MLB
Monday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 29
Will Hunter Goodman or Heriberto Hernandez go yard on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 29, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Miami Marlins at Colorado Rockies
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +250 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 25 HR in 78 games (has homered in 25.6% of games)
- Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)
- Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Esteury Ruiz (Marlins): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Otto Lopez (Marlins): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 83 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)
- T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 81 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 76 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)
- Cole Carrigg (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 81 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)
- Leo Jimenez (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 30 games
- Troy Johnston (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 76 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)
- Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 59 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
- Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 83 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)
- Edouard Julien (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 67 games (has homered in 3% of games)
Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 53 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)
- Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 84 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)
- Zach Neto (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 82 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)
- Jorge Soler (Angels): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 63 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)
- Colt Emerson (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 35 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Denzer Guzman (Angels): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 67 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)
- Cole Young (Mariners): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 85 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
- Josh Lowe (Angels): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Oswald Peraza (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 73 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)
- Wade Meckler (Angels): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Victor Robles (Mariners): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games
San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 80 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Rafael Devers (Giants): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 83 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)
- Casey Schmitt (Giants): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 74 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 82 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games)
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Eric Haase (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Victor Bericoto (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 80 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Tommy Troy (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Jonah Cox (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Luis Arraez (Giants): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 78 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 83 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 82 games (has homered in 11% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 58 games (has homered in 22.4% of games)
- Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Matt Vierling (Tigers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- Spencer Jones (Yankees): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Jahmai Jones (Tigers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 54 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)
- Hao-Yu Lee (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)
- Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 81 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- James Outman (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)
- Jose Caballero (Yankees): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
Texas Rangers at Cleveland Guardians
- Rhys Hoskins (Guardians): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 67 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)
- Kahlil Watson (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- David Fry (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
- Justin Foscue (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)
- Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games)
- Josh Jung (Rangers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Travis Bazzana (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 73 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
- Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 81 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)
- Evan Carter (Rangers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games)
- Austin Hedges (Guardians): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)
- Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 50 games
- Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 75 games (has homered in 1.3% of games)
Minnesota Twins at Houston Astros
- Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +190 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 25 HR in 84 games (has homered in 26.2% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 84 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)
- Kody Clemens (Twins): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 70 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 79 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)
- Royce Lewis (Twins): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 51 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)
- Taylor Trammell (Astros): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Josh Bell (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Ryan Kreidler (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Trevor Larnach (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 69 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)
- Brooks Lee (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 79 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)
- Victor Caratini (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Tristan Gray (Twins): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- Luke Keaschall (Twins): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 79 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)
- Christian Vázquez (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
Los Angeles Dodgers at Athletics
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +220 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 76 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +230 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 76 games (has homered in 21.3% of games)
- Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +230 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 83 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 83 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)
- Jonah Heim (Athletics): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)
- Colby Thomas (Athletics): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 51 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)
- Henry Bolte (Athletics): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games)
- Dalton Rushing (Dodgers): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 48 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)
- Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 71 games (has homered in 7% of games)
- Alika Williams (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 53 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)
San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +235 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 84 games (has homered in 19% of games)
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +280 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 81 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)
- Ian Happ (Cubs): +280 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 79 games (has homered in 21.5% of games)
- Michael Busch (Cubs): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 83 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 68 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Michael Conforto (Cubs): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Miguel Andujar (Padres): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 60 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 79 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)
- Alex Bregman (Cubs): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 82 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Freddy Fermin (Padres): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)
- Samad Taylor (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Miguel Amaya (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)
- Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)
Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers
- Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 63 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)
- Sal Stewart (Reds): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 82 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)
- Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 47 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)
- Gary Sánchez (Brewers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 48 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 77 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)
- Spencer Steer (Reds): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 78 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)
- Dane Myers (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 53 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)
- Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Noelvi Marte (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Matt McLain (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 72 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Blake Perkins (Brewers): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 77 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)
- Edwin Arroyo (Reds): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games
- Cooper Pratt (Brewers): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
New York Mets at Toronto Blue Jays
- Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 81 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Juan Soto (Mets): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 65 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)
- Francisco Lindor (Mets): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 80 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Jared Young (Mets): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 53 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Mark Vientos (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 69 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Brandon Valenzuela (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 49 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Carson Benge (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 80 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Bo Bichette (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 84 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 81 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Yohendrick Pinango (Blue Jays): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Luis Urias (Blue Jays): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Brett Baty (Mets): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 78 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- A.J. Ewing (Mets): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 62 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)
- Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
Washington Nationals at Boston Red Sox
- Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 79 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)
- Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 80 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 76 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Curtis Mead (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 69 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 82 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 76 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)
- Dylan Crews (Nationals): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)
- Andres Chaparro (Nationals): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games
- Luis Garcia (Nationals): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 78 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 55 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)
- Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 73 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)
- Tsung-Che Cheng (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Anthony Seigler (Red Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Jacob Young (Nationals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 73 games (has homered in 11% of games)
- Nasim Nunez (Nationals): +1700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 73 games