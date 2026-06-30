Tuesday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 30

Will Jake Bauers or Sal Stewart go yard on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 30, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers

Jake Bauers (Brewers): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 73 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 73 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Sal Stewart (Reds): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 83 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 83 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 48 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 48 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Reds): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 64 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 64 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 78 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 78 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 71 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 71 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 78 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 78 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Noelvi Marte (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) David Hamilton (Brewers): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 64 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 64 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Edwin Arroyo (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 20 games Jose Trevino (Reds): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves

Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 79 games (has homered in 22.8% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 79 games (has homered in 22.8% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 82 games (has homered in 23.2% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 82 games (has homered in 23.2% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 59 games (has homered in 23.7% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 59 games (has homered in 23.7% of games) Nelson Velazquez (Cardinals): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 76 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 76 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 76 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 76 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 81 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 81 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Blaze Jordan (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Jorge Mateo (Braves): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Nathan Church (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Jose Fermin (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 73 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 73 games (has homered in 4.1% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

Miami Marlins at Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +230 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 26 HR in 79 games (has homered in 26.6% of games)

+230 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 79 games (has homered in 26.6% of games) Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +280 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Griffin Conine (Marlins): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Owen Caissie (Marlins): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 73 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 73 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Cole Carrigg (Rockies): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 82 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 82 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 77 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 77 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Liam Hicks (Marlins): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 73 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 73 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 82 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 82 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 60 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 60 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Leo Jimenez (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 31 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 31 games Edouard Julien (Rockies): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 68 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 68 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 84 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

Tampa Bay Rays at Kansas City Royals

Junior Caminero (Rays): +250 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 81 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)

+250 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 81 games (has homered in 23.5% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 78 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 78 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 78 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 78 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 79 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 79 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Carter Jensen (Royals): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 77 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 77 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 80 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 80 games (has homered in 15% of games) Michael Massey (Royals): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Ryan Vilade (Rays): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Lane Thomas (Royals): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 67 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 67 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) John Rave (Royals): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Isaac Collins (Royals): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 73 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 73 games (has homered in 4.1% of games) Taylor Walls (Rays): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 60 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 60 games Ben Williamson (Rays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 57 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 57 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 75 games

New York Mets at Toronto Blue Jays

Juan Soto (Mets): +240 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 66 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)

+240 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 66 games (has homered in 22.7% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games) Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 67 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 67 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 62 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 62 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Jared Young (Mets): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Carson Benge (Mets): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 81 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 81 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Sean Keys (Blue Jays): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Bo Bichette (Mets): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 79 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 79 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Yohendrick Pinango (Blue Jays): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Luis Urias (Blue Jays): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) A.J. Ewing (Mets): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games) Luis Torrens (Mets): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 49 games (has homered in 2% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 49 games (has homered in 2% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 82 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 82 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 79 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

Washington Nationals at Boston Red Sox

Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 81 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 81 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 80 games (has homered in 21.3% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 80 games (has homered in 21.3% of games) Dylan Crews (Nationals): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 77 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 77 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Curtis Mead (Nationals): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 70 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 70 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Andres Chaparro (Nationals): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games

+480 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 22 games C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 83 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 83 games (has homered in 20.5% of games) Romy Gonzalez (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 77 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 77 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Daylen Lile (Nationals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 84 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 84 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 74 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 74 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Tsung-Che Cheng (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Jacob Young (Nationals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 74 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 74 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Anthony Seigler (Red Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Nasim Nunez (Nationals): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 74 games

San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks

Rafael Devers (Giants): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 84 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 84 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 75 games (has homered in 18.7% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 75 games (has homered in 18.7% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 81 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 81 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 83 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 83 games (has homered in 6% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Drew Cavanaugh (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 79 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 79 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Drew Gilbert (Giants): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 63 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 63 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 81 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 81 games (has homered in 6.2% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 76 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 76 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Jorge Barrosa (Diamondbacks): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Luis Arraez (Giants): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 79 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

Minnesota Twins at Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +220 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 25 HR in 85 games (has homered in 25.9% of games)

+220 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 85 games (has homered in 25.9% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 71 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 71 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 52 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 52 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 85 games (has homered in 21.2% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 85 games (has homered in 21.2% of games) Josh Bell (Twins): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 83 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 83 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 70 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 70 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 80 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 80 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Ryan Kreidler (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Victor Caratini (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Taylor Trammell (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 80 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 80 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Tristan Gray (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Athletics

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +215 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 77 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+215 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 77 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +220 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 77 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)

+220 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 77 games (has homered in 20.8% of games) Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +250 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 84 games (has homered in 20.2% of games)

+250 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 84 games (has homered in 20.2% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 84 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 84 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 52 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 52 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Dalton Rushing (Dodgers): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 49 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 49 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Colby Thomas (Athletics): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Henry Bolte (Athletics): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 79 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 79 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Josh Kuroda-Grauer (Athletics): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+460 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Jonah Heim (Athletics): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Joey Meneses (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 54 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 54 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 54 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 64 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 64 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 83 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 83 games (has homered in 20.5% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 85 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 85 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 85 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 85 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Josh Lowe (Angels): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Vaughn Grissom (Angels): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Colt Emerson (Mariners): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 36 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 36 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Cole Young (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 86 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 86 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games) Weston Wilson (Mariners): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Wade Meckler (Angels): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 68 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 68 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Victor Robles (Mariners): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games

Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees

Riley Greene (Tigers): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 84 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 84 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 62 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 62 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 84 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 84 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 82 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 82 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 59 games (has homered in 22% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 59 games (has homered in 22% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 76 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 76 games (has homered in 3.9% of games) James Outman (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games) Spencer Jones (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Jose Caballero (Yankees): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 71 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 71 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Hao-Yu Lee (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Max Schuemann (Yankees): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games) Ali Sanchez (Yankees): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs