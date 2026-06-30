Twins vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 30
Odds updated as of 7:13 p.m.
The Tuesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Houston Astros.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Twins vs Astros Game Info
- Minnesota Twins (41-45) vs. Houston Astros (42-45)
- Date: Tuesday, June 30, 2026
- Time: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas
- Coverage: SCHN and Twins.TV
Twins vs Astros Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: MIN: (-112) | HOU: (-104)
- Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+146) | HOU: +1.5 (-176)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)
Twins vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan (Twins) - 5-4, 3.18 ERA vs Mike Burrows (Astros) - 3-8, 5.48 ERA
The probable starters are Joe Ryan (5-4) for the Twins and Mike Burrows (3-8) for the Astros. When Ryan starts, his team is 10-6-0 against the spread this season. Ryan's team has a record of 7-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Astros are 5-10-0 against the spread when Burrows starts. The Astros have been the underdog on the moneyline in 10 of Burrows' starts this season, and they went 5-5 in those matchups.
Twins vs Astros Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Twins win (55.2%)
Twins vs Astros Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Astros-Twins, Houston is the underdog at -104, and Minnesota is -112 playing on the road.
Twins vs Astros Spread
- The Twins are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Astros. The Twins are +146 to cover the spread, while the Astros are -176.
Twins vs Astros Over/Under
- The over/under for Twins-Astros on June 30 is 8.5. The over is +100, and the under is -122.
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Twins vs Astros Betting Trends
- The Twins have been victorious in 16, or 55.2%, of the 29 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This year Minnesota has won 12 of 22 games when listed as at least -112 on the moneyline.
- The Twins and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 52 of their 84 opportunities.
- The Twins are 46-38-0 against the spread in their 84 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Astros have won 27 of the 54 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (50%).
- Houston has a 26-23 record (winning 53.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.
- The Astros have played in 87 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 46 times (46-38-3).
- The Astros have covered 46% of their games this season, going 40-47-0 ATS.
Twins Player Leaders
- Byron Buxton leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.573) and total hits (81) this season. He's batting .268 with an on-base percentage of .325.
- Among all qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 87th, and he is third in slugging.
- Brooks Lee has 12 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 22 walks. He's batting .251 and slugging .445 with an on-base percentage of .306.
- He is 86th in batting average, 124th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging among qualified batters.
- Lee enters this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .333 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, three walks and five RBIs.
- Josh Bell has collected 73 base hits, an OBP of .300 and a slugging percentage of .403 this season.
- Kody Clemens is batting .237 with a .302 OBP and 35 RBI for Minnesota this season.
Astros Player Leaders
- Yordan Alvarez has an on-base percentage of .424, a slugging percentage of .607, and has 94 hits, all club-bests for the Astros (while batting .308).
- Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, he ranks seventh in batting average, first in on-base percentage and first in slugging percentage.
- Christian Walker is hitting .237 with 16 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .307.
- He is currently 112th in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.
- Isaac Paredes has 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 33 walks while batting .253.
- Cam Smith is hitting .222 with 12 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 28 walks.
Twins vs Astros Head to Head
- 6/29/2026: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 5/20/2026: 4-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 5/19/2026: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 5/18/2026: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 6/15/2025: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 6/14/2025: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 6/13/2025: 10-3 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 4/6/2025: 9-7 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 4/5/2025: 6-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 4/3/2025: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
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