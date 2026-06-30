Cubs vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 30

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

The Chicago Cubs versus the San Diego Padres is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Cubs vs Padres Game Info

Chicago Cubs (47-38) vs. San Diego Padres (43-40)

Date: Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Tuesday, June 30, 2026 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and Padres.TV

Cubs vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-122) | SD: (+104)

CHC: (-122) | SD: (+104) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+150) | SD: +1.5 (-182)

CHC: -1.5 (+150) | SD: +1.5 (-182) Total: 11.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Cubs vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd (Cubs) - 2-1, 5.02 ERA vs JP Sears (Padres) - 1-0, 3.18 ERA

The probable pitchers are Matthew Boyd (2-1) for the Cubs and JP Sears (1-0) for the Padres. Boyd and his team are 3-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Boyd's team is 4-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Sears has started just one game with a set spread, which the Padres covered. The Padres were the moneyline underdog for one Sears start this season -- they won.

Cubs vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (65.6%)

Cubs vs Padres Moneyline

San Diego is the underdog, +104 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -122 favorite at home.

Cubs vs Padres Spread

The Cubs are hosting the Padres and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Cubs are +150 to cover the runline, with the Padres being -182.

Cubs vs Padres Over/Under

Cubs versus Padres, on June 30, has an over/under of 11.5, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Padres Betting Trends

The Cubs have been victorious in 31, or 56.4%, of the 55 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Chicago has come away with a win 24 times in 46 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have hit the over in 44 of their 83 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 83 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 34-49-0 against the spread.

The Padres have won 22 of the 46 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (47.8%).

San Diego is 15-21 (winning 41.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.

The Padres have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 36 times this season for a 36-46-1 record against the over/under.

The Padres are 46-37-0 against the spread this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 91 hits and an OBP of .372 to go with a slugging percentage of .509. All three of those stats are best among Chicago hitters this season. He has a .284 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 27th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.

Nico Hoerner is batting .243 with 21 doubles, four home runs and 34 walks, while slugging .342 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 100th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 138th in slugging percentage.

Hoerner has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a walk and an RBI.

Ian Happ is batting .221 with a .452 slugging percentage and 41 RBI this year.

Michael Busch is batting .233 with a .368 OBP and 45 RBI for Chicago this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado is batting .186 with 15 doubles, 15 home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .389 with an on-base percentage of .272.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 155th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 149th and he is 108th in slugging.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has a .345 OBP while slugging .364. Both are team-highs. He has a batting average of .282.

He is currently 30th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 127th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Xander Bogaerts is hitting .234 with five doubles, eight home runs and 35 walks.

Gavin Sheets' 55 hits lead his team.

Cubs vs Padres Head to Head

6/29/2026: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/29/2026: 5-4 CHC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 CHC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/28/2026: 8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 4/27/2026: 9-7 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-7 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 10/2/2025: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 10/1/2025: 3-0 SD (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-0 SD (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/30/2025: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/16/2025: 4-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/15/2025: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/14/2025: 10-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

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