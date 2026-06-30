Rays vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 30

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

The Tampa Bay Rays versus the Kansas City Royals is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rays vs Royals Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (48-33) vs. Kansas City Royals (35-50)

Date: Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Tuesday, June 30, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Royals.TV and Rays.TV

Rays vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-116) | KC: (-102)

TB: (-116) | KC: (-102) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+132) | KC: +1.5 (-160)

TB: -1.5 (+132) | KC: +1.5 (-160) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Rays vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Griffin Jax (Rays) - 3-5, 3.33 ERA vs Noah Cameron (Royals) - 4-5, 4.50 ERA

The Rays will give the nod to Griffin Jax (3-5) versus the Royals and Noah Cameron (4-5). Jax and his team are 6-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. Jax's team has a record of 3-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Royals have a 4-9-0 ATS record in Cameron's 13 starts with a set spread. The Royals are 1-7 in Cameron's eight starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Rays vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (52.8%)

Rays vs Royals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Royals-Rays, Kansas City is the underdog at -102, and Tampa Bay is -116 playing on the road.

Rays vs Royals Spread

The Rays are at the Royals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+132 to cover) on the runline. Kansas City is -160 to cover.

Rays vs Royals Over/Under

The over/under for Rays-Royals on June 30 is 9.5. The over is -122, and the under is +100.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Royals Betting Trends

The Rays have won in 32, or 61.5%, of the 52 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Tampa Bay has been victorious 31 times in 46 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over in 38 of their 80 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 80 games with a line this season, the Rays have a mark of 48-32-0 against the spread.

The Royals have been the moneyline underdog 50 total times this season. They've finished 19-31 in those games.

Kansas City has a record of 16-27 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer (37.2%).

The Royals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 81 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 41 of those games (41-39-1).

The Royals have put together a 37-44-0 record ATS this season (covering 45.7% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay in total hits (89) this season while batting .292 with 34 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .384 and a slugging percentage of .548.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 17th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is sixth in slugging.

Caminero has hit safely in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .471 with six home runs, four walks and 12 RBIs.

Yandy Diaz is slashing .336/.416/.515 this season and leads the Rays with an OPS of .932.

He ranks first in batting average, third in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging in the major leagues.

Diaz has picked up a hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .529 with two doubles, two walks and three RBIs.

Jonathan Aranda has 83 hits this season and has a slash line of .286/.390/.466.

Chandler Simpson is batting .267 with a .306 OBP and 16 RBI for Tampa Bay this season.

Simpson brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with two doubles, three walks and an RBI.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has racked up an on-base percentage of .363 and a slugging percentage of .456. Both lead the Royals. He's batting .288.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, he is 21st in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage.

Carter Jensen is batting .251 with 17 doubles, 11 home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .438 with an on-base percentage of .317.

He is 86th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Jac Caglianone has collected 71 hits, a team-best for the Royals.

Michael Massey has 14 doubles, seven home runs and nine walks while batting .264.

Rays vs Royals Head to Head

6/25/2026: 13-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

13-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/24/2026: 5-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/23/2026: 12-5 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

12-5 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/22/2026: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/26/2025: 4-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/25/2025: 3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/24/2025: 5-1 TB (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-1 TB (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/1/2025: 8-2 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

8-2 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/30/2025: 3-0 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-0 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/29/2025: 3-1 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

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