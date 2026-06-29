Yankees vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 29

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

The New York Yankees will face the Detroit Tigers in MLB action on Monday.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Tigers Game Info

New York Yankees (48-35) vs. Detroit Tigers (35-49)

Date: Monday, June 29, 2026

Monday, June 29, 2026 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and DSN

Yankees vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-138) | DET: (+118)

NYY: (-138) | DET: (+118) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+146) | DET: +1.5 (-178)

NYY: -1.5 (+146) | DET: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Yankees vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers (Yankees) - 3-5, 3.95 ERA vs Casey Mize (Tigers) - 2-5, 2.95 ERA

The probable starters are Ryan Weathers (3-5) for the Yankees and Casey Mize (2-5) for the Tigers. Weathers and his team have a record of 5-9-0 against the spread when he starts. When Weathers starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-7. The Tigers have a 6-5-0 record against the spread in Mize's starts. The Tigers were the underdog on the moneyline for five Mize starts this season -- they lost every game.

Yankees vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (55.8%)

Yankees vs Tigers Moneyline

Detroit is the underdog, +118 on the moneyline, while New York is a -138 favorite at home.

Yankees vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are at the Yankees, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Tigers are +146 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are -178.

Yankees vs Tigers Over/Under

The over/under for Yankees-Tigers on June 29 is 8. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in 42, or 60%, of the 70 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season New York has come away with a win 28 times in 45 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 36 of their 80 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Yankees are 38-42-0 against the spread in their 80 games that had a posted line this season.

The Tigers have gone 14-23 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 37.8% of those games).

Detroit has gone 4-5 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer (44.4%).

The Tigers have played in 82 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 35 times (35-46-1).

The Tigers have collected a 41-41-0 record ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Cody Bellinger has 16 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 49 walks while hitting .262. He has an on-base percentage of .361 and a slugging percentage of .446.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 61st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 60th in slugging.

Ben Rice leads New York in slugging percentage (.566) and total hits (79) this season. He's batting .272 with an on-base percentage of .362.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 45th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.

Paul Goldschmidt has 59 hits this season and has a slash line of .289/.351/.549.

Jazz Chisholm has been key for New York with 63 hits, an OBP of .306 plus a slugging percentage of .399.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle has put up a team-best .394 on-base percentage. He's batting .281 and slugging .421.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 29th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 83rd in slugging percentage.

Dillon Dingler leads his team with 75 hits. He has a batting average of .262 while slugging .528 with an on-base percentage of .328.

He is 61st in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Riley Greene has racked up a team-best .430 slugging percentage.

Spencer Torkelson is hitting .213 with 18 doubles, 13 home runs and 36 walks.

Yankees vs Tigers Head to Head

6/24/2026: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/23/2026: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/22/2026: 5-3 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-3 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/11/2025: 9-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

9-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/10/2025: 11-1 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

11-1 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/9/2025: 12-2 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

12-2 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/9/2025: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/8/2025: 5-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/7/2025: 6-2 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-2 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/18/2024: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

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