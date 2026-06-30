Twins vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 30

Odds updated as of 7:13 p.m.

The Tuesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Houston Astros.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Twins vs Astros Game Info

Minnesota Twins (41-45) vs. Houston Astros (42-45)

Date: Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Tuesday, June 30, 2026 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and Twins.TV

Twins vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-112) | HOU: (-104)

MIN: (-112) | HOU: (-104) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+146) | HOU: +1.5 (-176)

MIN: -1.5 (+146) | HOU: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Twins vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan (Twins) - 5-4, 3.18 ERA vs Mike Burrows (Astros) - 3-8, 5.48 ERA

The probable starters are Joe Ryan (5-4) for the Twins and Mike Burrows (3-8) for the Astros. When Ryan starts, his team is 10-6-0 against the spread this season. Ryan's team has a record of 7-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Astros are 5-10-0 against the spread when Burrows starts. The Astros have been the underdog on the moneyline in 10 of Burrows' starts this season, and they went 5-5 in those matchups.

Twins vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (55.2%)

Twins vs Astros Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Astros-Twins, Houston is the underdog at -104, and Minnesota is -112 playing on the road.

Twins vs Astros Spread

The Twins are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Astros. The Twins are +146 to cover the spread, while the Astros are -176.

Twins vs Astros Over/Under

The over/under for Twins-Astros on June 30 is 8.5. The over is +100, and the under is -122.

Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Twins vs Astros Betting Trends

The Twins have been victorious in 16, or 55.2%, of the 29 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Minnesota has won 12 of 22 games when listed as at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 52 of their 84 opportunities.

The Twins are 46-38-0 against the spread in their 84 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Astros have won 27 of the 54 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (50%).

Houston has a 26-23 record (winning 53.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Astros have played in 87 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 46 times (46-38-3).

The Astros have covered 46% of their games this season, going 40-47-0 ATS.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.573) and total hits (81) this season. He's batting .268 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Among all qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 87th, and he is third in slugging.

Brooks Lee has 12 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 22 walks. He's batting .251 and slugging .445 with an on-base percentage of .306.

He is 86th in batting average, 124th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging among qualified batters.

Lee enters this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .333 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Josh Bell has collected 73 base hits, an OBP of .300 and a slugging percentage of .403 this season.

Kody Clemens is batting .237 with a .302 OBP and 35 RBI for Minnesota this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has an on-base percentage of .424, a slugging percentage of .607, and has 94 hits, all club-bests for the Astros (while batting .308).

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, he ranks seventh in batting average, first in on-base percentage and first in slugging percentage.

Christian Walker is hitting .237 with 16 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .307.

He is currently 112th in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Isaac Paredes has 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 33 walks while batting .253.

Cam Smith is hitting .222 with 12 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 28 walks.

Twins vs Astros Head to Head

6/29/2026: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/20/2026: 4-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/19/2026: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/18/2026: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/15/2025: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/14/2025: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/13/2025: 10-3 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-3 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/6/2025: 9-7 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-7 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/5/2025: 6-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/3/2025: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

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