MLB
Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 29
Will George Kirby strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Tyler Mahle exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 29, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Miami Marlins at Colorado Rockies
- Sean Sullivan (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -124) | 2026 Stats: 2.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
- Sandy Alcantara (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners
- George Kirby (Mariners): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -120) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
- Ryan Johnson (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2026 Stats: 2.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +106) | 2026 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
- Tyler Mahle (Giants): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -168, Under +126) | 2026 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees
- Casey Mize (Tigers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2026 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
- Ryan Weathers (Yankees): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -134) | 2026 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
Texas Rangers at Cleveland Guardians
- Parker Messick (Guardians): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -148) | 2026 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
Minnesota Twins at Houston Astros
- Peter Lambert (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +124) | 2026 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
Los Angeles Dodgers at Athletics
- Gage Jump (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -170, Under +138) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
- Eric Lauer (Dodgers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2026 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs
- Griffin Canning (Padres): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
- Shota Imanaga (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +122) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers
- Robert Gasser (Brewers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -115, Under -105) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
New York Mets at Toronto Blue Jays
- Sean Manaea (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -166) | 2026 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
- Trey Yesavage (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +104) | 2026 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
Washington Nationals at Boston Red Sox
- Ranger Suarez (Red Sox): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -120) | 2026 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances