ream, Richards, Robinson; Adams, Tillman; Dest, McKennie, Pulisic; Balogun · Bosnia predicted 4-4-2: Vasilj; Memic, Katic, Muharemovic, Kolasinac; Bajraktarevic, Sunjic, Basic, Alajbegovic; Dzeko, Demirovic · Pulisic managing minor calf issue, expected to start · Roldan OUT (muscle injury) · Muharemovic returns from suspension · Dedic questionable, Memic to deputize · Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara CA · Tomorrow 8PM ET · FOX · Winner advances to Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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