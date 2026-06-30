Brewers vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 30

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Cincinnati Reds.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game.

Brewers vs Reds Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (51-31) vs. Cincinnati Reds (39-44)

Date: Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Tuesday, June 30, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Brewers.TV and Reds.TV

Brewers vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-172) | CIN: (+144)

MIL: (-172) | CIN: (+144) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+118) | CIN: +1.5 (-142)

MIL: -1.5 (+118) | CIN: +1.5 (-142) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+104) | Under: (-128)

Brewers vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Sproat (Brewers) - 2-4, 5.43 ERA vs Rhett Lowder (Reds) - 3-5, 4.81 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Brandon Sproat (2-4) to the mound, while Rhett Lowder (3-5) will take the ball for the Reds. When Sproat starts, his team is 9-4-0 against the spread this season. Sproat's team has a record of 5-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Reds have a 6-6-0 ATS record in Lowder's 12 starts that had a set spread. The Reds have been the underdog on the moneyline in 11 of Lowder's starts this season, and they went 5-6 in those games.

Brewers vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (67.8%)

Brewers vs Reds Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Reds-Brewers, Cincinnati is the underdog at +144, and Milwaukee is -172 playing at home.

Brewers vs Reds Spread

The Reds are +1.5 on the run line against the Brewers. The Reds are -142 to cover, and the Brewers are +118.

Brewers vs Reds Over/Under

Brewers versus Reds, on June 30, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being +104 and the under -128.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Reds Betting Trends

The Brewers have been favorites in 56 games this season and have come away with the win 36 times (64.3%) in those contests.

Milwaukee has a record of 10-5 when favored by -172 or more this year.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 36 of their 82 opportunities.

The Brewers have posted a record of 46-36-0 against the spread this season.

The Reds have won 46.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (25-29).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +144 or longer, Cincinnati has a record of 2-2 (50%).

The Reds have played in 81 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 48 times (48-32-1).

The Reds have covered 55.6% of their games this season, going 45-36-0 against the spread.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang is hitting .260 with 16 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 49 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .362 while slugging .453.

Among all qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 68th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging.

Turang hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .227 with a triple, a home run and an RBI.

William Contreras has an OPS of .791, fueled by an OBP of .363 and a team-best slugging percentage of .428 this season. He's batting .298.

His batting average ranks 10th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 31st, and his slugging percentage 76th.

Jake Bauers has 65 hits and an OBP of .372, both of which lead the Brewers this season.

Sal Frelick is batting .244 with a .315 OBP and 30 RBI for Milwaukee this season.

Frelick has safely hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .429 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has accumulated a .341 on-base percentage and a .454 slugging percentage, both team-high marks for the Reds. He's batting .254.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 79th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 62nd and he is 56th in slugging.

Stewart hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .364 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Elly De La Cruz leads his team with 68 hits. He has a batting average of .267 while slugging .486 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Spencer Steer is hitting .238 with 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 29 walks.

JJ Bleday is batting .242 with 11 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 33 walks.

Brewers vs Reds Head to Head

6/29/2026: 5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/24/2026: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/23/2026: 2-0 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-0 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/22/2026: 2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/28/2025: 4-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/27/2025: 7-4 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-4 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/26/2025: 3-1 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

3-1 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/17/2025: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/16/2025: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/15/2025: 10-8 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

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