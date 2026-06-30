Yankees vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 30

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the New York Yankees take on the Detroit Tigers.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup.

Yankees vs Tigers Game Info

New York Yankees (48-36) vs. Detroit Tigers (36-49)

Date: Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Tuesday, June 30, 2026 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: TBS, Amazon Prime Video, and DSN

Yankees vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-116) | DET: (-102)

NYY: (-116) | DET: (-102) Spread: NYY: +1.5 (-194) | DET: -1.5 (+160)

NYY: +1.5 (-194) | DET: -1.5 (+160) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Yankees vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler (Yankees) - 8-4, 1.62 ERA vs Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 3-4, 3.32 ERA

The Yankees will give the ball to Cam Schlittler (8-4, 1.62 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Tarik Skubal (3-4, 3.32 ERA). Schlittler's team is 11-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Schlittler's team has a record of 11-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Tigers are 3-7-0 against the spread when Skubal starts. The Tigers have not been a moneyline underdog when Skubal starts this season.

Yankees vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (65.5%)

Yankees vs Tigers Moneyline

New York is a -116 favorite on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -102 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Yankees. The Tigers are +160 to cover, while the Yankees are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Yankees vs Tigers Over/Under

The Yankees-Tigers contest on June 30 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at +102 and the under at -124.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in 71 games this year and have walked away with the win 42 times (59.2%) in those games.

This season New York has been victorious 41 times in 69 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over in 37 of their 81 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Yankees are 38-43-0 against the spread in their 81 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers have been the underdog on the moneyline 38 total times this season. They've gone 15-23 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Detroit has a 14-18 record (winning 43.8% of its games).

The Tigers have played in 83 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-46-1).

The Tigers have collected a 42-41-0 record ATS this season (covering 50.6% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Cody Bellinger has 16 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 49 walks while batting .258. He has an on-base percentage of .357 and a slugging percentage of .440.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 70th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is 65th in slugging.

Ben Rice leads New York with 79 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .558. He's batting .269 with an on-base percentage of .358.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 46th, his on-base percentage 40th, and his slugging percentage fifth.

Paul Goldschmidt has 59 hits this season and has a slash line of .284/.345/.538.

Jazz Chisholm is batting .222 with a .305 OBP and 33 RBI for New York this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle has accumulated a team-high OBP (.397) and slugging percentage (.422). He's batting .284.

He is 27th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Dillon Dingler has collected 76 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .262 while slugging .528 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 64th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage.

Riley Greene has a .430 slugging percentage, which paces the Tigers.

Spencer Torkelson is hitting .214 with 18 doubles, 13 home runs and 37 walks.

Yankees vs Tigers Head to Head

6/29/2026: 7-3 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-3 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/24/2026: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/23/2026: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/22/2026: 5-3 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-3 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/11/2025: 9-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

9-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/10/2025: 11-1 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

11-1 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/9/2025: 12-2 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

12-2 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/9/2025: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/8/2025: 5-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/7/2025: 6-2 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!