Monday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 29

Will Hunter Goodman or Heriberto Hernandez go yard on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 29, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Miami Marlins at Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +250 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 25 HR in 78 games (has homered in 25.6% of games)

+250 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 78 games (has homered in 25.6% of games) Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games) Esteury Ruiz (Marlins): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 83 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 83 games (has homered in 7.2% of games) T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 81 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 81 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 76 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 76 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Cole Carrigg (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 81 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 81 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Leo Jimenez (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 30 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 30 games Troy Johnston (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 76 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 76 games (has homered in 3.9% of games) Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 59 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 59 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 83 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 83 games (has homered in 7.2% of games) Edouard Julien (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 67 games (has homered in 3% of games)

Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 53 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 53 games (has homered in 15.1% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 84 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 84 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 82 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 82 games (has homered in 19.5% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 63 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 63 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Colt Emerson (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 35 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 35 games (has homered in 20% of games) Denzer Guzman (Angels): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 67 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 67 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Cole Young (Mariners): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 85 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 85 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Josh Lowe (Angels): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Oswald Peraza (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 73 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 73 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Wade Meckler (Angels): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Victor Robles (Mariners): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games

San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 80 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 80 games (has homered in 15% of games) Rafael Devers (Giants): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 83 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 83 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 74 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 74 games (has homered in 18.9% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 82 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 82 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Eric Haase (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Victor Bericoto (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 80 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 80 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Tommy Troy (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Jonah Cox (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Luis Arraez (Giants): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 78 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees

Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 83 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 83 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 82 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 82 games (has homered in 11% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 58 games (has homered in 22.4% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 58 games (has homered in 22.4% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Matt Vierling (Tigers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Spencer Jones (Yankees): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Jahmai Jones (Tigers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 54 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 54 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Hao-Yu Lee (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 81 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 81 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) James Outman (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Jose Caballero (Yankees): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

Texas Rangers at Cleveland Guardians

Rhys Hoskins (Guardians): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 67 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 67 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Kahlil Watson (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) David Fry (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Justin Foscue (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Travis Bazzana (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 73 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 73 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 81 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 81 games (has homered in 6.2% of games) Evan Carter (Rangers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games) Austin Hedges (Guardians): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 50 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 50 games Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 75 games (has homered in 1.3% of games)

Minnesota Twins at Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +190 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 25 HR in 84 games (has homered in 26.2% of games)

+190 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 84 games (has homered in 26.2% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 84 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 84 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 70 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 70 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 79 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 79 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 51 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 51 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Taylor Trammell (Astros): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Josh Bell (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Ryan Kreidler (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 69 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 69 games (has homered in 7.2% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 79 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 79 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) Victor Caratini (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Tristan Gray (Twins): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Luke Keaschall (Twins): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 79 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 79 games (has homered in 2.5% of games) Christian Vázquez (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Athletics

Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +220 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 76 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+220 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 76 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +230 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 76 games (has homered in 21.3% of games)

+230 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 76 games (has homered in 21.3% of games) Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +230 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 83 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)

+230 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 83 games (has homered in 20.5% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 83 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 83 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Jonah Heim (Athletics): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Colby Thomas (Athletics): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 51 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 51 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Henry Bolte (Athletics): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games) Dalton Rushing (Dodgers): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 48 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 48 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 71 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 71 games (has homered in 7% of games) Alika Williams (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 53 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs

Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +235 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 84 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+235 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 84 games (has homered in 19% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +280 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 81 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 81 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +280 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 79 games (has homered in 21.5% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 79 games (has homered in 21.5% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 83 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 83 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 68 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 68 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Michael Conforto (Cubs): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Miguel Andujar (Padres): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 60 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 60 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 79 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 79 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Alex Bregman (Cubs): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 82 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 82 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Freddy Fermin (Padres): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games) Samad Taylor (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Miguel Amaya (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers

Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 63 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 63 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Sal Stewart (Reds): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 82 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 82 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 47 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 47 games (has homered in 19.1% of games) Gary Sánchez (Brewers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 48 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 48 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 77 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 77 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 78 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 78 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Dane Myers (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 53 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 53 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Noelvi Marte (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 72 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 72 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Blake Perkins (Brewers): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 77 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 77 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Edwin Arroyo (Reds): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 19 games Cooper Pratt (Brewers): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

New York Mets at Toronto Blue Jays

Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 81 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 81 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Juan Soto (Mets): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 65 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 65 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 80 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 80 games (has homered in 5% of games) Jared Young (Mets): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 53 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 53 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 69 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 69 games (has homered in 13% of games) Brandon Valenzuela (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 49 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 49 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Carson Benge (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 80 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 80 games (has homered in 10% of games) Bo Bichette (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 84 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 84 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 81 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 81 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Yohendrick Pinango (Blue Jays): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Luis Urias (Blue Jays): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 78 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 78 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) A.J. Ewing (Mets): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 62 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 62 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

Washington Nationals at Boston Red Sox