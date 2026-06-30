MLB
Tuesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 30
Will Cam Schlittler strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Brandon Pfaadt exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 30, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers
- Brandon Sproat (Brewers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -112) | 2026 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
- Rhett Lowder (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -160) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves
- Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +132, Under -178) | 2026 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
- Martín Pérez (Braves): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +116) | 2026 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
Miami Marlins at Colorado Rockies
- Eury Pérez (Marlins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 2026 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
- Tanner Gordon (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -150) | 2026 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
Tampa Bay Rays at Kansas City Royals
- Noah Cameron (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -160) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
New York Mets at Toronto Blue Jays
- Nolan McLean (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -108) | 2026 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
- Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -115, Under -105) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Landen Roupp (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 2026 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
- Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -158) | 2026 Stats: 2.4 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
Los Angeles Dodgers at Athletics
- Jeffrey Springs (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -158) | 2026 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
- Justin Wrobleski (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2026 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners
- José Soriano (Angels): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees
- Cam Schlittler (Yankees): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -140) | 2026 Stats: 6.9 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
- Tarik Skubal (Tigers): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -132) | 2026 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances